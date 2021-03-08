Though her story sounds perfectly straightforward, Jane Veron insists the route to her end goal has been a circuitous one. A lover of learning, Veron said she always knew she wanted to use her abilities for social good. Though she has followed that North Star her whole life, the specifics of her trajectory weren’t exactly clear early on.
When she applied to Harvard Business School’s MBA program, she wrote about how she wanted to focus on helping small- and medium-sized businesses. She didn’t know exactly how she came to that conclusion at the time, but it coincidentally became her life ambition.
With years of volunteer and professional experience under her belt and having already served two terms on the board of trustees, Veron, 56, is running for mayor on the 2021 Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party ticket as Marc Samwick completes his two-year term. Veron is joined on the ticket by newcomers Sameer Ahuja and Karen Brew. Current trustee Jonathan Lewis is running for reelection. Trustee Seth Ross is cycling off the board after two terms, and Trustee Rochelle Waldman is not seeking a second term. Unlike last year, this slate will be uncontested in the election on March 16.
A native of White Plains, Veron considered becoming a journalist. She worked as a reporter for the White Plains High School newspaper and covered White Plains City Council meetings.
As an undergraduate, she attended Yale University where she studied art history and got involved in the local community. Veron said she wanted to “study everything” — history, literature, philosophy, the arts — and art history seemed like the perfect combination of those passions.
“It was a perfect access point to understand all of the forces of humanity that come together to make civilization function,” she said, adding that the major honed her critical thinking, persuasive writing and researching skills.
With those skills, she landed a job at a consulting company in Boston with Fortune 500 companies as clients. At the time she developed a love of working with nonprofits and working with organizations that were mission-driven.
“To me [it’s] very similar to what you do in government,” she said. “You have this ultimate desire to make life better and then you figure out how you can actually operationalize that.”
After three years working in Boston where she met her husband, Veron decided to apply to Harvard and learn all aspects of business. With an MBA under her belt, she was offered opportunities in consulting, but decided the lifestyle was too demanding and opted instead to start a family.
Eager to replicate the suburban childhood she experienced for her children, Veron and her husband moved to Westchester. Like many residents, Veron was attracted to Scarsdale because of its school system and easy access to Manhattan. She called the heads of PTAs and school principals for perspective, and decided Scarsdale was the place to settle.
Her first venture in civic affairs was with the neighborhood association in Fox Meadow where she initiated a project to build a playground behind the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House. Before long she was elected president of the association and became active in the Fox Meadow PTA, serving as co-chair of the Fox Meadow Fair Committee and recording secretary for the executive committee. Veron subsequently took on a long list of volunteer positions, including treasurer of the Scarsdale Neighborhood Association of Presidents, president of the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, chair of the Scarsdale Planning Board, chair of the Scarsdale Bowl, trustee and secretary of the Scarsdale Foundation, co-chair of the Scarsdale Community Center and vice president of the board of directors of Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service. She also has been a member of the Scarsdale Board of Ethics, the Scarsdale Historical Society Advisory Board and the Citizens Non-Partisan Committee and Procedure Committee.
Beyond Scarsdale, Veron has also been involved with many organizations from her alma maters.
In 2012, Veron founded The Acceleration Project (TAP), a nonprofit run by women professionals that provides consulting services to small businesses nationwide.
In 2016, Veron was elected to Scarsdale’s board of trustees and reelected in 2018. She served as deputy mayor during her final year.
When the pandemic first swept across New York last year, an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo suspended part of the New York State Open Meetings Law to allow public bodies to meet and take action without requiring in-person access to meetings. Meetings could be completed remotely by conference call or online platforms, as long as members of the public could view or listen to the proceedings.
Online Zoom sessions have transformed how the board interacts with the public, especially during budget season, which entails multiple all-day meetings.
Veron said Zoom had made the local government proceedings more accessible to the public. Though it is unclear whether the current level of online access will continue after the pandemic is over, Veron said she would be interested in using Zoom sessions to supplement and augment what is done in person.
“The way the workplace is going to reimagine what it means to go to work, I think that we should be creative similarly,” she said, referring to village board meetings.
Trustees Justin Arest and Jonathan Lewis have been calling for a return to scheduling more village board work sessions, which were curtailed during the pandemic. Veron said if elected she would reinstitute work sessions and would also schedule the board’s entire year of meetings in advance including quarterly work sessions, if the board were to agree.
“I absolutely believe we can do it,” she said. “With proper planning and clear milestones and deliverables I think we will do it.”
Veron also said she wants to reestablish village board committee work, which had been sidelined due to the pandemic.
Currently, the board is facing a $60.1 million tentative budget with a proposed 3.42% tax levy increase. Having attended this year’s budget work sessions, she complimented the board for doing “an extremely good job.”
Veron shared concerns about cutting too much from the budget in the wake of a large dip in nonproperty tax revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also noted a need to ensure that the village’s fund balance remains stable for the future.
“I wish we never had to increase taxes. I’m a taxpayer and I understand what it feels like. I wish we didn’t have to,” she said. “I also feel like we are guardians of the future of the town and we need to do the best we can to balance the competing interests.”
Veron said she would be comfortable voting for the current budget if she were on the board.
During the outbreak of COVID-19 last March, members of Scarsdale’s Chinese-American community took offense to disparaging remarks about China during a presentation by Dr. Harish Moorjani, an infectious disease physician affiliated with Westchester Medical Center, who was invited by the board to speak to the community about the coronavirus. Though no one on the board halted the offensive presentation, Mayor Samwick later apologized for allowing it to continue.
Veron, who served as the board’s liaison to the Chinese community at the time, said the mayor had the best intentions to bring in an expert to inform the community, but that the “outcome was not the values of our town.”
“I wish we had closed the session when he made remarks that weren’t in keeping with our values,” she said. “I’m still a strong advocate for free speech, but the intent was to provide factual information in this context.”
Beyond village hall, Veron has also been active in efforts to revitalize Scarsdale’s center, serving as liaison to the Scarsdale Business Alliance and helping to initiate plans to reopening safely. She voted in favor of resolutions allowing merchants to extend businesses onto sidewalks and was a driving force for installing the Dine the ’Dale tent set up on Spencer Place.
Veron said the pandemic afforded the village an opportunity “to do things a little differently” and that she was able to bring in multiple stakeholders from all levels of involvement to work on solutions for downtown businesses.
“We were able to come up with creative ways of contending with the problem in a really expedient way,” she said. “It was so much of a partnership, and that made things happen.”
When asked if she thought the village would benefit from a long-term strategic plan for downtown revitalization in a post-COVID world, Veron said she has been a perennial advocate for updating the comprehensive plan for village center, which was last revised a decade ago.
Veron was on the village board during the Freightway garage renovation planning process, which ignited negative public reaction in December 2019 after two village-selected developers made preliminary presentations for a multiuse development at the site. Veron said the board had completed months of community outreach, including surveys and workshops, but those who engaged in the process later on hadn’t participated in the previous community outreach.
“The board shared the developers’ proposals without expressing a view because the board felt like [it] wanted to hear from the community,” said Veron. “We are here to represent what’s in the best collective interest of the community, and we want the community to coalesce around what feels comfortable for [it].”
Veron said now is not the right time to reach out to the community about their thoughts on redeveloping Freightway and that the board should instead focus on completing essential repairs to keep the garage architecturally sound.
“I’m hoping that [the] board [will] come together on what we think the top priorities are for the next one to two years and then three to five years,” she said. “I can’t presuppose what the board will decide are the priorities, but [it] will then share those priorities with the community.”
As a trustee, Veron also served as the village’s police commissioner. Police reform has been in the spotlight since Gov. Cuomo issued mandatory internal reviews from all municipal police departments in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis last May.
Veron said the village was “fortunate” that the local police are focused on safety and operating with sensitivity and care. Although she understands the national conversation surrounding the “defund the police” movement she said she believes the village is “very well served.”
Scarsdale’s police review report “showed that not only is our police department so strong, but it’s also reflective and looking for ways to continue to improve,” she said.
Having served multiple volunteer roles in the village, including two terms as trustee, Veron, if elected mayor, said her overarching themes would be to respect the past and the people who preceded her but to “build for the future.”
The mayor’s job is to “represent” and “to do what I think is best for the collective good,” she said. “The only way I can do that is to hear from our residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.