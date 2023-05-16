Donna Liebman photo

Donna Lieberman, preparing to address the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale at their annual luncheon Friday, May 5.

 Simone Glajchen Photos

In the last year, the debate surrounding abortion has become increasingly relevant. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the United States’ landmark abortion case, has fundamentally altered the rights of women nationwide. On Friday, May 5, Donna Lieberman of the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU), delivered a poignant address to the League of Women Voters of Scarsdale regarding the state of our democracy, particularly discussing reproductive rights. 

Lieberman has been executive director of NYCLU since December 2001. Under her leadership, the NYCLU has expanded the scope and depth of its work through litigation and advocacy to promote civil rights and civil liberties. Lieberman began her public interest legal career as a criminal defense lawyer in the South Bronx office of the Legal Aid Society, and she later served as executive director of the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys. For a decade, she served on the faculty of Urban Legal Studies Program at City College. She joined the NYCLU in 1989 and was the founding director of its Reproductive Rights project.

