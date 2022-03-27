If you’re Jewish, the last two Passover Seders may have been more stressful than celebratory. Many of us split our time blowing kisses to relatives attending via Zoom, and hissing at our kids to stop checking their phones.
You probably wished you were celebrating Passover like your great-grandparents did. They split their time smiling at relatives seated at the table, and hissing at their kids to eat their gefilte fish, which hours before had been a carp in the bathtub.
But how did your great-great-great-great-great-great-grandparents celebrate Passover? Did they split their time cutting up their toothless parents’ food, and hissing at their kids to stop playing with their corncob dolls? Perhaps the biggest question of all, though, is whether they recounted the same lore we do today.
Fortunately, answers are close at hand. On March 31 at 7:30 p.m., Westchester Jewish Council will host a fascinating lecture by Rabbi Dr. Meir Y. Soloveichik on “The Best Passover and Seder Stories in American History.” The talk will be held at Young Israel of Scarsdale for those who feel comfortable attending in person, and also via Zoom. (To register, visit www.wjcouncil.org and scroll down to “Upcoming Events” on the homepage.)
The event will mark the kickoff of the council’s new Jewish Literacy Program, which was established to achieve an ambitious goal. “Our purpose is to reach out to the Jewish community and provide ways to increase their Jewish literacy,” said Greenacres resident Jonathan Flaxer, a board member of the council as well as the program’s co-chair.
Fresh thinking is behind this initiative, as it’s the brainchild of the council’s new president, William Schrag, and its longtime Chief Executive Officer Elliot Forchheimer. “There are lots of ideas that are floating around. We actually have a meeting coming up with three members of the Westchester Board of Rabbis to help formulate ideas and get their input,” Flaxer explained.
Certainly, the program is off to a strong start. Rabbi Soloveichik, who leads Congregation Shearith Israel in Manhattan, is one of America’s leading voices on Jewish ideas, religious freedom and faith in the modern age.
“The Soloveichik name is a very important name in the Jewish world,” said Flaxer; the family tree includes a legendary rabbi from two generations back.
Not only is Rabbi Soloveichik distinguished, he’s highly entertaining as well. “He’s just a very, very engaging speaker,” Flaxer said. “In addition to [having] a deep knowledge and understanding of all your basic Jewish texts, he is highly learned in American history, art history and literary history.”
This means lecture attendees can expect a wide-ranging talk.
“For example, when [Rabbi Soloveichik] speaks, he frequently will launch into a discussion of a Rembrandt painting of a Biblical figure,” Flaxer said. “He’ll speak a lot about the views of the founders of our nation and the extent to which they were steeped in and relied upon traditional Biblical thinking and texts.”
Rabbi Soloveichik will likely talk a bit about world leaders as well. “He’s a big fan of Abraham Lincoln, and he’ll quote frequently from Lincoln’s speeches. He refers frequently to Churchill, and seems very knowledgeable about Churchill’s thinking,” Flaxer noted.
While the lecture will doubtlessly provide immediate entertainment, it’s meant to make attendees think about the past, he added. “The No. 1 thing we hope people will get out of the event is a deeper insight about what the Passover holiday is about. And we hope it will bring to the holiday a sense of connection to our own American history, in addition to its obviously Biblical base,” he said.
Flaxer looks forward to broadening his own perspective. “I can’t wait to hear what Rabbi Soloveichik is going to talk about,” he said. “Through his study of American history and its confluence with Jewish thinking and Jewish life, he knows of many Passover and Seder stories, what Passover is about, what it really means, and how it’s been observed and celebrated throughout the history of our nation.”
Of course, success is often a matter of timing, so the committee worked with Rabbi Soloveichik to select an apropos lecture topic. “Passover is a few weeks after, so the idea was for [Rabbi Soloveichik] to talk about something that relates to it,” Flaxer said.
To further increase the chances the event will be well attended, the committee created a flyer that it circulated to synagogues and posted at local kosher butchers and restaurants. Flaxer specified that non-Jewish people are invited as well: “It’s perfectly open to anybody who’s interested,” he said.
As the Jewish Literacy Program continues to evolve, so too will its offerings. “Shortly after [our committee’s next meeting], we’ll probably begin to zero in on exactly what it is we’re going to do,” Flaxer said.
“Whatever we do, it will be more sustained,” he continued. Rather than one big event with a big-name speaker, it will be more like five sessions on a certain topic. It could be about understanding the Jewish calendar holidays, life cycle events, history, theology — the list is endless. We could do Jewish literature and poetry. There’s so much that could be done.”
