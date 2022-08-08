Rockefeller Garden photo

The garden at the J.D. Rockefeller estate in Pocantico Hills.

 Courtesy Westchester County Historical Society

We’ve been throwing off the shackles of COVID-19 restrictions, hopefully forever. There’s hardly any downside to this happy turn of events, except one: As we become busy again, there’s less time to stop and smell the roses.

But what if you could enjoy acres of stunning gardens without lacing up your Converse high tops or popping a Claritin? On Thursday, Aug. 11, at 5:30 p.m., you’ll have such an opportunity. That’s when the Westchester County Historical Society will present “Historic Gardens of Westchester,” a free virtual tour of our area’s most breathtaking grounds.

