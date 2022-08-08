We’ve been throwing off the shackles of COVID-19 restrictions, hopefully forever. There’s hardly any downside to this happy turn of events, except one: As we become busy again, there’s less time to stop and smell the roses.
But what if you could enjoy acres of stunning gardens without lacing up your Converse high tops or popping a Claritin? On Thursday, Aug. 11, at 5:30 p.m., you’ll have such an opportunity. That’s when the Westchester County Historical Society will present “Historic Gardens of Westchester,” a free virtual tour of our area’s most breathtaking grounds.
The 75-minute Zoom lecture, rich in visually arresting slides, is the brainchild of Barbara Davis, co-director of the society and the city historian for New Rochelle. One of the biggest challenges of the project, she said, was deciding which show-stopping plantings to include.
“There are thousands and thousands of gardens throughout Westchester,” she observed. In light of this, she established some criteria. “I selected the ones that were originally designed as landscapes, and have been brought back to their original intent and design,” she said.
Davis became the Lawn Ranger, strolling around storied properties, admiring their vistas, and capturing their exuberant spirit in photos. She also researched each garden’s fascinating backstory and scrutinized vintage images, some of which came from the historical society’s own archives. A number of these throwback gems are included in the lecture.
For viewers who are green students of Westchester’s history, the presentation is a great starting point. It begins with two colonial-era gardens: Those at The John Jay Homestead in Katonah and the Jay Heritage Center in Rye. Both belonged to legendary Founding Father John Jay.
At the homestead, there’s a magnificent herb garden that’s full of surprises. One featured flower, for example, still graces many lawns in Westchester, and is regarded as purely ornamental by us Peloton-riding, Bluetooth-using folks. Back in the day, however, it had numerous practical uses. “I wouldn’t have thought it was an herb,” said Davis. (Tune in to see which flower. No spoilers here.)
Davis will also give viewers a look at plantings of the Jay Heritage Center. Thanks to a sizable grant from New York State, they’re undergoing an extensive, long-term restoration. “They’re bringing back the gardens using some plant material that’s heritage, but also introducing native plants, and more deer-resistant ones,” she explained. And rather than sweeping difficult subjects into the underbrush, the center acknowledges the enslaved individuals who kept the property running.
Next, the presentation invites viewers to glide into the Gilded Age. “The three properties [presented from that era] are all on the Hudson — Lyndhurst, Kykuit and Untermyer Park,” Davis said. As can be surmised, each provides a peek into a time of expansive opulence.
Lyndhurst in Tarrytown, she said, boasts a deliriously heady rose garden, plus a fern garden and a greenhouse that’s being restored. Stroll the walkways and you’ll catch enthralling views of the river, while encountering gracious sculptures that have been painstakingly brought back to regal splendor. It’s a rare experience, and so is the garden itself, as it’s thought to be the only surviving landscape designed by noted architect Alexander Jackson Davis in the 1840s.
The other two Gilded Age properties in the presentation have a significant commonality. “Kykuit and Untermyer had the same architect, [William Welles] Bosworth,” Davis said. At the former, located in Sleepy Hollow, Bosworth built terraces affording grand views of the Hudson River.
There’s another, equally awe-inspiring eyeful at Kykuit: A massive replica of an Italian fountain. “The bowl was produced in Maine and shipped to the site. They had to test all the bridges, because it weighed 35 tons,” Davis said.
Later on, owner Nelson Rockefeller added his own touch, creating a Japanese garden replete with Japanese sculptures. The endeavor reflected the mogul’s interest in the country’s culture and aesthetic.
The real comeback kid, however, is Untermyer Park and Gardens in Yonkers. A turn-of-the-20th-century passion project of civic leader Samuel Untermeyer, its plantings were considered world-class. But by the 1970s, the property had fallen into neglect.
Sadly, the once-beautiful grounds became shady in more than one sense. At night, they were a haven for vagrants and outlaws. Rumors still rumble that a Satanic cult performed its rituals there. (How much duller the world would be without rumors of Satanic cults.)
A gradual turnaround gathered steam in 2011, when private citizen Stephen F. Byrns founded the Untermyer Gardens Conservancy. “He once said [the property] underwent a rough period, akin to the sack of Rome,” Davis said, laughing. Today, the conservancy works with the city of Yonkers in a continuing effort to rehab the property. The old gardens are being re-created, with thoughtful touches: A variety of plants that are well adapted to climate change have been introduced.
In fact, some other gardens in the presentation have been updated to reflect the times. “The big thing at Kykuit and Lyndhurst was importing plants from overseas, many of them from Japan and China,” Davis said. “Some of those plants are now on the invasive list.” No-nos such as bittersweet and Japanese Barberry have been replaced with native alternatives.
“I hope people will come away from the presentation with an appreciation for our historical landscapes, and the importance of supporting these sites that have created them for our enjoyment,” Davis said. With luck, she and the Westchester County Historical Society will spark a growing love of our county’s gardens.
