An E. Hartsdale Avenue man Oct. 27 told police he received a phone call from an unknown caller who told the man to stop his Facebook posts or the caller would “come after him.” In response, the man hung up. He told police he’s made comments on Facebook comparing Donald Trump to a Nazi and has called him “extremist,” and as a result has had several responses to his opinions. He asked the threatening phone call be documented.
Animal cruelty?
Police responded to an apartment complex on S. Central Avenue Oct. 23 on a report of possible animal abuse. A woman told police she received information from a neighbor that the neighbor’s husband overheard a previous downstairs neighbor (who has since moved) tell an 8-year-old child not to punch the dog while in their car. No one actually witnessed any abuse of the dog. The tenants in question have relocated. A report was made.
Feeling threatened
A Longfellow Street resident called police Oct. 26 to report she felt threatened by a former supervisor at her place of employment. She said the individual in question no longer works at the job as a result of their interaction. The caller said she thinks the former supervisor hacked into her LinkedIn, Amazon and PayPal accounts and repeatedly calls and drives by her house. The complainant said she feels unsafe and is concerned for her two young children. A detective followed up.
Was the car stolen or not?
Police responded to the area of Pipeline Road and E. Hartsdale Avenue Oct. 26 on a report of a suspicious incident. Upon arrival police spoke with a witness who said he watched a man open the rear driver side door of a light gray SUV parked on Pipeline Road. The man reportedly went around to the front driver’s side door, looked around as if to see if anyone was watching, and then got in the car, backed out of the parking space and drove off. Police said they had no report of a stolen car of that description in that time frame. It’s unclear if any crime happened. A report was made.
Scammed
A Boulder Ridge Road resident Oct. 27 reported he was the victim of a scam. He said an individual from a cloud tech company demanded $3,000 for services rendered. He said he was advised by his internet provider to obtain a cloud computing service. He contacted the company to inquire about its services and gave a representative permission to download software onto his computer.
When he later decided not to use the company’s program or their services, he received an email threatening if he didn’t pay the $3,000, they would link his name to various child pornography websites. He did not respond to the email and deleted it from his inbox. Soon after he received a phone call from another party associated with the cloud service offering to send him information on how to make the outstanding payment. He printed out the information and a FedEx label provided by the service. Meanwhile the man was told if he didn’t pay up, his email would be frozen. The man said he has not lost any money and did not send the payment. Police tried to contact the threatening callers multiple times with negative results.
A staff member of St. Paul’s Church on N. Central Avenue told police Nov. 2 she received an email from a pastor, whose name she recognized, asking if someone could purchase $300 of eBay gift cards to help a friend in the hospital with cancer. The staffer complied and bought four cards, sending the redemption codes to the email of the pastor. In turn she received another email from the pastor thanking her and saying she would be refunded the money. When she spoke to the pastor of St. Paul’s Church, the pastor said she had never sent that email and the sender’s address was not hers. The secretary said she would like to pursue charges if the person posing as the pastor were apprehended.
Stolen packages
A S. Central Avenue woman Oct. 27 told police two packages received by her that were left in her building lobby were gone after being left unattended for a few hours. The packages contained a blanket valued at $100 and a $50 Halloween costume. She said she would ask the building superintendent for any video footage of the lobby that might indicate who took her packages. A report was made.
Gas leak
Police and fire personnel responded to a Fountain Lane residence Oct. 28 on a report of a gas leak. The superintendent said he was working on a stove in an apartment and when he pulled it away from the wall, he smelled gas and heard gas rumbling. He asked all residents to evacuate the building. The Greenville Fire Department was on scene and notified Con Edison. Service was disconnected to one part of the building and the residents were able to return to their apartments. The resident of the apartment where the stove was being fixed was in the apartment at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.
Unlocked cars tossed
A Sheridan Road resident Oct. 29 reported his unlocked car had been disturbed while parked in his driveway. He said nothing was stolen but items were scattered around inside. Although he has video surveillance equipment at his property, it was not turned on at the time.
A wallet was stolen Oct. 29 from a car parked in the driveway of a residence on Kaateskill Place. The caller told police her Michael Kors wallet containing $200 cash, multiple credit cards and her driver’s license was not under the seat where she had left it. She said the car appeared disheveled as though someone had rifled it. She didn’t recall if she locked the car. There was no sign of forced entry. She was issued paperwork to obtain a new driver’s license and a report was made.
A Highland Road resident reported Oct. 29 two cars parked in his driveway had been ransacked overnight. Nothing was stolen and there were no signs of forced entry.
BMW stolen
Police responded to a home on Old Lane Oct. 29 on a report of a stolen BMW. The owner said he parked the car in his driveway the night before and when he looked outside around noon the next day, it wasn’t there. He assumed his wife took it, but when he spoke with her a few hours later, she said she hadn’t. Inside the car were credit cards and both of their driver’s licenses. He said the thief probably found a key fob left inside. Footage on a neighbor’s video surveillance camera showed images of a suspect entering the car and driving away in it. A ping activated to determine the car’s location traced it to Hartford, Connecticut. Hartford police were notified to look for it and, if found, to hold it for fingerprinting.
Petty thieves forfeit pot
Police responded to a business on N. Central Avenue Oct. 30 on a report of a larceny in progress. Four women were reported taking items without paying. When police arrived, they saw two women leaving the store walking in the direction of the parking lot. The manager of the store recognized the car as the same one she’d seen the women getting into. The car was registered to Enterprise Car Rental. The manager said she saw four women stuffing items into a bright blue bag brought into the store. Police found the bag in the car’s back seat. A strong odor of marijuana was coming from inside the car. The driver said the marijuana belonged to her and forfeited it to police. None of the items allegedly taken from the store were found in the car. The women were released from the scene and told not to come back. The marijuana was vouchered for destruction. The store manager said she does not wish to pursue the matter any further.
Accident at the pump
Police responded to the Sunoco station on S. Central Avenue Nov. 1 on a report of a sideswipe accident. The reporting party said she was parked at the pump getting gas when another car sideswiped her, causing damage to her fender. She originally said the other driver was in a Ford sedan but then said it was a Subaru. A photo showed it was a Subaru with a New York registration. The car was traced to an address on Kent Road. When police went to the address, a family member advised the owner of the car in question lives out of state. Insurance information was taken for an accident report.
Ensure stolen
Police responded to the CVS on Central Avenue on a report of a man grabbing three cases of Ensure nutrition drinks Nov. 1 and leaving the store without paying. He allegedly threw two cases on the ground when confronted in the parking lot and fled on foot toward Ardsley Road. The store employee told police the third case was stuffed inside a duffle bag the man brought inside the store. The store manager said she recognized the man from watching him in the store’s flu and cold aisle. A report was made.
Door open
Police responded to a burglar alarm at a Glenwood Road residence Nov. 1, found an open door and checked the premises, which seemed to be intact. Police tried to locate the holder of the door’s key, but could not. They locked the door.
Falling branches damage car
A fallen branch reported Nov. 1 on Longview Road/Clayton Road was found resting on guide wires and the hood of someone’s car. The branch damaged the windshield, headlight, front bumper and hood. The car owner was notified of the damage. The tree was removed from the road.
Wallet found
A man walking his dog on Nov. 2 on Longview Drive said he found a wallet on his front lawn. The wallet contained a driver’s license, a credit card and a school ID. Police contacted the mother of the wallet’s owner who indicated her son lost his wallet while out on Halloween.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Oct. 23 to Nov. 2, was compiled from official information.
