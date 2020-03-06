A majority of the town board voted down a resolution introduced Feb. 12 by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner calling for state officials to initiate a law — pursuant to a subsequent home rule law request — to expand the number of commissioners on the Hartsdale Public Parking District (HPPD) and to remove the requirement that obligated commissioners to own real property within the district. Feiner and Councilman Francis Sheehan voted in favor of the measure, and councilmembers Diana Juettner, Ken Jones and Gina Jackson voted against the resolution, but agreed to hold over the resolution for a re-vote on March 11. Those who opposed the measure cited a need to discuss the topic further in public.
At the town board meeting Feb. 26, Feiner said he introduced the resolution to increase the number of commissioners from three to seven in the parking district and remove the real property ownership requirement because he felt it was “extremely offensive” and “despicable” that parking district commissioners were required to own real property to serve as a commissioner.
“If somebody is married and, say, one spouse doesn’t own the property, they cannot be a commissioner in the parking district. [If] somebody is a tenant and they live on East Hartsdale Avenue, they cannot be a Hartsdale parking commissioner,” said Feiner, who also referenced laws prior to the civil rights movement that restricted people of color from publicly participating. “That to me, in my opinion, is racism.”
According to documents obtained by the Inquirer, Feiner contacted the commissioners at the Hartsdale Public Parking District in December to obtain answers regarding the ramifications of Edgemont incorporation on the HPPD.
“Members of the Town board like to think that the HPPD will work with the town to ensure the unincorporated residents of the town are protected from any attack on their ability to utilize a parking facility with the best possible service, for the smallest possible price,” wrote Feiner. “The town board’s responsibility is to appoint people to the HPPD board who will protect the rights of the residents of the unincorporated area.”
A potential Edgemont incorporation was never disclosed to the public as a factor behind the introduction of the resolution — which was introduced for a town board vote on two separate occasions.
“I don’t know if there was any reason why [incorporation] wasn’t mentioned. But it’s not a reason I would consider as germane as the possibility that the district was set up during the ’50s with a residency requirement,” said Jones, who also serves as liaison to the parking district.
When the resolution was first introduced on Feb. 12, Juettner asked Feiner to hold over a vote on the resolution to Feb. 26 after the board could discuss the proposed legislation at a work session on Feb. 25.
The public portion of the work session on Feb. 25 lasted approximately 30 seconds. Board members voted immediately to move into executive session, citing personnel matters of “particular people.”
After the parking district commissioners didn’t respond to Feiner’s questions regarding the potential effect of Edgemont’s incorporation on parking, Feiner contacted the town board, the town attorney and the commissioners of the parking district on Feb. 3 explaining that he wanted answers to six Edgemont incorporation related questions (see box) by Feb. 4, when the board was planning to meet with the commissioners of the parking district during a work session.
The parking district commissioners did not answer the questions put forward by Feiner because the answers to the questions would’ve touched upon ongoing negotiations, privileged information and hypotheticals.
“My feeling is that incorporation is just one of a number of reasons why I feel that the makeup of the board should change, or another option is to just eliminate the district … and have the town handle it,” said Feiner. “I don’t feel that there’s a need for the Hartsdale Parking District.”
Jones told the Inquirer that he would need to hear Feiner’s reasoning as to why he would want to eliminate the district, which Jones said he believed was running well.
“The parking district functions well. I think the commissioners work well together [and] that they do a good job,” said Jones. “So I don’t necessarily see a reason to eliminate the parking district.”
Jones said he would only consider restructuring or eliminating the parking district if the residency requirement was found to have a racist intention.
“A 30-year supervisor just can’t sign executive orders to dissolve properly functioning independent agencies that provide a critical service to the residents and the commercial properties on Hartsdale Avenue just because it stands in the way of his mission to inject fear and uncertainty around Edgemont’s incorporation,” said Edgemont Incorporation Committee President Jeff Sherwin. “He’s attempting to hold commuter rights hostage.”
Feiner told the Inquirer he had received “a lot of complaints from residents about the way they’ve been treated by the district” and that he didn’t believe the district was helping local businesses.
“I feel that there is really a need for more oversight,” he said.
According to Myrna Anover, who has lived in Hartsdale for more than 30 years and has served as a commissioner in the parking district since 2000, she had not received any complaints over the last 20 years she’s been at the district.
“We are not the enemy. I don’t understand why this little authority we run suddenly has become the bad guy,” said Bill Sicari who joined the parking district in 2017 and has lived in Hartsdale for more than 30 years.
The Hartsdale Parking District was chartered on April 22, 1952 as a user-subsidized special district. Although the district is a distinct legal entity from the town, the town board appointed three volunteer commissioners on staggered three-year terms to govern the district’s operation. The charter requires that all three commissioners be residents within the town and own real property. Two of the three commissioners must reside within the parking district lines, allowing one to live anywhere within unincorporated Greenburgh.
The district owns and operates six separate parking facilities, five of which are located in the vicinity of the Hartsdale train station. Any resident within unincorporated Greenburgh is allowed to apply for a permit. According to Barbara Groden, the chairperson of the board of commissioners since 2001, the Edgemont community makes up approximately 50% of the district’s permit holders. Groden said the commissioners had done their research and that legally they wouldn’t be allowed to make a decision regarding what they would do in the instance of Edgemont incorporation.
“The law basically reads that should you have an incorporation and become a village, the parking district will negotiate with that village within the first 18 months and try to come to a reasonable solution,” said Groden. “If a reasonable solution can’t be found then it will go before a judge.”
Groden added that Feiner was aware of the parking district’s position and was “not happy with it.”
“One of the reasons I brought this up was because I was really concerned. I’ve asked questions to the Hartsdale Parking District [on] how they would treat Edgemont,” said Feiner. “They basically are refusing to tell us what they’re going to do.”
Feiner said he did not remember if Groden brought up how the parking district would legally move forward with a potential Edgemont incorporation. When the board met with the commissioners during a work session on Feb. 4, Feiner said all the parking district commissioners and the town board agreed that they were supportive of the resolution to expand the number of commissioners and remove the property ownership requirement.
“None of us agreed at that meeting with him,” said Groden at an Edgemont Community Council meeting March 2.
Groden’s term as a commissioner for the district expired in December and she submitted an application to the board prior to the expiration asking for a reappointment. After an interview, she didn’t hear back from the board on the future of her reappointment. Feiner said the board had discussed Groden’s reappointment and he would only be in favor of reappointing her if the resolution to expand the number of district commissioners and remove the property ownership requirement passed.
“I’ll be very disappointed if I don’t get reappointed due to Paul’s political issues,” said Groden. “I should be reappointed based on the job and the work that I’ve been doing for the last 19 years.”
Groden told the Inquirer that she had not heard about Feiner’s plans to call for the elimination of the district if the resolution didn’t pass.
“I want to appoint somebody who I feel is going to stand for unincorporated Greenburgh — if we decide to not push for the elimination of the district,” Feiner said. “I don’t feel that she is going to look out for the rest of unincorporated Greenburgh.”
“I do believe that I support unincorporated Greenburgh and always have. I think my years of service have showed that I have supported the entire town,” said Groden. “His comment to us and to me was that he wanted to put somebody on who was not in favor of Edgemont and I explained to him that I don’t have a preference for or against Edgemont.”
Feiner said if the board wasn’t able to get answers on how the parking district would handle Edgemont incorporation, then the board would leave Groden as a holdover and ask the legislature to add more members to the district.
“Put more people on the board, then she would be just one of seven,” said Feiner.
At the town board meeting Feb. 26, Edgemont resident Blair Connelly submitted a letter to the board that said increasing the number of commissioners in the district would allow the town to install a new majority and override any decisions the existing district commissioners made or would make going forward.
“Absent any other explanation, this appears to be simply an effort to ‘pack’ the HPPD board with a new majority to achieve some outcome that its current members are not willing to go along with,” wrote Connelly.
In response to whether the supervisor was attempting to “pack” the Hartsdale Public Parking District, Feiner said he had never been successful in choosing people who do what he wants.
“Since I’ve been town supervisor, I have never basically been able to tell other board members what to do, and even if I’ve tried, I’ve never been successful at it,” he said. “If they think I’m going to pack a board with people who are beholden to me, then they should look at the record and see nobody has ever followed my recommendation. Everyone I’ve appointed has independently done what was right.”
Feiner said if the board were able to eliminate the district and put it in the control of the town, then the board would “want to give preference to residents in unincorporated Greenburgh.”
“My feeling is they are politicizing the town by trying to break away,” said Feiner when asked whether the board is attempting to politicize the parking district. “[The EIC is] basically making it more difficult [for] people in unincorporated.”
A public discussion on the resolution is scheduled for March 10, with a potential vote on March 12.
“He thinks he’s entitled to withhold information and now … even dissolve independent agencies, all in an effort to forward his mission of stopping incorporation,” said Sherwin. “A position he has no right to take.”
