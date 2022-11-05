Budget image

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner submitted his 210-page 2023 fiscal year budget proposal to the town board Saturday, Oct. 29. It’s good news for taxpayers with a townwide (A Budget) 6.7% tax rate decrease and a town outside (B Budget) 6.64% tax rate decrease.

Feiner is proud to present a $113 million budget that for the fourth year in a row has no tax increase. “I’m very pleased we were able to come in with a tax reduction,” he said.

