Female wrestlers represent at historic Edgemont Tournament

You couldn’t help but notice when one team in particular walked into Edgemont High School early Saturday morning. With the bleachers pulled out, mats covering the floors of both gyms and the smell of breakfast sandwiches permeating the air in anticipation of a long day of wrestling, it was an odd site to see a team of 12 girls and their coaches make their way inside.
High school wrestling tournaments typically feature up to a handful of girls competing on teams with the boys as girls wrestling isn’t sanctioned in New York State, nor is there currently enough participation to warrant such a designation in most areas.
But that didn’t stop Long Island’s Bay Shore High School from starting a girls team this winter. Twelve of the 18 girls on the team, which also draws from nearby schools, were attending the 38th Edgemont Wrestling Invitational, which, like Bay Shore, was also breaking the mold this winter by hosting the first girls-only event in Section 1 in conjunction with the regular tournament.
With a rule change this school year, Edgemont coach Pete Jacobson was allowed to separate into boys and girls brackets and with the enthusiasm of his school, the scoring table and opposing coaches, Edgemont did something never before done and it went off without a hitch.
A New York State Public High School Athletic Association representation rule amendment that passed last February for the 2019-20 school year reads: “NOTE: For all individual sports, a girl may participate during the regular season as member of the boys team via mixed competition and also compete in tournaments organized specifically for girls, as long as she does not exceed the maximum number of contests during the regular season.”
That’s what opened the door for Edgemont — and other schools — to separate tournaments for the day.
With 211 boys and 36 girls, including two from the host school, it was Edgemont’s largest tournament and it was still wrapped up well before 7 p.m.
Last year, Edgemont’s girls, Sumeddha Biswal and Stephanie Kornberg, who train and compete against boys each winter, entered a PSAL girls tournament, but it wasn’t sanctioned by the school, so their parents had to drive them and they couldn’t wear Edgemont singlets. However, if some of their coaches happened to show up to give them some advice it was OK.
“As soon as they changed the rules I said that we have two amazing young ladies in our program who work really hard and there’s absolutely no reason we shouldn’t add a portion of that to our tournament,” Jacobson said.
He added, “It couldn’t make me happier to provide the opportunity, to be the first tournament in Section 1 to do something like that for our girls and all these other girls and other coaches. The coaches can see they can do this at their tournament and it doesn’t take longer, it doesn’t put a wrench into anything. These girls want to compete, so let’s let them compete.”
C.J. Slattery spends his winter weekends running the table at tournaments throughout the section, including Edgemont. When Jacobson approached him with the idea he was enthusiastic and had to come up with the best way to run the girls competition for the first time around. The round robin pools based upon weight classes seemed the logical place to start.
“Maybe we’d get two of three girls in a tournament and Pete called me up and said, ‘We’re going to have 40 girls,’ and I said, ‘Great, let’s do it,’” Slattery said. “It was trying to figure out how to pair them up or whether it was going to be a round robin or a bracket. We did round robin and it worked out well. We fed the matches in there just like the boys.”
The girls took the mat before the boys for the opening round on Saturday.
“The wrestlers were great,” Slattery said. “They came out, did what they had to do and it was good wrestling. It was nice they were able to get competition as opposed to going in and getting beat up.”
Eastern States did a girls bracket for the first time this winter. Between that and Edgemont it’s a start.
“I do the Mid-Hudson up at Arlington and I wonder if that’s something we can do up there next year during the holiday break,” Slattery said.
Edgemont resident and former Edgemont teacher and coach Tom Blank has been officiating since the 1970s, and is a staple at the Edgemont Tournament. He’s seen the sport grow on the girls side, and officiated a historic match in 2007 when 103-pounder Amy Whitbeck of Duanesberg became the first female to advance to the second day of the New York State Championships.
“I work a lot of peewee tournaments, where it’s very commonplace to have girls wrestling with guys and from what I have heard, girls wrestling is the fastest growing high school sport in the country,” Blank said. “My guess is that over time it will evolve into a separate sport with separate brackets.”
Blank has yet to come across another tournament in the area that had a separate girls event, but that didn’t change the way he officiated the matches Saturday at Edgemont.
“The rules are the same, they wrestle the same, so to me it’s the same expectation of two kids who are competing,” he said.
In the lighter weight classes the girls have been more likely to compete against the boys. It’s at the heavier weights where muscle mass comes more into play, creating an advantage for the guys.
“What I think is disappearing is the stigma that used to be when a guy loses to a girl, which is a good thing, because I remember many, many years ago it was, ‘Oh my God, you lost to a girl,’ and now the girls are very competitive,” Blank said. “It’s become commonplace and it happens both ways. That’s a good thing societally as well as wrestlingwise.”
Rewarding the effort
Junior Biswal and sophomore Kornberg got a chance to showcase their skills in front of a home crowd. Biswal went 2-1, Kornberg 1-2. While having their hands raised in victory was rewarding and refreshing at a varsity level, the real victory was their coach and their school going the extra mile for them.
“Honestly it’s amazing,” Biswal said. “I never thought this was going to happen, that we would host a girls tournament. Coach fought for it. We didn’t think we’d have enough girls and we do. It’s a really amazing opportunity.”
While Biswal also realized the other girls were her competition for the day, she also felt a kinship with them.
“Seeing there are girls who are like me and who wrestle with guys, we’re all here to wrestle each other and see each other improve together, which makes me feel really good about myself,” she said. “It makes me extremely happy to see we are being represented as a group.”
Seeing what Bay Shore has put together was an added ray of hope for Biswal.
“Having an all-girls wrestling team is really great because the competition at that level is just skill-based,” Biswal said. “You’re not trying to fight muscle anymore. If girls wrestling keeps growing in New York, maybe each school can have its own girls division along with the boys division.”
Kornberg had never wrestled at the home tournament before and was injured part of last season, so getting on the mat for three guaranteed matches was a boost.
“Usually I just wrestle guys, so it was a new experience and taught me new things,” Kornberg said. “For guys wrestling sometimes they have more strength, so girls wrestling is a lot more skill-based. Working in the skill concept is really helpful.”
Some of the other girls said they would have liked more than three matches, but depending on the size of a typical bracket a wrestler might only get one or two matches in a tournament if he or she loses early.
“It’s a good start because it’s just an introduction,” Kornberg said. “Because I think there’s a lot more female wrestlers in Section 1 it’s a good way to get them introduced so at future tournaments they can do it. It was great just to learn something new and I think when we do this in the future it will be even better.”
Luna Perez and Madeleine Gomez represented Port Chester, which fielded a boys team, too. Perez, a fourth-year wrestler as a junior, encouraged Gomez to join her. Prior to the Edgemont Tournament, Perez had only wrestled one other female.
“Getting to wrestle other girls is pretty fun,” she said. “I didn’t see a difference. We were just wrestling, so that’s all that really matters to me.”
Seeing three dozen wrestlers all in the same place seeking equitable competition was inspiring for Perez.
“It was good to see there’s a lot of girls and there’s a girls team out there,” she said. “I was telling my coach about trying to form a girls team. That got me interested in that.”
Amber Atkins wrestled for Bay Shore, graduating in 2010, and is now the head coach of the girls team, following in the footsteps of her father, Dan, who is on the boys staff. She “grew up around wrestling,” and competed for her middle and high school boys teams. This year the board of education and athletic director Bobby Panariello got her the funding she needed to start a separate girls program, the first of its kind in New York State.
“Most of them are brand new,” Atkins said. “In Bay Shore we only had one girl who was participating on the boys middle school team. I do have girls from other school districts as well because we are the only full girls team. In total five or six have wrestled before — everybody else is raw.”
For Atkins, the benefits of wrestling are the same for boys and girls. It teaches you hard work and tests you both physically and mentally. She also appreciates the family atmosphere.
“I played other sports my whole life as well and I’ve never felt as close to my other teams as I did with my wrestling team,” Atkins said. “I love that this sport provides a sense of family and a sense of home for the girls, as well as the most incredible workout in the world.”
Edgemont was Bay Shore’s fifth tournament of the season. The girls have headed to the city for PSAL blended tournaments that have bigger pools of female wrestlers. There was also a pair of smaller girls tournaments on Long Island at Copiague and Rockville Centre. “They’re starting to pop up everywhere,” Atkins said.
While Atkins hopes to see more girls events going forward, she’s also hoping to play host next winter. Bay Shore was a late entry into the Edgemont Tournament, but Atkins was thrilled the team had nothing scheduled that day.
“My athletic director and school district have been incredible with supporting us and giving us buses to pretty much wherever I want to go within reason,” Atkins said. “It’s been pretty awesome for a first year.”
Edgemont coach Jacobson is the vice president of the Section 1 Wrestling Coaches Association, so he’s made “no qualms about endorsing” taking advantage of the representation rule change. “This is something we need to get behind,” he said.
Watching any of his wrestlers struggle is difficult for Jacobson. Many boys over the years have searched long and hard for that first win or to find steady success. Some never find it in the result, but what matters most for Jacobson is the process.
“To go a long time without really being able to see the tangible results of everything you’re being put through and you’re subjecting yourself to, that’s hard,” Jacobson said. “It’s easy to keep the faith for a little while, but everyone has a point where they start to question, ‘Why am I doing this? Is this worth it? Why do I put myself through this?’ It’s hard… Our culture is helpful because they feel loved even when they’re not seeing results.
“That’s the case with Sumeddha and Steph — they weren’t seeing results. When you level the playing field they’re able to see they are getting better, they are good at this, they are wrestlers and they got to have that shared experience with girls from other schools.”
Though Edgemont and Section 1 likely have a long way to go before they are able to offer something like Bay Shore started this winter, over time it could happen. Until then, the girls will train with and wrestle the boys and when forward-thinking schools like Edgemont step up, the girls will have that extra chance to make their mark on the sport.
“This is the wave of the future,” Jacobson said. “We’re always talking about how great a sport wrestling is and how much our kids get out of it, why in the world wouldn’t we want to offer that to everybody?
“I wish we had more women on our team. I hope this attention opens the eyes and ears of more Edgemont parents and students.”
At the end of the overall tournament, Edgemont was crowned team champion. Though Biswal and Kornberg’s results didn’t figure into that point total, they were in there celebrating the victory with their teammates.
After all, they fought hard to get where they are, too.
