The hottest ticket at Scarsdale Adult School (SAS) this term was to see Bonnie Garmus, author of the “it” book of 2022, “Lessons in Chemistry.” More than 200 people Zoomed in for her conversation with cultural historian Lori Rotskoff in the early afternoon Nov. 7.
Garmus’ first published novel gained overnight success as an instant bestseller, undoubtedly bolstered by its popularity as a book club selection. The novel is set in the 1960s and focuses on the vicissitudes in the life of rationalist Elizabeth Zott, a chemist turned unlikely network TV cooking show host. Zott is the idiosyncratic feminist heroine in this intentionally comic story, replete with quirky characters that include an anthropomorphic dog named Six-thirty. Garmus deftly delivers themes of sexism in the workplace and bias against single parent households with optimism for future generations. Though the book is easy to digest, it is not as much of a beach read as the jacket cover would imply. Garmus was happy to report that the paperback version will feature a different graphic, more in keeping with the editions that had been published in the U.K. and Germany.
Garmus said the original spark for the plot was a particularly bad day she had at work as a copywriter. She was the only woman attending a particular meeting and, after presenting an idea for a software campaign, was then ignored, had issues “mansplained” to her, and ultimately saw her own idea misappropriated by a male co-worker who received all the credit. Following the publication of her novel, one of her friends who had been in the meeting recognized parallels in the book and apologized for allowing the sexism to stand uncorrected. He atoned by buying copies of her book for everyone who had been in the meeting.
Garmus and her agent were surprised by the tremendous interest in her manuscript from publishers in the U.K. where Garmus currently resides, as well as throughout Europe and the United States. She had dozens of movie offers from Hollywood producers before she had even decided on an American publisher for the book. Ultimately, Apple TV secured the rights and will finish filming the screen adaptation by December, starring Brie Larson, providing another avenue to expand Garmus’ fan base.
The popularity of the book may be due to its uplifting and accessible message that appeals to many in a politically polarized climate. Utilizing satirical humor in exposing the barriers women faced in their careers and family life in the 1960s, “Lessons in Chemistry” reminds us of the debt that current generations of women owe to their boundary-pushing mothers and grandmothers. The lesson of fictional trailblazer Elizabeth Zott is that steadfast determination and calm perseverance will overcome the deterrents of irrational stereotypes in career and family life.
Letty Cottin Pogrebin in Scarsdale
In late October, SAS hosted a real life boundary-pushing trailblazer when Letty Cottin Pogrebin came to town. Approximately 100 audience members gathered at the JCC of Mid-Westchester Oct. 20 to see the famous feminist who was a founding editor of Ms. magazine and editorial consultant for the 1972 television special “Free to Be You and Me.” Promoting her recently published memoir, “Shanda: A Memoir of Shame and Secrecy,” Pogrebin explained that each of the 52 chapters reveals a different family secret, many of which she did not understand until after finding a large bag of letters that filled in the missing pieces of her family history.
Pogrebin said she was 12 years old when she discovered that “[her] parents were liars.” At that point, she learned that her parents had both been married previously and divorced, that they each had another daughter from their prior marriages, and that they had actively concealed these facts from Pogrebin with the assistance and complicity of her extended family. Pogrebin also discussed events of which she is personally ashamed, including the way she mistreated her cousin who was developmentally disabled. Putting her guilt in writing proved to be therapeutic. She does not regret, however, getting a secret abortion during college, citing that decision as the one that allowed her to graduate and have the successful career and family that followed. Pogrebin does have at least one notable area of her life that is devoid of shame and conspicuously absent from the book: her secret-free marriage to her husband of 59 years and counting.
Executive Director Jill Serling said she was thrilled at the opportunity to offer SAS students perspectives from two different generations of feminists in the fall lineup of author visits. A third perspective will close out the year, Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m., when Dolen Perkins-Valdez will discuss her latest historical epic, “Take My Hand.” Inspired by true events involving Black women’s involuntary sterilization in Alabama during the 1970s, the book follows a Black nurse in post-segregation Alabama who blows the whistle on the terrible wrongs done to her patients. Register at www.ScarsdaleAdultSchool.org.
