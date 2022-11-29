Letty Cottin Pogrebin photo

Letty Cottin Pogrebin

 Contributed Photo

The hottest ticket at Scarsdale Adult School (SAS) this term was to see Bonnie Garmus, author of the “it” book of 2022, “Lessons in Chemistry.” More than 200 people Zoomed in for her conversation with cultural historian Lori Rotskoff in the early afternoon Nov. 7. 

Garmus’ first published novel gained overnight success as an instant bestseller, undoubtedly bolstered by its popularity as a book club selection. The novel is set in the 1960s and focuses on the vicissitudes in the life of rationalist Elizabeth Zott, a chemist turned unlikely network TV cooking show host. Zott is the idiosyncratic feminist heroine in this intentionally comic story, replete with quirky characters that include an anthropomorphic dog named Six-thirty. Garmus deftly delivers themes of sexism in the workplace and bias against single parent households with optimism for future generations. Though the book is easy to digest, it is not as much of a beach read as the jacket cover would imply. Garmus was happy to report that the paperback version will feature a different graphic, more in keeping with the editions that had been published in the U.K. and Germany.

