The action was fast and intense. You could feel the passion as teammates cheered each other on with each attack and strike.
And it was only an exhibition, a partial competition at that, with a limited lineup.
However, it was the first-ever bout for both teams as the new Scarsdale fencing team hosted Edgemont’s new team Monday, March 14, at the Fencing Academy of Westchester.
The competition was supposed to take place a week earlier, but was canceled due to a snowstorm. The new date overlapped with the start of spring sports, so only a limited number of fencers were able to compete when they finally did meet.
But the rescheduling did not dampen the spirits of those who were able to attend. They worked up a sweat as they competed, and they showed exemplary sportsmanship as they congratulated each other and talked about the sport that they love. At the end of the bout, both teams walked away with a feeling of pride for what they had just done.
It was a competition three years in the making, and organizers on both sides understood what they accomplished to make this historic first event a reality.
At Scarsdale, it started with junior captain Neil Pereira, who came up with a plan to start a fencing team at the high school.
“I had this idea at the start of ninth grade,” said Pereira. “I approached the athletic department with a proposal to start a Scarsdale fencing team, and with their help we planned to start the team in 2020, but COVID was an inhibitor and prevented the team from starting.
“Entering this year, we managed to acquire funding for busing to the academy to ensure students would have access to the best fencing experience. With multiple interest meetings and activities to raise awareness, we have 16-18 fencers. Over the course of 13 weeks we have taught six new fencers the ins and outs and watched them improve. It has been a really amazing time, watching all these fencers grow and become friends. Next year we will become a full-fledged sport with varsity recognition.”
Edgemont High School students Gerald Wang and Seth Waxler, who have been competing for years, both dreamed of starting a fencing team at EHS. It took three years, but that dream became a reality this winter as Edgemont launched a fencing team with Wang and Waxler leading the way.
“The effort started with Seth and me a couple of years ago. We already knew a couple of fencers at school and we wanted to expand our passion for the sport with our peers,” said Wang. “The hardest challenges were getting space and finding a teacher adviser. Every year I would ask all my teachers, all of them said no, until Dr. Rob Calabro agreed to do it this year. It took three years of effort to get it going. [At] our first meeting we had 50 people interested. We have about 20 members now and we’re trying to push to get it as a varsity sport.”
Wang is a senior and will not get the chance to see the fledgling team reach the varsity level at Edgemont, but Waxler, a sophomore, is eager to get fencing established as a varsity sport next season.
“Gerald and I have been fencing together since I was about 8 years old,” said Waxler. “We both decided one day — wouldn’t it be awesome to fence closer to home [and] at school. We’ve been trying for about three years now, then the pandemic came, but we finally got it running and we’re having a blast. We’re spreading the word and having fun. They said after a year we could bring it up for approval to be a varsity sport, so hopefully next year we can be a varsity team. That’s the goal.”
The Edgemont team currently trains at the high school.
Waxler said he would like a varsity-level team so they could join Scarsdale and 20 other schools competing in the Westchester County fencing league. Most of those schools are private schools, such as The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry. Ardsley Public School District has had a varsity team for several years, while Irvington and Mamaroneck have both started new teams, and, like Scarsdale and Edgemont, are working to develop a varsity program.
The sport is growing in terms of popularity with more schools starting up programs. There are also collegiate teams at many of the schools Scarsdale and Edgemont students aim to attend, including most of the Ivy League schools and other academically competitive schools.
After the two schools staged their first competition, the fencers described the sport’s appeal.
“It’s often described as physical chess, a lot of technicality to it physically, but also understanding the strategy, reading the other person at the right time,” said Scarsdale captain Leon Rode. “It’s up to you to decide what move you’re going to make next to get that next point.”
Rode and fellow Scarsdale captain Matthew Knudsen are both experienced fencers who were more than willing to help out when they heard Pereira was starting up a team.
Knudsen has been fencing for eight years and Rode six years with their fencing clubs, and they were excited about the new program at their school. Both said they plan to fence in college.
“Fencing is such an interesting sport, very different from other sports,” said Knudsen, a sophomore at Scarsdale. “You can’t blame other people, you have to take responsibility and work for yourself and can’t depend on other people to do it. You have to be really technical, so fast and precise, a fraction of a second, every little thing matters. And there are a lot of small complex rules that make the sport what it is.”
Pereira took up fencing a year earlier as an eighth grader, and when he got to the high school, Pereira realized the school had some fencing gear and offered a physical education class in foil fencing. He approached Athletic Director Ray Pappalardi and Assistant Athletic Director Joe DeCrescenzo about starting a team. The pandemic stalled the effort but he persisted, and after a year of sending several hundred emails and spending many hours talking and meeting with people, he got the team launched.
In addition to the three captains, the Scarsdale team comprises several veteran fencers, including nationally ranked Henry and Alina Zhang, a brother and sister duo who have competed across the country and internationally for USA Fencing.
Among the students new to the sport and competing in their first official competition March 14 was Scarsdale freshman Escha Suchdev.
“I only started fencing with the start of this club,” said Suchdev. “I saw the posters in school and my mom wanted me to do a sport, so I thought I’d give it a try. A couple of my friends had already fenced and told me about it, and it sounded fun. It’s nice to be a part of this at the start and it’s a lot of fun. We already have a few more people and next year we expect even more.”
Edgemont’s Waxler also understands the allure of fencing, and he hopes to pass that on to more of his classmates over the next two years.
“It’s a contact sport, and I love it,” said Waxler. “My dad was a fencer, so I grew up around the sport. It’s physical and mental, you’re trying to stay multiple steps ahead of your opponent, setting up actions, and the adrenaline rush is great.”
While the March 14 bout closed the season, the fencers who helped launch their teams hope it was only the beginning of what lies ahead for their programs.
“We have created a great community over the last 13 weeks and everyone has become friends,” Pereira said of the Scarsdale team. “In my opinion the team has gotten quite good. With many ranked fencers and more interested students, the team has grown tremendously. I am so proud of the work everyone has put in and thankful to the athletic department for helping us through the process.”
