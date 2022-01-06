A national championship and signing her National Letter of Intent committing to NCAA Division I powerhouse Notre Dame were among the fencing highlights of 2021 for Scarsdale High School senior Sedna Gandhi.
“I love the sport,” Gandhi said. “My biggest goal is to continue it in my future and not lose interest, to keep my passion for the sport, and see where it takes me. I hope it will take me far, but I’m excited for collegiate fencing.”
Gandhi, who has a “very long lunge,” is an elite epee fencer. “Being able to go all over the body is a lot more variety and there’s so many things you can learn, like being able to go to the foot and then the hands” she said. “There are so many things that can be done. It has always appealed to me more than the other styles.”
2021 was Gandhi’s best year yet, having won the national title. In June at the North American Cup in Philadelphia, she took gold in cadet, seventh in junior and third in Division I, which she called “the hardest event” and “arguably my best result.”
“I fenced really well and I beat an Olympian, I beat the NCAA champion,” she said. “It was a big day for me.”
In late fall, Gandhi traveled to Estonia for the Senior World Cup, an “amazing opportunity” to compete internationally against “the best of the best.”
“I did way better than I expected,” Gandhi said. “My goal was just to get out of round one and I got out of round one and fenced really well in the first direct elimination bout. I lost, but that was a pretty huge accomplishment for me just getting there. I’m very happy with my results recently.”
Fencing Academy of Westchester (FAW) coach Vadim Diambekov has worked with Gandhi for her entire seven-year career. He remembers a “very little, skinny girl,” who gave up tennis to train nearly every day with fencing.
“She’s very mature for her age,” Diambekov said. “She always talked like an older kid and she didn’t have those funky, weird little-girl responses. She has a very good sense of timing, which is important for our sport. Even if you’re not athletic, having very good timing helps a lot. She did a lot of outside work and starting putting on more muscle and she got taller and faster. She’s very responsible and she never quits. It doesn’t matter if she’s up or down — she’s always fighting.”
While Gandhi still trains and takes lessons at FAW, she also works out twice a week at Fencer’s Club in Koreatown in the city, where many college and Olympic fencers train. Despite the tough commute on Tuesdays and Thursdays during rush hour, she said it’s worth the effort.
“I get to walk in and train with all of these fencers — NCAA champions, Olympians and beginners,” Gandhi said. “There’s so many different people there, which is what I want, a variety, which FAW doesn’t have. FAW is more local, but I would not take lessons anywhere else or from any other coach except for my coach.”
Diambekov has taught Gandhi “basically everything” she knows about the sport. He knows how she learns, the repetition she needs and how to help her succeed in competition. “We’ve been very successful together,” Gandhi said. “We’ve gotten many great results.”
Representing the United States by earning top rankings and having “Gandhi USA” across her back and an American Flag on her pants never gets old. “At all these national tournaments you see everyone with USA, but internationally you see Germany and Russia and all these countries,” Gandhi said. “It’s the most team there is for the sport because it’s a very individual sport, so being together in the other countries is cool.”
Like everyone else, Gandhi saw COVID-19 interrupt her training in 2020, but she worked out at home and took part in Zoom calls with Olympic fencers.
“They ran a training camp virtually, so for two hours every week one of the Olympians would run a workout,” Gandhi said. “It would be a really intense workout, and after we would do video analysis on fencers. It was a great opportunity to see what they do.”
It was a unique chance for Gandhi to have an inside look at their routines, warmups, workouts, footwork drills and how they analyze film. Once the gyms reopened in mid-2020, Gandhi started going again two or three times per week to start regaining her groove.
Gandhi began fencing during a free week in the summer before entering fifth grade with her twin brother, Ronan, who was into Star Wars at the time, so fencing was about as close as he’d come to wielding a lightsaber. “We did it and he loved it and I didn’t like it that much at first, but I stuck with it, so because of him I’m fencing and he’s not fencing anymore,” Gandhi said. “I wasn’t very good at it at first and I don’t know what it was at the beginning, but once I started learning more about the sport and how it worked, I started liking the idea of being on the strip and having quick bursts of energy and strategy.”
It took Gandhi about five months for the sport to click with her, at which time she started training more often and more seriously. She competed for the first time in 2015, a tournament in New Jersey she’ll never forget. Gandhi medalled in the youth 12 division, taking eighth place.
“It was the craziest thing for my dad and me because we didn’t know who got medals and who didn’t,” Gandhi said. “We didn’t know if we should wait around, but now we look back on it and it was so long ago, but a great memory as my first tournament and first medal. I somehow got a medal, which was awesome.”
Gandhi used natural talent to succeed and progress quickly at the Y12 level — third place at the North American Cup and nationals — and once she saw she had potential she knew she had to work on her skills in order to shine at the next level. “I went to the club, started training and I knew if I wanted to do this I had to start working,” Gandhi said. “I needed to do more focused training.”
Taking a few lessons and “goofing off with some friends and my brother” turned into additional footwork and extra target practice. It was more time and more focus. Fencing became something more than just a fun pastime. “I wanted to get somewhere with it,” Gandhi said.
While Gandhi was putting in greater effort in moving up to Y14, she was not getting the same type of results, the same numbers of medals and top finishes.
“I didn’t do very well, but somehow I got through that and I’m doing well in cadet, junior and senior,” she said. “I guess my goal was just to stick with fencing and even to this day my goal is to do fencing to have fun. People ask me, ‘Did you fence to get into college?’ and it’s never even crossed my mind. I do it for myself and to have fun and I don’t want that to leave. As soon as I stop having fun I probably will stop because what’s the point if you’re not enjoying it? There’s no motivation to do well if you don’t want to be there.”
As a freshman, Gandhi earned an A rating, the highest in the sport, and was named First Team All-American. In July 2019, she took gold at nationals and in September of that year she took silver at the Bordeaux International Fencing Tournament in France and was selected to represent Team USA on the world cadet circuit. Next up she took bronze in a World Cup competition in France. That led to a successful 2021.
Choosing Notre Dame was an academic decision and it just so happens to be an elite school for fencers, Gandhi calling it “one of the best fencing schools in the world” under head coach Gia Kvaratskhelia and epee associate head coach Cedric Loiseau, who are able to break down her strengths and flaws “within seconds.”
Diambekov called it “a long journey” that led to a title in 2021 and has confidence in Gandhi taking her talent to the next level.
“I’m sure she’ll be a huge asset to the team at Notre Dame as the top girl in the country,” he said. “That’s a great school for fencing athletes. She’s a great kid.”
Gandhi sees a bright future for herself academically and athletically. “Seeing the success rate of the fencers out of college in fencing and in life was also inspiring,” she said. “Out of the 18 Olympians I think 11 of them were out of Notre Dame from this past Olympics. I hear all about the alumni.”
Gandhi called becoming an Olympian “a far reach” right now, but noted, “It’s definitely a maybe.”
“I’m really focusing on collegiate fencing soon and continuing traveling in the international circuit, representing the U.S., then NCAAs and then seeing where I’m at after that,” she said. “If it happens, then yes, it’s a dream for everyone.”
