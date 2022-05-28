When the Edgemont School District added assistant principals to the elementary schools three years ago, Greenville Elementary School principal Jennifer Allen knew longtime reading specialist Marisa Ferrara would be the perfect hire as she’d already been involved in so many facets of the building outside of her assigned duties. And now that Allen is retiring at the end of the school year, she knew Ferrara was more than ready to take over as the two had worked side by side on a daily basis for all those years.
Allen is thrilled that Ferrara is her successor at what she called a “fantastic school” with an “amazing staff, amazing parents, amazing kids.” To leave the “warm and nurturing place” to Ferrara is a win for Greenville.
“I am sure anybody who came in would be highly qualified and I would leave either way feeling it was time for me to move on to explore other experiences, but knowing that Marisa is the one who is going to be at the helm is like a tremendous sigh of relief,” she said. “I can’t think of anyone who could be a better choice, that the school could be in better hands … There are so many challenges in our field and to know that someone as brilliant and talented and skilled as she is, is going to be leading Greenville in its next chapter is tremendously weight lifting.”
Ferrara is wrapping up her 23rd year in education. She taught grades four through six in New York City before becoming a literacy coach for three years working with pre-K to eighth grade students. She then worked as a literacy instructor for undergraduate and graduate students at UNC Chapel Hill before coming to Greenville as a reading specialist in 2006.
“As a literacy coach and working at UNC the bulk of my work was with adults,” Ferrara said. “I was school-based at times when I was at UNC and I was school-based as a literacy coach and I realized that I love working with adults, but I also love working with children. I saw my reach growing throughout my career. As a classroom teacher you can affect the children in your classroom. As a literacy coach, that grows because you’re working with a whole school population. At UNC I was working with future teachers, so your vision grows again and you can reach more people.”
Ferrara helped professionals and future professionals transform their instruction to a workshop methodology and helped them learn “all of the components of literacy.” She also wrote curriculum for Columbia University’s Teachers College.
At Greenville, Ferrara said she enjoyed her 13 years as a reading specialist because she was working both with K-2 students and faculty.
All of the different career steps have been rewarding to Ferrara and have not only helped her own personal growth, but that of the students and faculty she has worked with over that time.
“I enjoyed the staff and professional development aspect of being a literacy coach, being a reading specialist here and also being a school administrator,” Ferrara said. “I really like working with teachers to improve pedagogy.”
Transitioning to assistant principal was easy for Ferrara because she already knew the faculty, staff, children and families at Greenville, and her three children are all Edgemont graduates.
“At the heart of what I’ve done here is establishing relationships,” she said. “Having those already established with a multitude of stakeholders really helped the transition.”
Ferrara spent the bulk of her time as assistant principal helping Greenville navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. “It goes without saying that it was a challenge,” Ferrara said. “With the young kids, you always know that school is important, but you realize how important it really is to them.”
After students left school in mid-March 2020, they did not officially return until September 2020, mostly for half days in morning and afternoon sessions at the beginning of the school year before eventually going back on a full-time basis with distancing and masks.
The day the students returned in the fall, Ferrara heard the second graders outside her door talking about how lucky the kindergarteners were to have a full day of school.
“You just realize that even if children are grumbly about school, even if adults are grumbly about school, we all really want to be here,” Ferrara said. “It’s a really community feel, a real family feel. It’s a testament to the community, a testament to the staff and faculty here, to the administration, both building-based and district. We enjoy being with one another and that mission.”
She said that vision helped keep everyone on track through phone calls at 11 o’clock at night when they tackled issues such as: How are we going to handle lunch when they come back? How are we going to make sure that they stay distant? — and it made that work that much more rewarding.
“Everybody was in the same position. We all had to recreate school. Even if you had been an administrator for 20 years or two years you had to work together to recreate school. In a way it leveled the playing field,” she said.
Masks were no longer mandatory in early March of this year and for Greenville there is one more post-pandemic hurdle to clear, which will happen in the fall when students go back to eating lunch in the cafeteria, which has been used as a staff lounge, for orchestra and COVID-19 testing. Lunch has been in classrooms and outside.
As part of the two-part $54 million bond passed last year, Greenville will be getting a new wing, but throughout the pandemic it has been “space challenged,” Ferrara said.
“That’s really our last check-off to normalcy,” Ferrara said about the cafeteria, but noted the “silver lining” of getting students “outdoors for so much more than in the past out of necessity, but now we realize it’s a great thing and they’re outside a lot. It’s an extension of our school.”
While cherishing Greenville’s history and traditions, Ferrara said she also wants to be “innovative to move us forward.” She embraces the district’s goals in areas like social-emotional learning and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in and out of the classrooms.
“The infusion of that work helps to have our students understand themselves better, have them understand others better and really contribute to the world,” Ferrara said. “With that we have a real focus on problem-based learning and having children be more civic-minded and empowering them to sort of mold what they are learning.”
This adds to the already “foundational” elements of education.
“Our end goal is to make them contributing, productive, empathetic members of society who can go and do great things,” Ferrara said. “It’s really creating the whole child and helping the whole child to move forward into a world that is sort of unknown for many reasons. Who would have pictured a global pandemic? And we don’t know the jobs that they’ll take in 15 years. We can’t even imagine them. It’s building these creative, curious people who can go forth and do great things.”
Ferrara and Allen have developed mutual personal and professional admiration for one another.
“We realized she was retiring in the next several years, and as hard as she works, she made it her priority to build my leadership capacity, which is just a testament to who she is as an educator,” Ferrara said. “She’s always looking for people to improve [and] to teach people. She is smart, she is caring, she is incredibly detail-oriented, she is the most incredible writer I’ve ever met in my entire life. I really value what she’s taught me and she will be missed dearly.”
Ferrara was also impacted by the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Victoria Kniewel, who will retire at the end of June.
“She focused on really understanding a problem before you got to try to solve it,” Ferrara said. “I feel like she has helped me to — and she says, ‘Don’t jump to a solution’ — really truly understand sometimes you’re solving a problem that’s not really the problem. She sees the big picture and she will really sit and talk through something so you really understand what it is you need to solve. Her vision for that has really been inspiring.”
Allen retires after 32 years in education, 18 in Edgemont, the first five and a half as an assistant principal at the junior/senior high school before coming to Greenville in January 2010. Allen and Ferrara had a lot of interaction right away.
“I was the only administrator in the building, and she was always volunteering for all sorts of other things we needed like the hiring committees or doing curricular work throughout the whole school and working on scheduling and supporting special education needs,” Allen said. “She really had her hand in everything, which is why she was such a great candidate to become assistant principal when that position was created three years ago.”
Having Ferrara’s support in an official capacity led to a great partnership as Allen knew she had to prepare Ferrara for a principalship, whether it be in Edgemont or elsewhere.
“I have said this — and I have been in education for 32 years — that Marisa is the most talented educator I have ever worked with and I have worked with many talented educators,” Allen said. “She is brilliant, compassionate, the most extreme level of integrity, talented, funny — every possible category you can think of she is superior in.”
