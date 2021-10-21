Tara Keane Jacobson had always been there for the Scarsdale community. Since her death after a battle with breast cancer on Jan. 9, 2020, the Scarsdale community has returned that support to her family.
Maeve Jacobson, now a senior, was a sophomore when her mom died. The youngest of four children had the varsity girls basketball team at that time there for her before and after she was ready to return for an emotional return to the court.
“That was very difficult during basketball season because that was in the moment,” dad Rick Jacobson said. “It was great for her to have the connection with her teammates because they were so supportive. They’re great people from great families and that transcends to the kids and the coaches and the administrators at the school. Everyone was fantastic. I can’t say enough about how much support was there and how meaningful that was for Maeve, especially.”
Maeve was aware of her mother’s battle with breast cancer, but her mom’s death was a shock to her system.
“She had been fighting it for a few years,” Maeve said. “She had a surgery when I was really young. That was successful, but in more recent years she had more and more visits to the doctor. In the last few months for her it was pretty sudden.”
Last week, the varsity field hockey team held its annual Pink Game on Oct. 13, raising funds and awareness for breast cancer research in honor of Maeve’s mom.
“I think it’s really special for me to have the team’s support and it’s nice to have this game to remember my mom,” Maeve said. “I’m grateful for the team and the town. I think the support that the teams provide me with my friends and coaches, I’ve been really blessed to have that outlet. I really enjoy team sports, so it’s a way to bring something I love and also honor my mom.”
Tara was always there for her kids’ athletic events. Her three other kids, Madeleine (SHS ’15), Thomas (SHS ’17) and Eric (SHS ’19), had already graduated, so it was just Maeve left competing in field hockey, basketball and spring track at Scarsdale High School.
“My mom had always been really supportive and at all the games and meets,” Maeve said. “And I remember not only her being in the stands supporting me, but also going to my brothers’ games and meets and having so much fun with her.”
Tara was described as kind, warm, supportive and caring, having a big heart, someone who people came to for advice. She always had a smile.
“We live with her spirit in our family,” Maeve said. “We’re very close, so we always have these funny stories remembering her. I think of her every day. I always have her in my mind and wonder what she would do in certain moments. She would always be supportive and kind, so I’d like to hold those principles with me my entire life, too.”
Tara, a 1985 Scarsdale High School graduate, grew up in Edgewood and played softball in high school. Like many others, she moved back to her hometown to raise her family.
“She had a real connection with the community, so when she passed away there was a tremendous amount of support from the community because the people of Scarsdale are great people, first of all, but also because they knew Tara so well,” Rick said. “She loved Scarsdale and, like a lot of people, moved back to raise her family here. She knew the school system so well and she loved the community. That was really what she was about and there’s a lot of other Scarsdale people that feel the same way, so she reconnected with a lot of her friends and people she grew up with.”
Tara worked in finance at Warburg Pincus after graduating from St. Bonaventure University in 1989, but after taking time to stay home with her kids after Thomas was born, she later made a career switch and for the final eight years of her life she was a teacher at Friends Nursery School in Scarsdale. Tara was also a runner and a parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale.
“She had a real passion for everything she did,” Rick said. “She did everything 100%. That’s the way she was. She was a great nursery school teacher.”
Two months after Tara’s passing, the COVID-19 pandemic found an epicenter in Westchester County and all of a sudden Rick again had a full house of all four children with everyone working or attending classes remotely for months. That was certainly a silver lining during a doubly difficult stretch of time.
“We were all at home, we were all together,” Rick said. “We were there for each other, so that was a good part of that situation.”
The Pink Game against Mamaroneck ended in a scoreless tie, with Maeve doing her part on defense to keep the Tigers off the board for 60 minutes. The day before the game she said, “I will hold my mom close in my heart tomorrow during the game.”
The girls wore pink shirts with the initials “TKJ” on the back, sold shirts and sold pink ribbons for people to display on their houses. There was a bake sale on a nongame day and donations were accepted. The Pink Game is a longtime tradition for the field hockey program, which doesn’t always honor a specific person. This year was the right time to honor the Jacobson family.
“Not that we need more meaning, but it just makes the game a little more special,” coach Lauren Barton said. “The girls have done a lot of fundraising. They sold ribbons and they have done more fundraising moreso this year than in the past. This might be our most successful year fundraising.”
Barton knows how much athletics have helped Maeve through the past nearly two years, watching her grow up “probably so much faster than she knew she was going to have to because of it.”
“I think it’s such a great support,” Barton said. “I think when she plays she has her head in the game and it allows her to just play and not think about all the other pieces of life. She gets to play and be a kid when she’s in those games. I have to think when she does have a good game there must be part of her that wishes her mom could see her. I imagine that must be hard. She is really private, so I don’t tend to ask her those types of questions, not because it doesn’t go through my mind.”
Rick said the team is a “reflection” of the “fantastic character” of coaches Barton and assistant Sarah Martinez on and off the field. The support the players showed for the Jacobson family was just one example of that, as was the team’s undefeated record.
“It’s been a really special thing for us and I think it’s made us a lot closer,” senior captain Haley Matusz said. “It’s given us something way bigger to play for. Maeve has always been the sweetest person ever and we just love her so much, so it’s amazing we can dedicate this game to her and her family. It’s really special to us.”
The Jacobson family likes to keep things low-key, which is why there wasn’t a big to-do made at the Pink Game. It was special for the family to have the honor be low-key.
“Coach Barton is fantastic and this was very nice and meaningful,” Rick said. “Our whole extended family, all of Tara’s sisters and brothers are here, nieces and nephews, so it’s been a really special night.
“Cancer is a terrible disease and hopefully all of our efforts to find a cure for these things is going to come to fruition. All the effort people put into it is meaningful. At some point we’re going to beat this.”
