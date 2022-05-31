Every year, Edgemont seniors have the opportunity to acquire real-world working experience during their senior options internship, a program that lasts six weeks or four weeks, respectively. While students mainly work at a local store or company, some choose to create independent projects and pursue passion projects to expand their creativity. The pandemic has hindered the freedom and working-world experience of the program in the past two years, but most students were able to continue their internship in person this year, just as they would have in a pre-COVID world.
Helping ICAP students
EHS senior Chloe Mendel-Dwork’s peers say she has always been known for her willingness to help others and her emphasis on inclusivity. She has worked with students in Edgemont’s Intensive Communication Achievement Program (ICAP) at EHS and Greenville Elementary School. ICAP is a program specialized in helping students who are on the autism spectrum or have significant communication disorders. The Greenville program has existed for more than 10 years, with the high school program added in 2017.
The ICAP students each follow a specific routine, which is followed precisely and is never changed so that the students will always know what’s coming next. Mendel-Dwork has been mainly helping those who use speaking devices, creating and organizing projects for the students to do, and helping them become more involved in the larger school community. “I really want to help these kids with their fine motor skills, speaking and mainly setting them up for success. These things are seen as really small, but in reality, these smaller-scale things help them out so much, because they can use them to go out into the real world, and they can use these skills they’ve learned and apply them in certain situations,” she said.
The ICAP students at Greenville often will move up to the ICAP program at Edgemont High School, where Mendel-Dwork had volunteered before interning with the program at Greenville. “It is super important to recognize and appreciate what this program has done,” she said. “The kids in ICAP have done so many amazing things in the classroom that I feel does not get as much attention. The kids in this program would get so much support if more people knew about ICAP.”
The students not only have the chance to learn basic skills but have a mainstream classroom experience as well, she explained, adding, “The kids not only gain basic and foundational skills through ICAP that they might not have learned at home, but they still get a chance to go to a neurotypical class with nonautistic students. For example, maybe they go to a second grade math class [one] day or go to a kindergarten reading class the next.”
“To these kids, every day is a new experience, and being able to get involved with the other nonautistic kids is awesome,” Mendel-Dwork said. She urged others to say “hi” to these students in school because “It does so much more than you think.”
Video gaming
Edgemont High School senior Lorenzo Carta is a computer whiz and a very good coder who’s going to study computer science at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. For his senior options project, Carta did not even need to leave his house. He has been developing and creating a video game, something he has done in the past. “I took AP computer science last year and for my final project I had to make a game. I chose to make a fighting game and the process of imagining and coding my ideas was fun and refreshing.”
Carta decided this time to create a horror platformer video game for senior options, titled “The Loop.”
“Every time you reach the end of the game, it resets. So you need to find a way to beat the game and break the loop. I specifically went for a horror video game because I’m a huge fan of horror games and I like scaring people,” he said.
Using things he learned in his AP computer science classes, Carta had previously created a fighter game in 3-D, but this time around he made a 2-D style game. “I went for a 2-D platform to change things up from last year, learning the basics of platformer coding, whilst also reusing my old code as a base.”
Carta said he knows his hard work will eventually be rewarded. “When your code isn’t bugged and does what it needs to, seeing things work out is basically euphoric, especially if it takes hours to fix.” Carta said he hopes that, in the end, people will love and enjoy his finished product.
Filmmaking
Two EHS seniors, Aiden Matano and Emily Zeitz, decided to collaborate as co-directors of a short film, something that they’d been wanting to do for a long time. “We’ve talked about making a short film together … but we never really had the time. Senior options gave us the perfect opportunity to finally do it,” Zeitz said.
A synopsis of the short film, which does not have a title yet, reads: “A time loop film about a man who relives the day of his death without realizing that he died.” Both students have said the film will feature three to five extras, with Matano playing the lead role.
Zeitz said, “We’ve just been bouncing ideas off of each other to see what sticks and what we think will be cool.”
Both said they are really into film and Zeitz said she is planning to study film at Emerson College.
“I think making this short film will be beneficial for the both of us,” Zeitz said. “I’m studying film in college and [Aiden] is interested in possibly working in film in the future. We are filming this on our phones as well, which will be interesting to see how the final product turns out.”
The duo said they are excited about the film, which they hope will be widely relatable.
“We want people to pay attention to the little things in life,” Matano said. “With both of us being seniors, I’ve begun to observe more and more of my home, many things of which have been lost to routine. I think a film about second chances is very relatable in a way to a lot of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.