When Scarsdale traveled up to Arlington on Sept. 21, the Raiders were dealt their first loss of the season in a 2-1 defeat. But coach Marcos Monteagudo knew there might be a rematch down the line.
And the Raiders won the game that mattered the most.
Third-seeded Scarsdale shut out second-seeded and host Arlington 3-0 in the Section 1 Class AA semifinals Wednesday, Oct. 27.
“We came up here in September and we lost 2-1 and it was a tight game,” Monteagudo said. “We knew we could compete here and we talked about that after the [first] game. Fortune had it that we found ourselves here again. To be honest, I wasn’t expecting 3-0 but we knew we could compete so we came up here with that mentality.”
He continued, “It feels great [making the finals]. It’s something that we’ve worked for since Day One and we’re thrilled that it’s happening but we’re hoping that we’re not done yet.”
Scarsdale advanced to their first Section 1 championship game since 2010.
“It means the whole world to me,” senior captain Luke Peltz said of reaching the finals. “For years, we couldn’t get over the semifinals hump and to be the squad that does it, it means everything to us. I think that’s why we’re there.”
The Raiders had a blustery wind at their backs in the first half and they knew they had to capitalize. Freshman Lorenzo Galeano did just that when he finished in the 13th minute to give them an early 1-0 lead. He dribbled from midfield, cut past two Arlington defenders and lofted a shot from distance over Arlington keeper Nathan Lawrence.
“When the coin toss decided that we’d have the wind in the first half, we knew getting some goals early could help,” Monteagudo said. “And if we went into halftime 0-0 with the wind against us that would have been a morale boost for them, so it was really important [to get the early lead].”
After receiving a pass from Galeano, senior Adrian Lim made a run up the left side of the field, cut back to the middle and blasted a shot past Lawrence into the right corner of the net to extend the lead to 2-0 in the 21st minute.
“I saw Lorenzo flick the ball over so there was an opportunity to break,” Lim said of the goal. “I just drove, I saw the defender behind me so I cut back in and then it was a good shot to the bottom corner.”
He continued, “When you have the wind, you’re obviously going to try to get those early goals and that’ll give you the advantage in the second half.”
The wind died down in the second half and so did any hopes of an Arlington comeback when junior Nico Galeano scored in the 50th minute to extend the lead to 3-0. Senior Eli Gelblum sent a long pass from midfield to Nico and he was one-on-one with Lawrence. He blasted it into the left corner to give the Raiders the commanding lead.
Arlington’s energy immediately dropped.
“If I’m them, I’m thinking, ‘Now we have the wind, it’s our turn to score,’” Monteagudo said. “And that early counterattack, it hurt them. That’s what we were looking to do.”
It was business as usual for the Raiders’ defense, which recorded its 11th shutout of the season against a high-powered Arlington offense, which was blanked for just the third time all season.
“Just being ourselves, because we know we’re the best back four in the section,” Peltz said of the key on defense. “We know we’re not going to get beat individually and collectively. We’re just unreal as a back four. We love each other — that’s the key. I love every single one of those boys.”
The back line is led by Peltz, senior captain Kian Batliwalla at center back, junior David Wang at left back and senior Rafael Tassari at right back. Senior Javin Edlitz and freshman Felipe Chalavodsky rotate in. Senior Rowan Haffner, who made four saves, backs them all up in net.
The Raiders’ players on the offensive end are grateful to have such a stout defense backing them up.
“Our defense, it’s the backbone of our team and because of them we’re allowed to do a lot of things up front,” Lim said. “It’s really good to have that security behind you.”
Scarsdale blanked No. 6 North Rockland by the same 3-0 score in the quarterfinals on Oct. 23 at home.
It was scoreless at halftime but Lorenzo Galeano gave them the 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the second half on a feed from senior Gelblum. Lorenzo then set up brother Nico for the second goal. Gelblum extended the lead to 3-0 on a corner sent in by freshman Leo Khang.
The first round game resulted in a 4-1 win for the host Raiders over No. 14 Roy C. Ketcham on Oct. 21.
Nico Galeano scored late in the first half on a feed from Gelblum to make it 1-0. Peltz extended the lead to 2-0 on a penalty kick with 29 seconds left in the first half.
Ketcham cut the deficit to 2-1 out of halftime but Nico had the answer for Scarsdale to make it a two-goal lead again. Zach Ruback scored to give them a late three-goal cushion on a feed from Lorenzo Galeano.
Scarsdale’s appearance in the section final in 2010 resulted in its first section title since 1976. The Raiders are looking to add another plaque to the trophy case when they face rival Mamaroneck at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in the AA finals at Lakeland High School.
“It means everything,” Lim said of making the finals. “This is the best the team has ever been in my four years on the team. We have a really good shot at winning and it’s an incredible feeling.”
Scarsdale and Mamaroneck met twice during the regular season with each team winning one game. Mamaroneck won a 3-2 overtime thriller on Oct. 5 in the first meeting while Scarsdale got some revenge with a 2-1 victory on Oct. 15 to lock up the league title.
With a perfect blend of veteran leadership and experience mixed with exuberant young talent, the 14-2-2 Raiders have had a memorable season with the wins piling up one after the next.
Peltz knows Scarsdale is in good hands for the future but the senior captain and the Raiders are ready to capitalize on the present.
“For years to come, Scarsdale soccer is set,” he said, “and this year we’re going to bring it home.”
