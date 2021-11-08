“Those who learned to know death, rather than to fear and fight it, become our teachers about life.” ― Elisabeth Kübler-Ross
Richard S. Cohen, a 30-year resident of Scarsdale, has written a book about the uplifting way he and his wife, Marcia Horowitz, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer on Sept. 3, 2019, managed her 160-day survival period.
Marcia passed away on Feb. 10, 2020 at age 68.
While the book, released to the public on Oct. 26, is full of fascinating medical and other facts and attitudinal ideas to consider, “its purpose,” Cohen said, “is to help others and take on some weighty societal problems that can obscure our lives when crisis hits.”
According to his book, “Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is considered the most lethal cancer. It has the lowest survival rate and one of the shortest life expectancies of all cancers: a medium of three to six months after diagnosis, by some accounts. Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, behind lung and colorectal cancer.”
Cohen, 68, who trained as a corporate lawyer and now arranges mergers and acquisitions for medical technology companies, said in an interview, “The book is not intended as a memoir, but rather a guide to suggest a life-affirming approach one might customize when facing terminal illness or other dilemma, medical or nonmedical. It is more of a case study to derive vital lessons about life and its finite nature and shine bright lights on addressing, not avoiding, realities we will all face.”
He also said that doctors and nurses regularly told the couple that the perspective they developed in managing Marcia’s illness was more elevating and constructive than the norm. “After Marcia passed on,” he noted, “they and others encouraged me to write a book to share our experience so that others might benefit.”
The book is appropriately called “The Smooth River: Finding Inspiration and Exquisite Beauty During Terminal Illness, Lessons from the Front Lines.”
Public relations pioneer
As she did in her public relations career for more than 41 years at Rubenstein Associates in Manhattan after spending a few years in the press office of former New York City Mayor Abe Beame — the 104th mayor of New York City from 1974 to 1977 — Marcia always found “calm within the storm” for clients and provided a clear, forthright and balanced approach to the press and public. She spent her entire professional life as a crisis manager and publicity adviser for celebrities, public companies, universities, nonprofits and other high-profile organizations.
According to Richard, during her own crisis, Marcia, who was beautiful inside and out, he said, applied that same clear-headed approach to dealing with her cancer, her treatment and the prospects of her dying far sooner than she expected. She wanted to calm the atmosphere and create order for herself, her family and others surrounding them during her precarious journey.
Following the diagnosis, and after spending a few surreal days, Marcia and Richard regained their balance and derived medical and life plans that took on the cancer, but mindfully with full recognition of the woeful inadequacies of available medical treatments.
As part of their open-minded, astute approach, Marcia talked to other Stage 4 cancer patients to compare notes. One of them was the late Alex Trebek, the TV personality from Canada who hosted “Jeopardy” on television for many years. Those conversations were arranged by Gary Bettman, the National Hockey League commissioner and a longtime college friend of Richard’s at Cornell University.
Encouraging a tranquil ending
In the interview the author said, “We came up with the term ‘Smooth River’ as a metaphor for doctors and nurses to convey that we wanted a well-ordered and tranquil ending, and the perspective permeated the entire experience. That same philosophy was carried out through Marica’s funeral, burial and life afterward. I’m still in the smooth river. It’s almost as if I am breathing for her now and carrying her on as part of me.”
As Richard writes in the book, “the purifying, peaceful properties of flowing water complemented Marcia’s clear, direct, and unencumbered attitude toward life. The Smooth River way of thinking was so vital that we wouldn’t let anything disrupt it — not the devastating march of pancreatic cancer, not the strongest chemos and their failures to work, not the frequent episodes of severe pain, not how those around us might have expected us to think or act and not dying itself.”
The book’s website (smoothriver.org) says, “The Smooth River approach offers patients and their families a far wider and more enlightened perspective than conventional norms in dealing with life-threatening illness. The Smooth River demonstrates how to treat one’s life as bigger — and far more important — than any medical condition, any tragedy, any setback of any kind.”
In the book’s foreword, Dr. Lynne Holden, an emergency room physician at Montefiore Medical Center and a professor at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, both in the Bronx, said, “The Smooth River has sensitized me to be more realistic, straightforward, and honest with patients and their families about medical prospects. While delivering a jarring message can be challenging, it also can be enlightening. It can shed light on a precarious situation, spur fruitful discussion, and create a thoughtful strategic plan of action.”
Until heavy-duty standard-of-care chemos failed, the couple did not know how much longer Marcia would last. In the interview, Richard said, “The Smooth River philosophy we came to freed us to optimize Marcia’s precious remaining time and make it beautiful, rather than being overwhelmed by every twist and turn and negative test results, blinding us to the likely realities ahead.”
In the book, Richard writes, “Her mindset, adopted by me and our family, was one of transparency, serenity, and adjusting to a new normal. She wanted to see her life as full, not cut short by tragedy. She took on the cancer aggressively with months of punishing chemo, twice daily subcutaneous injections of investigative medications, natural remedies prescribed by integrative medicine specialists, and unconventional compounds we identified and used under our oncologist’s supervision.”
Accepting grim circumstances
“Throughout,” Richard added in the book, “Marcia accepted her grim circumstances with grit, grace and humor. She had the mettle to want to understand what many people avoid: the probability of imminent death.”
In the interview, Richard said, “During the 160-day journey, we dedicated quiet time and space in the late afternoon to have free- floating conversations about life and death, enabling Marcia to spend the rest of the day reading, watching Netflix, speaking with colleagues and friends and otherwise getting by.”
After these talks, they often took field trips around Westchester County, mostly to waterside settings to immerse in the wonders of nature.
Benches were arranged in Marcia’s honor, while she was still alive, aside the Tarrytown Hudson River Walk and the duck pond in Scarsdale across from the Hitchcock Presbyterian Church. The benches were among the places they strolled, sat and took in life.
As part of their life plan, they brought their two sons, pregnant daughter-in-law and toddler grandson closer in, spending unstructured time together to retain a sense of normalcy. Both sons graduated from Scarsdale High School.
To rise above the cancer and help others, they set up a small family foundation in Marcia’s name (Marcia’s Light) to build bridges among people of diverse backgrounds. The foundation has provided food distribution and educational programs for Palestinian women in Israel and arranged for various initiatives in Westchester County for the benefit of health care workers and underprivileged students and adults. Among other projects, the couple started a fund at the New York City Museum of Jewish Heritage (Marcia’s former client) to apply the universal lessons of the Holocaust — where hate leads if left unchecked — to help other people beset by prejudice.
After Marcia died, the fund helped sponsor a record-setting Zoom lecture by Rabbi Angel Warnock Buchdahl, the first Asian American to be ordained a cantor or rabbi in North America, and Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson, author, to discuss her bestselling book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”
While not to call attention to themselves, the Smooth River plan describes the couple’s many projects and life plans that are suggestions for others who might find benefit in engaging in outside activities to rise above dire circumstances they may be under.
Putting things in perspective
The book gently offers many suggestions to spur others’ thinking, Richard said. The suggested activities and projects, which can be modest, are intended to help others put their exigencies in perspective and affirm the fullness and priority of their lives, so that a negative event does not eclipse everything.
During the ordeal, Richard promised Marcia he would stay with her until the end, and he did. In her last days, Richard would stay overnight with her in Room 413 at Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville. He usually slept two feet away from Marcia in one of his son’s old sleeping bags. The morning of the 160th day, he woke up early only to learn that Marcia had passed on while he was sleeping, at peace with herself, her family and the world around her.
According to Richard, “By opting for clarity, order and openness — and coming to terms with her illness and not avoiding the ‘elephant in the room’ — Marcia passed leaving no words unspoken or loose ends. She left wounds behind for sure, but her final wishes were that she be remembered not in sorrow but with good cheer and humor, the way she lived. She wanted others to look at her passing as an opportunity for personal growth.”
For those with a personal attachment to Marcia, Richard and family, “Marsha’s Wishes” on pages 216 and 217 may be the best part of the book. For sure, it was her warm-and-sensitive-goodbye legacy.
Here they are based on a template the palliative doctors gave them:
1) I wish my family and friends to know that I love them. I wish my colleagues to know how gratifying they made my life.
2) I wish to be forgiven for times I may have hurt my family, friends and others.
3) I wish to have my family, friends, and others know that I forgive them for when they may have hurt me.
4) I wish everyone to know that I have lived in peace and that I start my new journey in peace.
5) I wish to live on happy memories, humor, and inspiration, not grief and sorrow.
I wish everyone to remember me as I was before I became ill.
I wish my family, friends, and others to look at my passing as a time of personal growth.
I wish for my family, friends, and others to carry on with strength and a higher purpose and not sweat the small stuff.
AMEN!
The book is available on Amazon, at Bronx River Books in Scarsdale and from many other sources.
