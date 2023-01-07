Scarsdale Police blotter logo

Discolored water was reported Dec. 26 at a residence on Crossway; the water department reported it was working on an uncontrolled water break in a main line near Penn Boulevard and Franklin Road. The water main break had been reported the day before. The water department reported a surge of water was released during the repair. The homeowner was notified and updated on the circumstances.

An unoccupied house on Myrtledale Road Dec. 26 was reported to have water flooding out under the garage doors. Firefighters entered and discovered two broken water pipes in the garage. The source of the problem was isolated and the water was shut off. No cause for alarm was found inside the house and the resident was advised.

