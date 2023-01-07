Discolored water was reported Dec. 26 at a residence on Crossway; the water department reported it was working on an uncontrolled water break in a main line near Penn Boulevard and Franklin Road. The water main break had been reported the day before. The water department reported a surge of water was released during the repair. The homeowner was notified and updated on the circumstances.
An unoccupied house on Myrtledale Road Dec. 26 was reported to have water flooding out under the garage doors. Firefighters entered and discovered two broken water pipes in the garage. The source of the problem was isolated and the water was shut off. No cause for alarm was found inside the house and the resident was advised.
Water was reported coming through the kitchen ceiling Dec. 26 at a house on Colvin Road. Water was also found in the basement. A leak was found behind a wall in heating pipes. Firefighters drained the pipes via the oil burner and water and heat were shut down as a precaution. The resident was advised to contact technicians to repair the problem as soon as possible.
A metallic coffee mug left in a microwave set off a smoke alarm Dec. 27 on Heathcote Road at the Scarsdale Medical Group. The mug was removed and no ventilation was needed.
Eight to 10 inches of water was reported in a basement Dec. 28 on Overhill Road. The resident reported coming home and finding the water supply line to a basement toilet was broken and releasing water. Firefighters removed the toilet and trap caps to allow water to drain from the basement. All electrical equipment submerged in water was shut down and gas to the furnace and water heater was shut off. Firefighters checked the sewer in the street to ensure the water was draining properly.
On Dec. 31, firefighters went to Brite Avenue where water was cascading down a steep hill at the rear of a residential property. Water department officials at Colvin Road and Greenacres Avenue tried to mitigate the water condition, which was going to enter the house. Firefighters deployed two dewatering pumps and one large trash pump to keep the water from going in the basement window; about 30 minutes later, the situation was under control and abated. A clogged drain found on the property was cleared. No water entered the house, firefighters said.
Found property
A person went to police headquarters Dec. 27 to turn in Apple AirPods he found on his property. A report was made and the items were put into safekeeping.
Fraudulent direct deposit
A person calling from a Post Road address Dec. 27 reported she received a fraudulent change of direct deposit request from someone who claimed to be acting on behalf of a village of Scarsdale employee. The request included a voided check to a separate banking institution not familiar to the employee. The complainant notified the payroll department, which subsequently stopped any funds from being released; no one is out any money.
Driver eludes police
While conducting routine checks Dec. 27, patrol was alerted to a stolen license plate in the vicinity of Heathcote Road and Palmer Avenue. The subject car was located and police initiated a traffic stop, at which time the car in question left, heading south on Weaver Street. Police pursued until the car crossed over into New Rochelle, where they stopped the pursuit. The driver was last seen in the area of Pine Brook Boulevard and the Hutchinson River Parkway. Police are investigating; if located, the driver will be charged with going through a red light and failure to obey a police officer.
Light-fingered employee?
Police are looking for a Port Chester woman who on Dec. 27 was accused by a 75-year-old Richbell Road resident of stealing things from his home where she was employed. The man told police he believes the woman stole one item valued at $1,100 and another item valued at $100.
Forgery
Forgery and theft were reported Dec. 27 by a victim who said a check she dropped in a U.S. post office box in Scarsdale Dec. 14 was stolen, forged and cashed for more than $2,000. She said she is out the money. Police provided her with a report to give to her bank to see if the money can be refunded to her account.
Identity theft and fraud
A Spier Road resident Dec. 27 reported fraudulent charges to her credit card. She said she was charged for tickets she never purchased through StubHub; her credit card company said they were doing their own investigation. A report was made for documentation.
A Lockwood Road caller Dec. 28 reported someone used her credit card without her authorization. She was refunded the money and only wanted a police report for documentation.
Found dog
A person went to police headquarters Dec. 28 with a dog that was found at large in the vicinity of Post Road and Wayside Lane; it had no leash, collar, or any form of identification on it. Police placed the dog in the outdoor kennel and contacted the New Rochelle Humane Society. As police were unable to identify the dog, an employee of the shelter arrived to take it.
Who’s at the door?
A caller Dec. 29 reported a man wearing gloves and a mask rang her doorbell and then walked around the property after dark with a flashlight. Upon arrival at the residence police were met by two juveniles who said they thought the person was with a pest control company. The homeowner told police they have a service contract with a pest specialist and would contact the company to determine who was there.
It’s an Uber
A caller on Carthage Road Dec. 31 reported a car hanging around near his property for more than 15 minutes very early in the morning. Police arrived and spoke with an Uber driver who reportedly was waiting for a passenger.
House watcher locked out
An Oneida Road caller Dec. 31 reported a woman in her driveway who she thought might need assistance. On arrival, there was a language barrier as the woman only spoke Russian. Translation services were used to determine the problem, which was that she had accidentally locked herself out of a house she’d been hired to watch. An officer tried but was not able to help her enter the residence, so firefighters were summoned. They gained entry through the garage without damaging the door. The homeowner was contacted and told what had happened and the garage door was secured.
Dead cat
A dead cat was reported Jan. 1 on Post Road in the northbound lane at Dickel Road. The cat appeared to be a stray without any form of identity. Its body was moved to the side of the road and the Department of Public Works was notified to pick it up.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, was compiled from official information.
