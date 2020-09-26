The Greenville Fire District and the Council of Greenburgh Civic Associations filed separate appeals against Formation-Shelbourne on Sept. 9, extending a yearslong legal battle with the developer who is looking to build a 75,000-square-foot facility with 54 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments on the former Sprainbrook Nursery site on Underhill Road in Edgemont.
The fire district with the CGCA filed joint motions to consolidate their appeals in order to save on costs in September 2019, but the court denied the motion in January, leaving both sides to appeal separately. The court will hear the fire district and civic group’s appeals on the same date.
“This is what we have come to expect from the CGCA and Fire District,” said Lino Sciarretta, the lawyer representing Formation-Shelbourne. “Their decision to continue with litigation is a disservice to elderly residents and the Krautter family.”
In the fire district’s appeal, lawyers argued that the Supreme Court had misapplied the standard of review on a motion to dismiss, that the fire district had standing in the case and that the fire district’s claims were not barred by res judicata — legalese terminology that does not allow adjudicated matters to be further pursued by the same party.
The fire district argued that the lower court had improperly engaged in an assessment of the merits of their petition. As an example, the district asserted that firefighters’ safety was at risk due to the lack of adequate improvements to Underhill Road and that instead of the firefighters traversing the “S” curve on Underhill Road twice a year, they would be receiving two to three emergency calls per week at the proposed facility. The fire district argued that rather than accept their allegations as true and affording them every possible favorable inference, the lower court assessed the merits of the claims and found that they had offered nothing to support their arguments beyond speculative suspicions.
“Appellants were not afforded every favorable inference that can be reasonably implied,” the court documents stated.
The district also challenged the court’s assertion that they did not have standing.
According to the appeal, in order to establish standing, the petition alleging an adverse impact must establish that the action would have a harmful effect on them that is different from what is suffered by the public at large.
The district argued that they had standing based on how they were uniquely affected by the town board’s decision to approve a special permit to build the senior living facility and the Zoning Board of Appeals SEQRA determination, which would affect “the safety and welfare of the GFD firefighters responding to a significantly increased number of calls requiring emergency vehicles to navigate the sharp ‘s’ curve of Underhill Road.”
The court concluded that the fire district failed to plead an injury different than that suffered by the general public, and the fire district sharply responded by saying the marked increase in emergency calls was “particularly impactful” as the firehouse was located more than one mile away on Central Avenue and calls would likely increase by 110 to 115 per year if the facility were constructed, and firefighters would likely face an increased risk of traffic accidents as well.
In response to the court’s ruling that the district’s claims were barred by res judicata, the district argued that the court had mistakenly held that their prior claims were identical to their Article 78 claims.
Instead, the district said the court “improperly generalized the issues” as the decision combined the challenges to the ZBA’s SEQR review and the town board’s criteria for obtaining a special permit for an assisted living facility.
“The court hastily concluded that the issues raised in the prior proceeding were identical to the issues raised in the instant Article 78 proceeding because they were derived from the same zoning code provisions and contained some of the same parties,” the court documents said.
According to the appeal, res judicata could not be applied, as the town board was not a party in the prior ZBA proceeding.
Similar arguments were also presented by the CGCA in its appeal. Bob Bernstein, the former president of the Edgemont Community Council and the lawyer representing the CGCA, argued that the court had to accept pleaded facts as true in ruling upon a motion to dismiss. He also argued that residents and civic associations had standing in the case and that the petitioners were not collaterally estopped — legal terminology that bars issues from being relitigated — from challenging the town board’s finding that the site’s access was direct and noncircuitous.
Referencing case law, the CGCA argued that in order to have standing, an organizational plaintiff had to show that one of its members would have standing. The civic organization postured that, because a previous court decision had decided that residents near a road receiving substantial additional traffic due to a significant development were clearly affected, the petitioners, who all live on or near Underhill Road, would “be burdened by the excess traffic to and from the facility.”
“There is no question that petitioners have alleged harms that are within the zone of interests sought to be protected by the ordinance in question,” the appeal stated.
In response to the court’s determination that the petitioners were collaterally estopped, the CGCA said the court failed to address the fundamental prerequisite that an identical issue was litigated.
The Supreme Court stated that both cases involving challenges by residents and civic associations on the alleged failure of Formation-Shelbourne to demonstrate that the proposed project complied with the town code’s provision that it have required access to a state or county right of way that is direct and not circuitous was “in essence” the same.
The CGCA said that collateral estoppel couldn’t apply if the two cases were “in essence” about the same subject matter.
In a similar argument made by the fire district, the CGCA claimed that the Article 78 filing challenged the variance granted by the ZBA and that the town board was the only group allowed to determine whether a site met the separate requirement of “direct and non-circuitous.”
“The prior case challenged the ZBA’s decision to grant a variance from the 200 foot distance requirement,” the appeal stated. “The ZBA had no authority to determine whether the direct and non-circuitous requirement was satisfied, as that decision lay solely with the town board.”
