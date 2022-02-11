Jessie Sander, a 26-year-old New York City resident, believes she was unfairly and illegally fired from Westchester Reform Temple (WRT) on Mamaroneck Road in Scarsdale after two weeks on the job last summer due to a blog she co-wrote, in which she identified herself as an “anti-Zionist.” She filed a lawsuit Jan. 25 in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County of Westchester.
The suit names WRT, Senior Rabbi Jonathan Blake, Associate Rabbi and Jewish Learning Lab (JLL) Director Rabbi David Levy and Executive Director Eli Kornreich for violating employment law by firing Sander “solely because of a recreational blog post she had published with a friend, prior to being hired, criticizing the most recent attack on Gaza by the State of Israel.”
Asked to comment on the case, WRT President Warren Haber declined on advice of counsel. He and Kornreich both sent emails to the Inquirer, which said, “As this is a matter of ongoing litigation, we’re not commenting at this time, beyond what we shared with the Congregation.”
In an email to the temple’s congregants on Jan. 26, Haber wrote, “We want to stress that WRT made this termination decision after much consideration and in accordance with WRT’s religious mission. We will respond to the claims being made as appropriate.”
According to the email, that mission includes “strengthening our commitment to Israel and the Jewish people of all lands and working to establish understanding and commonality among the various expressions of Judaism.”
Sander’s lawsuit requests the following: 1) Declaring that Plaintiff’s discharge was unlawful; 2) Directing Defendants to reinstate Plaintiff to her position at WRT, on the same terms and conditions as if she had never been discharged; 3) Awarding Plaintiff back pay and compensatory damages in an amount to be set by the jury; 4) Awarding Plaintiff pre- and post-judgment interest and reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs; and 5) Granting such other relief to Plaintiff as the Court deems just and proper.
There is no timeline for the case to proceed, but attorney Robert L. Herbst, who represents Sander, has requested more documentation from WRT, including access to Sander’s email account, which was cut off upon her firing. Herbst said he had requested emails prior to the lawsuit being filed. “Because we asked for it early on, and they knew it was relevant to the lawsuit, they were required to preserve it and not destroy it,” Herbst said. “They will have to disgorge it now.”
Sander was hired on May 10, 2021, to work in the WRTeen Initiative as part of the JLL under Levy, with a July 6 start date. In a letter offering the position to Sander, Levy and assistant director Felicia Block wrote: “Your thoughtfulness, your commitment to causes you believe in, and your dedication to Jewish learning and the Jewish people are laudable. We have no doubt that your efforts will add value to our congregants’ experience at the Temple and strengthen our ability, as a team, to put our best face forward in serving our community.”
According to Sander’s claim, “The job was secular rather than religious, and no religious ordination or training was required … Nothing in the job description required adherence to any particular political point of view about Israel, Zionism, the Palestinians, or Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians.”
On May 20, ten days after Sander was offered the position, she co-authored a blog post with Elana Lipkin as they “felt compelled to speak out against [Israel’s] attack on Gaza” during Ramadan, finding the violence “especially abhorrent” during that time. The authors said they are “anti-Zionists,” and called their “journey” toward that stance “essential to strengthening their passion for Judaism, and had made them even more invested in building Jewish community and fighting for justice for all Jews,” according to the lawsuit.
On July 15, Sander says she was asked to join a Zoom with Levy and Block “purportedly to discuss the 11th and 12th grade programming for the 2021-22 school year,” but the conversation quickly turned to the blog post. The suit claims Levy said it was “awkward” to discuss and “asked if [Sander] understood that WRT was a Zionist institution and how comfortable she felt working at a Zionist institution as an anti-Zionist.” The complaint says Sander “understood the political position of WRT and the larger Union of Reform Judaism in reference to Israel, respected it, and would not share her anti-Zionist views on the job.”
According to the lawsuit, Sander alleges that during the discussion, Levy “agreed with ‘90%’” of what she was saying and further alleges he said there “‘are some people here who would demand I fire you immediately.’” Sander said it was her understanding that Levy and Block both embrace “a ‘wrestling with Israel’ position.” Sander alleges Levy later shared an email with her that he wrote to Blake and Haber summarizing their conversation and, according to the lawsuit, “expressing ‘complete confidence’” in Sander going forward.
Sander told the Inquirer via email this week she isn’t sure how anyone from WRT found out about the blog post, but said she was willing to share her views with Levy and “grateful for a supervisor who genuinely wanted to discuss my opinions.” She said she left the July 15 Zoom with Levy and Bloch feeling “valued and respected as a Jewish professional” and was proud of the way both she and Levy “learned more about each other’s points of view.”
However, Sander alleges she had a Zoom session on July 22 with Levy and Kornreich in which she was told “her employment was terminated effective immediately;” she claims Kornreich said, “It’s just not a good fit.”
The lawsuit also goes in depth claiming the three WRT rabbis “have expressed views severely critical of Israel, its politics, and its policies toward the Palestinian inhabitants of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”
Upon being fired Sander “was shocked,” mostly because she felt “reassured of Rabbi Levy’s confidence” in her as part of the WRT team. “I couldn’t make sense of it,” she wrote to the Inquirer, adding. “I decided to file the lawsuit because it was unlawful to fire me for a recreational activity espousing political views I held, especially when my supervisor agreed with most of those views.”
Sander believes she can still be an asset to WRT and had assured Levy that only her “love of the Jewish community” would be communicated to her students.
Now she finds herself shedding light on a divide within the Jewish community that she believes doesn’t have to cause a rift, but can be a learning moment for everyone involved.
In her email to the Inquirer, Sander said that she is open to further dialogue about all views on Judaism and Israel.
“I’m deeply grateful to everyone willing to engage in discussions about inclusivity and Israel,” Sander added. “I’m also incredibly grateful to the Jews who came before me and wrestled with Israel, too. Jewish values such as machloket l’shem shamayim, or argument for the sake of heaven, encourage respectful debate to ensure the continuity of the Jewish people. I am committed to having the uncomfortable conversations that will ultimately bring us together as a community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.