Firefighters responded to Sprague Road Aug. 8 on a report of a cat stuck in a tree. The cat was seen about 25 feet above ground. The resident was advised to place an open can of tuna and water at the base of the tree to coax the cat to come down on its own. The caller called back the next day to say the cat had been in the tree for more than 20 hours. Firefighters returned and rigged a rope and a basket up to the cat. Food was placed in the basket to entice it. The basket and rope were left in the tree and the homeowner was advised to call again when the cat made its exit.
Squabbling
A Saxon Woods Road caller Aug. 8 reported a truck in the roadway blocking traffic. The caller said when she tried to talk to the driver, he yelled at her and took her picture. On arrival, police saw a disabled private garbage truck. A mechanic was on scene trying to get it started. Police assisted in relocating the truck to a safer area.
Garments out of season
A male wearing a ski jacket with a hood was reported on Wilmot and Heathcote roads Aug. 8, waiting for a bus. Police found the person who is female. She was wearing garments unusual for the weather but was not suspicious. She said she did not want help and none was given.
Wallet lost at pool
A man went to police headquarters Aug. 8 to report his wallet might have fallen out of his bag two days earlier while he was at the Scarsdale municipal pool; an Apple Air-Tag on the wallet indicated it was in Port Chester. The man said there was activity on his credit card and he had been in touch with his bank. A temporary driver’s license was issued by the DMV and he declined to fill out a deposition; he wanted only to document the incident as he was taking a test the next day requiring he show state identification. Temporary identification was issued and his paperwork was completed.
Dumb driving
A person who tried to drive around a stopped delivery truck making a delivery Aug. 9 on Griffen Avenue struck the truck when they suddenly veered back behind the truck after encountering a third car in the opposite lane while trying to pass. One person was reported injured but no one went to the hospital.
No ‘mosquito hunters’ wanted
Police responded to the intersection of Valley and Farley roads Aug. 9 after a caller complained about a sign they thought violated village code, which prohibits signs on property in the village right of way. A Franklin, New Jersey, woman was contacted. She was responsible for the sign. She said she would remove the sign within an hour and no further action was taken.
No fireworks
Fireworks were reported on Greendale Road Aug. 9; on police arrival, no fireworks were found.
Bail jumper
A man from Astoria, New York, was arrested and held without bail Aug. 10, charged with bail jumping, a felony. Stanley Dejesuscruz, 28, was transported from the Westchester County Jail where he was already being held to be arrested and processed on six warrants. Police said he failed to appear in court for multiple felony charges for burglary, criminal mischief and criminal possession of stolen property, which allegedly took place in 2019 at a private residence on Post and Crane roads. After his processing was completed, he was taken to Scarsdale Village Court for arraignment and a new court date was scheduled for Aug. 17. Dejesuscruz, who also uses the alias Stanley Cruz, was taken to the county jail.
Left, not abandoned
An “expensive” electric bicycle was reported unsecured and possibly abandoned Aug. 10 near Carman and Bradley roads. The person who reported it said it was running and someone might have just left it there. On arrival, police saw it was a “Zoomo” ride share bike that is GPS tracked and inoperable without the proper key. They saw the bike was secured by a bike lock through its third wheel and no further action was taken.
Locked out
A caller reported Aug. 10 a child locked its parent out of a car on Ogden Road. On arrival, police saw a child locked inside the car. The child wasn’t in distress and the weather was moderate. The child was freed from the car, and the mother refused medical attention for her child.
Trying to call the wife
A man told police he was trying to call his wife and accidentally dialed 911 Aug. 10 on Wilmot Road. No assistance was needed and no further action taken.
Stolen umbrella
A Costco patio umbrella was reported stolen Aug. 10 by a Murray Hill Road resident who said it was still in its packaging when it was stolen from his doorstep. A report was made for documentation. The value of the umbrella is unknown.
Failure to yield
A resident reported Aug. 10 that, while jogging in the vicinity of Sherbrooke and Heathcote roads, he was nearly struck by a driver. He said he is a frequent jogger in that area and has noticed many drivers not yielding to pedestrians in the crosswalk. He said he just wanted to let the police know about the situation.
Didn’t order an Uber
A resident went to police headquarters Aug. 10 to say he and his wife had left the house and, when they came back, they saw a man in a car in their driveway. They said he was an Uber driver, but they hadn’t called for one. When the homeowner took a picture of the man’s car, he became angry and drove away. A report was made for documentation. The homeowner said nothing was out of order and nothing appeared disturbed.
Could be a fraudster?
Police went to Popham Road Aug. 11 and spoke with a representative of the First Republic Bank who said a man she suspected of trying to open a fraudulent account had just been in the bank. She said he filled out all the proper paperwork but couldn’t answer her question as to who recommended the bank to him, which she found suspicious. She said the bank has been a victim of attempted fraud in the recent past.
Woman assisted
A caller Aug. 11 told police there was a woman possibly in need of assistance at the intersection of Popham and Garth roads. On arrival, police noted that the woman appeared disoriented and couldn’t provide personal identification. Medics evaluated her and said there was no physical issue. A photo of her was taken and a database searched; police were able to contact her husband who came to get her.
Back to the hospital?
A jogger went to headquarters Aug. 11 to report he ran past a man and the man cursed at him, chased him, lunged at him and tried to hit him. Police located the described man on Post Road near Oxford Road. He told police he was emotionally distressed and was recently at White Plains Hospital and wanted to return. An ambulance was called to transport the man. The jogger said he never felt he was in danger but thought there was something “off” about the man and that he needed help.
Don’t look at my car
A Scarsdale Avenue resident dialed 911 Aug. 12 to report a couple in a car who were parked across the street from his house. He said he thought they were “casing” his rented car due to an incident he’d had in the past. Police located the described couple sitting in a parked blue Honda. They appeared to be watching whatever was happening at the Shell gas station on Scarsdale Avenue, but no contact was made.
Jazz hater
A caller Aug. 12 told police jazz music could be heard coming from a restaurant on Garth Road. Police went to the listed location but heard nothing.
Damaged car door handle
Police are investigating criminal mischief reported Aug. 12 that reportedly happened overnight on Quentin Road. The caller said someone had damaged the driver’s side door handle of his Audi parked in his driveway. A report was made.
Stolen miles
A Kent Road man told police Aug. 12 about a theft of his airline miles he believes happened between July 22 and Aug. 12. He said the value of the stolen miles is about $2,000. He said an unknown person somehow obtained 75,000 of his miles on his American Airlines account. He requested a report be made to provide to airline personnel.
Cover your ears
A loud party was reported Aug. 13 in the vicinity of Tunstall and Madison roads. Police went to the location where there was a party but no music. The only sound that could be heard was people talking normally.
Loud drums were reported being played Aug. 13 on Bell Road. The drum player was contacted and apologized for any disturbance he’d made. He said he is a music student leaving for college in a few weeks and was just practicing. The complainant was notified.
Not sleeping
Police responded to a report of a person sleeping on a bench Aug. 13 on Huntington and Post roads. On arrival, police saw a person sitting, not sleeping, on a bench. The person reportedly was waiting for a bus.
Problems with former tenant
A Cambridge Road caller Aug. 14 told police a former tenant left his house in an unsanitary condition. He said there was sewage backup including wet cardboard boxes, wet insulation and a water line on the baseboards and doors throughout the basement. He was told a police report could be made for documentation, but it would be a civil matter.
Was that spit?
While patrolling Aug. 11 in the vicinity of Spencer Place and Chase Road, an officer was flagged down by a man concerned about ongoing issues with a band member. He said the band member saw him and spit on the ground, saying, “This is what I think of you.” The band member was located and said she doesn’t know who the man is and that she didn’t spit but had something caught in her mouth. A report was made for documentation.
Picketing problems
A woman went to police headquarters Aug. 14 to report an incident she said happened at Chase Park on Aug. 4. She said she had a negative interaction with a female member of the Westchester Band, which was performing in the park that evening. She said the band member demanded she leave the park, indicating she did not condone the complainant’s picket sign, which had the phrase “Sh**tty but Legal.” The band member reportedly cursed at the complainant and said to her, “I hope you trip and break your legs.” The complainant wanted a report to document the incident.
Fire
A malfunctioning water heater brought firefighters to a house on Morris Lane Aug. 8. The resident said there was a problem with the unit the day before, prompting an alarm panel message that indicated there was carbon dioxide in his basement, but the alarm didn’t go off. Firefighters showed the resident his panel wasn’t activated and the reading was from the previous activation. The house was metered as a precaution. No hazard was found.
A power line was reported down on Cambridge Road Aug. 8. On arrival, firefighters saw the service line to a house was partially torn off the pole. The area was blocked off until Con Edison personnel arrived for repair.
A worker smoking a cigarette outside set off a very loud smoke alarm Aug. 8 at a nursing home on Saxon Woods Road. Firefighters said there was no cause for alarm.
A person who fell in the bathroom behind a locked door brought emergency personnel to a house on Seneca Road Aug. 10. The person said they weren’t injured. Firefighters unlocked the door with passive entry tools, and turned the person over to medics.
Firefighters responded to a pizza shop on Depot Place Aug. 10 when cleaning products set off a smoke detection alarm. The manager advised he’d already reset the alarm prior to firefighters’ arrival.
A sizable body of standing water was reported Aug. 11 in a wooded area next to a homeowner’s property on Mamaroneck Road. The homeowner said he’d recently received a large water bill for $3,500, which led him to look for the water meter vault on his property. The flooded area was where the homeowner said the vault should be. Firefighters said due to the amount of water, the vault or a leak source couldn’t be located, and there was nothing they could do. They notified the on-call water department representative who said they would respond by 8 p.m. that evening. The homeowner was notified of the water department’s response and time frame. No further action was taken.
Water was reported Aug. 12 at a house on Crest Lane. A primary bedroom toilet supply line was discovered ruptured and leaking. Water was shut down until the isolation valve was located. The resident was told to call an insurance company, a water mitigation service and a plumber.
Firefighters went to Westchester Reform Temple Aug. 13 on Mamaroneck Road after a security panel indicated a problem within the roof ductwork. That area was checked out and no cause for alarm was found. The system was reset. Firefighters said they think the alarm malfunctioned.
