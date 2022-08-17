Scarsdale Police blotter logo

Firefighters responded to Sprague Road Aug. 8 on a report of a cat stuck in a tree. The cat was seen about 25 feet above ground. The resident was advised to place an open can of tuna and water at the base of the tree to coax the cat to come down on its own. The caller called back the next day to say the cat had been in the tree for more than 20 hours. Firefighters returned and rigged a rope and a basket up to the cat. Food was placed in the basket to entice it. The basket and rope were left in the tree and the homeowner was advised to call again when the cat made its exit.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.