Put up a light, not left turn lanes.
That’s the definitive advice from the traffic consultant hired by the town of Greenburgh after a tumultuous public meeting last September.
At the meeting, residents expressed concern over a preliminary draft traffic study that called for the installation of a traffic signal at the intersection of Fort Hill and Ardsley roads. Five months later Hawthorne-based Provident Design Engineering submitted a draft memorandum dated Feb. 21 that doubled down on installing a traffic signal at the intersection and reiterated that left turn lanes weren’t needed.
“The installation of a traffic signal provides the most overall benefit at the intersection for pedestrians and drivers after accounting for various factors such as safety, levels of service/delay, costs and right of way,” the memo stated.
According to the 105-page draft report released by the town in August 2019, installing a signal light at the four-lane intersection would significantly reduce delays and limit sightline obstructions associated with vegetation and fences.
The four-way stop currently at the intersection has caused traffic backups and driver confusion, as some are unaware of which vehicle has the right of way. The situation is exacerbated when a pedestrian is present — the lack of crosswalks and adequate sidewalks makes foot traffic at the intersection problematic.
According to the memorandum, police data found that 63% of cars were traveling at speeds greater than 30 mph along Fort Hill Road, with 9% traveling greater than 38 mph. Similar results were also found by Provident Design Engineering, which calculated that 51% of cars were traveling faster than 30 mph along Fort Hill Road with 8% traveling greater than 38 mph.
“As all vehicles are required to stop at the all-way stop intersection, the speeds of the vehicles here do not necessarily impact the traffic operations of the intersection,” according to the draft memorandum, and there have been 51 accidents over the course of four years at the intersection. Of the 50 accidents that occurred between 2016 and 2019, injuries were reported in about 20% of the incidents.
A potential preliminary modification to the intersection could be to install two crosswalks: one on the north leg of Fort Hill Road and one on the west leg of Ardsley Road.
“There are no crosswalks proposed at this time for the other two legs of the intersection as there are currently no landing areas or sidewalks at the southeast corner of the intersection due to the topography issues,” the draft memorandum stated.
Brian Dempsey, the senior project manager of the study, told the Inquirer he could not comment on the draft memorandum without first contacting Greenburgh Public Works Commissioner Victor Carosi.
If crosswalks are installed at the intersection, ADA compliant curb ramps would also be required, as well as other sidewalk modifications to meet ADA standards such as drainage modifications, relocating utility poles and sightline modifications. Stop bars and stop signs would also need to be relocated further back so cars wouldn’t stop on top of the crosswalk.
“I want to know about the impact [of moving stop signs back] in an area where they already won’t cut some of those hedges back,” said Colin McCarthy, the secretary of the Edgemont Community Council and a member of the council’s newly formed Pedestrian Safety Committee. “Now you’re going to make it even worse by moving a stop sign back. If you’re not careful you’re going to make the situation worse.”
The report said that adding crosswalks though would only help in the limited circumstances of a pedestrian crossing at the intersection and that it would not resolve the high accident rate at the crossroads.
McCarthy said he is also concerned about the report’s stance that left turn lanes wouldn’t be necessary for the intersection.
“This whole left turn thing is a big problem,” said McCarthy. “It’s not really addressed. They simply say it’s not going to be a problem.”
According to analysis data, 30% of cars traveling westbound turned left at the intersection.
“Some residents asked whether left turn lanes would be needed if a traffic signal is installed. As illustrated in the traffic study, if a traffic signal is installed, the intersection would operate well even without left turn lanes,” the memo stated. “Left turn lanes would be beneficial in processing more vehicles through the intersection. However, a negative … is that they would increase the distance and time for pedestrians to cross at the intersection.” Additional right of way would also be required to construct left turn lanes and if a traffic signal were installed, more analyses could be performed to find out if a left turn arrow would be beneficial.
Nine other questions and comments received outside of the September meeting were addressed in the memo. Field observers found a limited number of commercial vehicles used Ardsley Road and thus the modifications recommended wouldn’t have a significant impact on commercial vehicles using the roadway.
The draft memorandum stated that lowering the speed limit on Fort Hill Road to 25 mph would be a town issue but changing the limit without making geometric modifications wouldn’t tend to have a significant impact on car travel speeds.
Speed measurements by the police department and the engineering firm found that cars were not traveling as fast as perceived by some residents, which indicated cars would not try to “beat the light” if a traffic signal were installed.
“If a vehicle speeds to ‘beat the light,’ then they are violating the law and enforcement would occur,” the draft memorandum said.
McCarthy said he wished the memorandum also responded to the residents who said they lived on Ardsley Road and questioned how a traffic signal would affect private driveways.
“I know a couple of people that live near the corner [and when] they try to pull out and traffic is really busy, they will let you [go],” said McCarthy. “With a traffic signal this becomes much more difficult.”
A follow-up meeting to discuss the future of the intersection and the possibility of a traffic signal will be held March 17 at 8 p.m. in the Edgemont Junior/Senior High School library.
