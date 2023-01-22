Discussions for the village of Scarsdale’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget continued this week.
During a nearly five-hour budget workshop on Jan. 17, Village Treasurer Ann Scaglione gave the village’s board of trustees the rundown on the “first pass” budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Other department leaders also gave updates on the current state of their department’s planned budgets for 2023-24.
As of now, the tentative budget has a gap of about $7.4 million.
Some increased costs next year can’t be helped, Scaglione said — pension and health care costs are in that category.
Next year’s budget is projected to have large increases in pension costs, rising as much as $605,000.
She also said the budget assumes a $520,000 increase in health insurance costs, which are covered for both active and retired village employees, by January 2024. Health insurance costs already increased this year by 12.5% for individuals and 14.5% for families, which the village was notified of in December, Scaglione said.
“In the current year we did not assume such a large increase, so we are expected to exceed our budget in this category for the current fiscal year,” the treasurer said. “For fiscal year ending ’24, we are assuming another 6% increase … as of January 1, 2024.”
Those increases pose a challenge for balancing next year’s budget, but Scaglione said there are areas of the budget the village can adjust — funds can be removed from capital projects and requests from each of the departments; the village can dip into its general fund balance, as it did last fiscal year, and it can potentially increase its property tax levy.
According to data presented by Scaglione, the village’s total fund balance as of the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year on May 31, 2022, was about $24.2 million, and the unassigned balance was about $18.3 million.
To bring the village into alignment with policy calling for the unassigned fund balance to be maintained at 15-20% of the year’s appropriations, the first pass budget for 2023-24 currently includes adding $4.3 million from the fund balance.
Scaglione noted there is a surplus projected for the current 2022-23 fiscal year of about $1.6 million.
“This board may consider appropriating that money as well toward the budget gap,” she said.
The board already held a public hearing Jan. 10 on potentially increasing its property tax levy over the state annual cap of 2.3% — something it can do because it did not raise taxes by the maximum percentage last year, Scaglione explained at the time.
“The 2.3[%] is the maximum that we could increase our tax levy over the prior year maximum,” she said Jan. 10. “But because we didn’t go up to the maximum last year, the actual proposed levy that we could approve is 3.28[%] above the current year proposed levy.” No vote has been taken on that matter.
Throughout the Jan. 17 meeting, Scaglione described revenue projections as “conservative.” Trustee Sameer Ahuja asked Scaglione to describe her philosophy for projecting revenues and expenses.
“Everybody has a different point of view,” she said. “My personal point of view is that the fastest way to get into trouble with the budget is having revenues that are too aggressive. So I personally would like to see everything as close to realistic as possible, being on the conservative side for both revenue and expenses.”
Village staff will continue working on the upcoming fiscal year’s budget for some time; the “second pass” budget is expected to be reviewed Feb. 14. A public hearing on the tentative budget is slated for March 28, and the final budget is scheduled to be adopted April 25. The budget is required to be adopted by May 1.
