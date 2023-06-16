Gov Kathy Hochul photo
Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul Photo

Two bills to amend New York Village Law passed by large majorities in the State Senate and Assembly last week and will become law if signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the Assembly extended its session as debate continued over proposed changes to NYS Village Law, which governs the process for an area within a town to become an independent village.

One of the bills stipulates a new requirement that a fiscal study be performed by the Rockefeller Institute before any incorporation vote can occur. The other bill creates a new Village Incorporation Commission, which will be an approving entity with members appointed jointly by the comptroller, the Department of State and the attorney general. According to Susan Tolchin, special advisor to New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Edgemont’s current petition effort is grandfathered into the current law, which gives the town supervisor authority over petitions, and therefore the commission will not have oversight for petitioning in Edgemont. The law currently in effect will continue until it’s replaced by the new bill, which will not take effect this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.