Two bills to amend New York Village Law passed by large majorities in the State Senate and Assembly last week and will become law if signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the Assembly extended its session as debate continued over proposed changes to NYS Village Law, which governs the process for an area within a town to become an independent village.
One of the bills stipulates a new requirement that a fiscal study be performed by the Rockefeller Institute before any incorporation vote can occur. The other bill creates a new Village Incorporation Commission, which will be an approving entity with members appointed jointly by the comptroller, the Department of State and the attorney general. According to Susan Tolchin, special advisor to New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Edgemont’s current petition effort is grandfathered into the current law, which gives the town supervisor authority over petitions, and therefore the commission will not have oversight for petitioning in Edgemont. The law currently in effect will continue until it’s replaced by the new bill, which will not take effect this year.
But Edgemont and Greenburgh will be impacted by the bill that requires the public study which the Senate Majority Leader expects to have completed by the fall, Tolchin said.
“All residents would be provided access to the study to find out the impact of a vote,” Tolchin said, adding that the purpose of the study is to “provide the basis for an informed vote” for eligible residents. But current Village Law allows only Edgemont residents to vote on incorporation, not those in the other areas of the town of Greenburgh.
Sen. Stewart-Cousins asked the Elizabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University to assess the state’s existing Village Law, which is 100 years old, and to provide recommendations to ensure it would meet the needs of all residents. Among other topics, Pace recommended a financial impact study of the impact of any proposed new village prior to voting on incorporation. The new bill that passed last week makes the Pace-recommended financial impact study a statewide requirement. According to Tolchin, even before the new bill came about, Stewart-Cousins wanted to have a study done specifically for Edgemont and Greenburgh, which are in her legislative district, and she got money set aside in the 2023-24 state budget for that specific purpose.
Seven years ago, Edgemont’s 7,800 residents began the process of petitioning for a referendum on whether to break away from the town of Greenburgh and become the town’s seventh self-governing village. Two petitions have been filed but then denied by town supervisor Paul Feiner for being “legally insufficient,” and his denial was upheld in state court.
A third petition is currently in the works, according to the Edgemont Incorporation Committee (EIC), which is spearheading the effort.
Reacting to the news from Albany about the Village Law amendments, the EIC sent an email to the community, saying the bill as written leaves the fiscal study “vaguely defined” and the other creates “a new, unelected panel of bureaucrats who have essentially unlimited power to decide whether any future incorporation petitions can go forward — essentially taking the decision out of the hands of voters entirely.”
However, as Tolchin noted, Edgemont currently is exempt from the Commission oversight. That came about in large part during the last-minute efforts by Assembly Member Amy Paulin, who represents Edgemont and sought to exempt from the new requirements any petitions, such as Edgemont’s, that are already in progress.
Paulin is continuing to talk Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to add chapters to clarify what’s in the bills.
Ultimately both houses will have to vote on any chapter amendments, and the Assembly is expected to reconvene next week to finish this and other business before the end of June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.