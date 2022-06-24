One look around the stadium at Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus and Edgemont junior Connor Fisher knew what he had to do.
Fisher was competing in the New Balance National championships for high school track and field athletes from around the country, and he was staring at the high jump bar set at 6-feet 1 1/2 inches. Still competing in his first season as a high jumper, Fisher knew he had never jumped that high before, and that nobody in Edgemont High history had ever jumped that high.
Inspired by the setting, competing in a stadium against the best in the country, Fisher took off and sailed over the bar on his first attempt, breaking his own school record with a new personal best leap that was good enough to finish eighth in the Rising Stars competition at the National meet.
“I entered a mode, just jumped as high as I could and cleared it,” Fisher said. “I was really happy to get a [personal record], especially there on that track at UPenn. The kids I was jumping against were really good, so I knew I had to break my PR to place well. It gives me a lot of inspiration to get back next year. I’m still a newcomer in between. I know what I have to do and I have to get back to work so I can meet my goals for next year to get back for both indoor and outdoor Nationals.”
Fisher was unable to clear the next height set at 6-2 1/2, but he walks away with one more impressive performance on his record for someone who just started high jumping two months ago for the start of the spring track season. He already set the school record earlier this month when he cleared the bar at 6-1 and now he has moved it up again.
Edgemont coach Camisha McKenzie knew Fisher was excited when the height was moved up to 6-1 1/2 to give him a chance to move his record up a notch. He has been clearing 6-0 consistently, but the bar is often moved up to 6-2 and at Nationals it went up by half-inch increments instead of two full inches.
“That was exciting for him to get to do 6-1 again and he cleared it on his first try,” McKenzie said. “It put a stamp on it for him this season to say that, ‘Yes, I can do this. I can clear 6-1 and I am the Edgemont outdoor record holder.’ Just being at the Nationals, then actually clearing his PR and setting the school record, it was a great day for him.”
Fisher was one of two Edgemont athletes to earn a chance to compete at the National meet as fellow junior Daniel Bench was there on the track at UPenn to compete in the Rising Stars triple jump competition.
Bench leaped to a 39-5 1/4 to finish 39th in the Rising Stars competition, and he plans to use the experience as motivation to get back again next year. Both Bench and Fisher will be back along with most of their teammates from Edgemont as McKenzie looks forward to what the Panthers can do competing in Section 1 Class B track and field next year.
“It’s a crazy experience, my first time jumping at a facility like Franklin Field, a real stadium, and it was really cool,” Bench said. “It wasn’t the jump I was hoping for, but just being there makes me want to train really hard over the summer to get back and just getting that backpack from Nationals takes it to a whole new level. Last year we only had five people qualify to compete at the Class B championships, and now we sent two to Nationals.”
Scarsdale relay team
Scarsdale was also represented at the National meet as the Raiders’ 4x800-meter girls’ relay team qualified to compete on the big stage against the best from around the country.
Just being in that setting competing in a stadium can be intimidating, especially when two of the four girls on the relay team are only freshmen, but Scarsdale coach Vincent Modafferi said they rose to the challenge and turned in an incredible performance.
The relay team of Zoe Dichter, Eva Gibney, Elizabeth Hurshman and Alexandra Simon turned in their best performance of the season by far, eclipsing their previous record by 14 seconds, to finish with a time of 9:38.35 and an 11th-place finish in the Rising Stars competition.
“The girls embraced the experience, they were smiling and laughing all day,” Modafferi said. “When it came closer to race time they shifted their focus and knew it was time to take care of business. Each girl ran great. They all had a strong finish and performed in an atmosphere that they have never experienced before. We ran 14 seconds faster than we had this season.”
Hurshman was the only senior on the relay team, and she couldn’t think of a better way to end her career as a distance runner at Scarsdale. She has been a mainstay for Scarsdale cross-country and both indoor and outdoor track teams the last four years, and she admits they have been through a lot trying to maintain the programs through two years of a pandemic.
“It was really exciting, my senior year, my last race of my high school career,” Hurshman said. “When we got there it was surreal. People from all over the country, it was a really cool experience to be with the best in the country. We were determined going into the race and it pushed us. We didn’t really look at the clock, so when we finished and realized we ran 14 seconds faster than ever before, it was the best possible way to end my senior year on a big stage at a National meet.”
Dichter and Gibney are both freshmen, and they were on fire as they ran the first two legs of the relay. Dichter led off and ran the first leg with a time of 2:23.55.
Gibney then took the baton and ran the fastest leg of the four Raiders, coming in with a time of 2:21.07. Hurshman was third and finished her leg with a time of 2:31.58, and Simon ran the anchor leg with a time of 2:22.17.
“I was really proud of each girl for different reasons,” Modafferi said. “Being leadoff as a freshman at the National meet is no easy task, but Zoe launched off the line and went toe to toe with some of the best. Eva ran lights out. She is a tremendous athlete. She got out quick and kept charging forward to pick off as many girls as she could. Hurshman went out fast and spread the field out. She gave Alex the baton in a position to do something special. Alex had a great tactical race where she chased down the lead and held off four girls chasing her down the straightaway.”
As a junior, Simon will be back next year along with the two freshmen, and Hurshman feels the future is bright for the Scarsdale program. She was one of 41 seniors on the roster who saw their careers disrupted by COVID and a coaching change during the middle of the pandemic as Modafferi just finished up his first year as the head coach for the Raiders.
“We were pretty much the only people at practice last week and it hit home that this was the end of my career at Scarsdale,” Hurshman said. “All four years of high school, to be part of this team meant so much, always having it there and being part of a team that was so supportive. The team was really welcoming to me as a freshman, and I hope we gave the freshmen a similar experience and we can watch the team grow.”
