A flag designed by 7-year-old Edgemont resident Fiona Feffer flies high at Rockefeller Center as part of the Rockefeller Center Flag Project.
The temporary art installation includes 193 flags, flown on the poles surrounding The Rink at Rockefeller Center. The creators of each flag’s design range from renowned artists such as Jeff Koons, Marina Abramovic and Faith Ringgold, to artistic New Yorkers who submitted their work in a contest.
Jackie Feffer, Fiona’s mother, who works at Rockefeller Center, received an email in May seeking submissions for the project and her daughter jumped at the chance to participate. According to her husband, Jeremy Feffer, the acceptance of Fiona’s flag came as a pleasant surprise.
“We were very excited for her,” he said. “We know she worked very hard on this piece of art.”
For Fiona, an incoming third grader at Seely Place Elementary School, seeing her flag hung up was a moment of excitement and pride.
“It made me feel like I was a winner and also that I was helping,” she said. “I felt excited because some people were gonna see what I was creating.”
Fiona’s flag depicts a smiling cotton candy against a sunset background. Written on the cotton candy is the phrase, “I love NYC.”
“Cotton candy is sweet like New York City,” Fiona said, “and also cotton candy is always there [even with] everything [that] is happening.”
The project encapsulates the ongoing tone of New York during the coronavirus pandemic from the voices of artists and New Yorkers alike.
“It really embodies New York in such an amazing way,” Jackie Feffer said. “The flags embody New York and the tone of New York right now and so to be a part of such a cool project was really amazing.”
The inclusion of children in the event alongside adults and well-known figures allows the project to reach into a unique perspective, Jackie Feffer explained.
“People are affected in different ways and children are affected differently than adults are,” she said, “so I think it’s important to showcase their perspective as well.”
According to Jeremy Feffer, by involving children, the project is including a more positive perspective on the current situation.
“They see these things through a much different lens,” he said. “We’re following the news everyday, we’re wrapped in work, but they have a very different perspective and probably tend to see things in a more optimistic way than we do. So I think it’s important to show that as well, especially now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.