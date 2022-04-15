Greenburgh Councilman Francis Sheehan called it “a small token.” But to Ukrainians who live in Greenburgh, it meant the world.
On Wednesday evening, April 13, the Greenburgh Town Board passed a resolution supporting Ukraine, raised the Ukrainian flag in an outdoor ceremony, spent a half hour hearing from local speakers and celebrated Ukraine through song.
“This simple flag raising and display means so very much to the Ukrainian Americans here today and residents of Greenburgh because it shows that you stand with us in your support of the brave people of Ukraine as they fight for truth, dignity, liberty, justice and democracy, and not just for themselves, but for the entire world,” Hartsdale resident Ivan Makar said.
Sheehan credited the internet for shedding real-time light on what is happening in Ukraine, unlike earlier last century when the country was being attacked and starved. The flag raising was appropriate on a local level, but Sheehan called on higher governments to do more.
“We have to hope that our government, our United States government, works with our allies to recognize that if Putin is successful in Ukraine there is no stopping him,” he said. “There is no stopping him.”
Westchester County Executive George Latimer applauded the town board for its “leadership” and the residents for their “passion,” noting that Greenburgh has the second highest concentration of Ukrainian heritage in the county. With Ukraine being celebrated on the same night Kobie Powell was being promoted as the first African American captain, the second highest rank in the department, Greenburgh was showing its true colors.
“That event, which has its own historical nature to it, along with this recognition of Ukraine, shows exactly what this town is about and how important it is to be recognizing the mosaic of this county,” Latimer said. “This county of Westchester is not strong in spite of our diversity, it is strong because of our diversity. It is strong because we can embrace those with Ukrainian heritage as we embrace those with other heritages and say, ‘Yes, you have a home here in Greenburgh, you have a home in Westchester County,’ but we also respect the land that you come from.”
He concluded with, “May Ukraine live long and prosper.”
There was a moment of silence for the more than 6 million worldwide who have died of COVID-19 and “in memory of the people in Ukraine killed during Russia’s invasion and targeted bombing of civilians in apartment buildings, hospitals, train stations, schools and children centers, resulting in cities being flattened, mass civilian killings continuing, and more mass graves being found.”
The unanimous resolution discussed Ukraine’s history from the early 1990s when the country voted for and declared its independence to 2014 when Russia invaded to the escalation of the war in 2021 to the “full scale incursion” launched on Feb. 24, 2022,” referring to “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity” during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “illegitimate and destructive war waged against the people of sovereign Ukraine.”
The resolution calls for “immediate ceasefire and the full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territories” and supports sanctions on Russia to “fully isolate the Putin regime economically for it’s unprovoked aggression on Ukraine.” It calls on the United States and its allies to “deliver additional and immediate defensive security systems” and “commit to continuing to support resistance by the Ukrainian people.”
“We urge residents of Greenburgh to support charities that provide additional aid and humanitarian relief to Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia’s aggression and we stand steadfastly, staunchly, proudly and fervently behind the Ukrainian people and their fight against authoritarian Putin regime,” the resolution, read by Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, stated.
The Ukraine flag will fly with the American flag for 30 days, in addition to flags flying in the business district on East Hartsdale Avenue, with the board able to extend the resolution for 30 days at a time with a majority vote. “It’s a real nice public display highlighting our commitment to the people of Ukraine,” Feiner said.
Makar led the flag-raising ceremony with dozens of onlookers and participants, with his son Boyan helping guide the yellow and blue flag up the pole.
“The words of Ukraine’s anthem, which you will hear as we raise the Ukrainian flag, state Ukraine will not perish, because those words were chosen to reflect a deep and fruitful history of 800 years where Ukraine continuously rises through the ashes in our fight for democracy and freedom and for the right to maintain our independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “The world has to help Ukraine make this the last time we fight Russian aggression. We firmly believe that life will conquer death, truth will conquer deception and good will conquer evil and Ukraine will be victorious with the help of the world. Thank you all for standing with Ukraine. Slava Ukraini [Glory to Ukraine].”
Surrounding the flagpole, “State Anthem of Ukraine” or “Shche ne vmerla Ukrayina” was proudly sung.
Back inside the board meeting room, the Makar family and others with Ukrainian heritage shared stories and words of hope, while members of the town council did the same.
Ivan Makar called Feb. 24, 2022, nearly two months ago now, the day “the lives of Ukrainian people around the world changed forever” after over 1,000 years of “history and rich culture.”
“Unfortunately this is the history of the Ukrainian people,” he said. “Ukraine has fought Russia’s aggressive, imperialist actions for centuries. This war is not something new, but rather a very deep-rooted wound. We are not brothers as the Russians would have the world believe.”
Makar called the latest attack a genocide centuries in the making, one that has caused the largest refugee crisis since World War II with more than 4.6 million already having fled.
“Imagine being told one day that you have to leave everything that you’ve built up — your home, your job, your friends, your family — because a madman has decided that you do not have the right to exist,” Makar said. “The psychological stress that these refugees are undergoing and the results of this war will last for decades.”
Makar called for the “inhumane, unjust” war to stop.
“Ukraine is fighting for democracy, for human dignity, for the human right of deciding its own fate for freedom,” Makar said. “Ukraine is defending the very principles of democracy that we cherish so much in the United States. Ukraine is not just fighting for itself, but for the whole world. Putin needs to be stopped immediately. How many more Ukrainians need to be sacrificed? The United States and its allies have shown tremendous support for Ukraine, however, in order for Ukraine to be victorious they need to do more. The time for the United States and its allies to act is now.”
Christina Gorski-Makar was born in Canada. Her grandfather left Europe during World War I, taking one sister and leaving his other six behind, a common story for that time. The family, despite living overseas from their homeland, embraced their heritage through traditions and language and take pride in both where they are from and where they live now. Many family members are in Ukraine and their stories, Gorski-Makar said, are” horrifying.”
“I just want the war to be over,” she said. “Who wants war? I don’t like any type of war. I just want peace and I want Ukraine to have freedom and I want the oppression to be over and done with. That’s all I want is peace.”
Ivan and Christina’s daughters, Oriana and Ruslana, spoke, Oriana reading a poem by Lina Kostenko, while Ruslana, a proud Ukrainian American Canadian, said, “We are fighting for our existence, we are fighting for our ancestors, we are fighting for democracy, we are fighting for our future and we are fighting for the truth.”
Olha Kolomiichuk came to the United States with her young son in early March to live with her brother and his family. When she first heard about that attack on Feb. 24, she was in disbelief.
“There was hope that everything would end soon, but after the capture and shooting in Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia we understand we can’t wait because Russia, they crazy,” she said. “I was scared for my son who was not yet 2 years old. We decided to go to Poland, to go there by train 18 hours and stayed two hours. After we flew here I am very grateful to my brother and his family for accepting us and supporting us here. Every day I read the news and hope the war will end, but there is still a great struggle.”
Steven Shirokikh was born in Kyiv and moved to the United States when he was 3 years old. He grew up in a predominantly Ukrainian neighborhood in Brighton Beach and recently moved to Hartsdale. Like others, he still has family members struggling overseas and has trouble talking about the “horrific” things going on in Ukraine.
“We have had family stuck at the Polish border for over four days,” he said. “We have had men in our families forced to pick up arms, which they haven’t done in over 30 years, or for the first times in their lives. Waking up to check in every day is not easy and it’s not getting any easier. The only shining light is the strength the Ukrainians are showing here and abroad and the support of the community here in Greenburgh, the country as a whole and the world have shown for the Ukrainian people. I ask that we please never stop supporting them. They need it now more than ever.”
Hartsdale’s Ronald Litepio, who sings with the Chorus Dumka of New York and spoke to the town board last month in advance of the “A Show of Caring” at Tarrytown Music Hall that raised over $27,000 for Ukraine relief, gave an update what he talked about the first time around. His niece found refuge in Poland, but her husband went back to fight. He was injured and after two surgeries he wants to go back to fight for Ukraine.
Litepio’s oldest son Andrew, an emergency doctor at Massachusetts General, returned from several weeks working with refugees in Moldova, as he wasn’t needed in Poland.
“The refugees, of course, are traumatized because they had to leave their homeland, their families, their homes, but they are in good spirits and they were delighted, I think, to at least hear a Ukrainian speaking medical doctor from Boston,” Litepio said.
In her position as town clerk Judith Beville said she has “had the honor as well as the opportunity to meet several residents of our town who are from Ukraine. I have performed several marriages of individuals from Ukraine and in doing so have had the opportunity to learn from them about the culture, about their country, and I have a deep respect for what you and your loved ones are experiencing and you are in my prayers.”
