The lights at Butler Field were glowing Friday evening. Nov. 6, and so were the faces of more than 200 flag football players.
To culminate the season, which was run by the Scarsdale Recreation Department, Scarsdale Youth Football and the Scarsdale High School varsity program, each of the four grade groupings got in two 20-minute 5-on-5 games on the turf under the newly installed lights at the high school.
“It was a heck of a night,” said Rippy Philipps of Scarsdale Youth Football. “Kids were ecstatic, parents were ecstatic. The lights were phenomenal. The parents were so gracious in thanking the coaches and so pleased that we had a program in the fall. It gave the kids something to do and gave them some hope, some normalcy.”
The varsity players who were helping out as coaches, quarterbacks and referees were a little jealous.
“My kids were like, ‘These kids get to play on the turf under the lights before we do,’” Verboys said. “We had 220 of the kids on Friday night, kindergarten through eighth grade, from 5 to 9. The kids had a blast and the high school kids enjoyed it as much as the kids that were playing.”
Philipps and Verboys had plenty of help consistently from team manager Aaron Zoland, former player and coach Andrew Verboys Jr. and players like captains Brendan Knopp, Ben Miller and Noah Ebner Borst, plus Michael Jamesley, Will Bunzel, Patrick Cantor, Ed Eforo, Jason Shyu, Harry Pontone and Ryan Cahaly, who helped out despite being on crutches.
“We had all of them come and act like coaches/quarterbacks/referees,” Philipps said. “Their enthusiasm fueled the fire and made it special. Coach Verboys was there as a volunteer every day, which brings a lot of credibility to the program.”
Behind the scenes was Rich Massaroni, a recreation assistant for the Scarsdale rec department.
“None of this happens without Rich Massaroni,” Philipps said. “He must have spent 20 hours getting, printing and collating all the permission slips for the kids to play. Rich came to virtually every practice and he was there Friday handing out shirts from 4 to 9. He’s amazing. With him it’s all for one reason, the kids.”
With other sports shut down or with limited opportunities, flag attracted many first-time football players.
“We had a lot of kids who play other things who finally had a chance to do it and they loved it,” Verboys said.
The coed program attracted more girls than ever this year. “This year, which was fabulous, we also had a lot of girls play,” Philipps said. “We probably had eight or nine girls this year, which is a real nice number. They did great and they competed and they had fun.”
Flag usually brings in about 150 players. This year there were 250.
“Quite frankly if we could have figured out a way to offer it a little bit earlier we could have had more,” Philipps said.
While Scarsdale offers this program normally for grades K-6, tackle football is not permitted in New York State for grades 3 and up due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so flag was offered for a broader audience.
The program ran for about two months this fall with an hour a week for grades K-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8. Normally on Sunday mornings, flag was split up over four days this fall.
For the seventh and eighth graders it was definitely a bonus as they otherwise wouldn’t have had a chance to play.
“The excitement of the older kids playing flag football was beyond anything I could imagine,” Philipps said. “Numerous kids that have never even played football before have now said they want to come out for tackle. They’re kids that play other sports such as soccer, baseball, lacrosse, basketball and they had a blast playing flag football. They asked if we could offer the program if there’s no tackle in March, which we’re hopeful if we can get the turf field we would try to have it and try to do our regular schedule of flag in March or April as long as we don’t interfere with any other sport.”
For Verboys, working with the youngest group was a fun challenge.
“I spent my time on Saturdays with the kindergarten for an hour and I focused on catching and throwing and how to run routes, teaching the kids to use their hands to catch the ball, and it was absolutely incredible,” he said. “We had five stations and they would rotate through the different stations every few minutes learning a different skill. As the year went on we kept adding a different skill.”
With flag football in the books, the program looks forward to more events down the line as there were no issues with COVID-19 during the fall.
“The kids felt important because they were on the high school field,” Philipps said. “They felt special because it was under lights. The kids absolutely had the best time.”
