Broken glass was reported at the HSBC bank on S. Central Avenue Feb. 15. It was called in by a bank security guard. Police saw the window was broken into a “spider web” pattern, but the building appeared secure. It was unclear if the damage was new or old.
Criminal mischief was reported Feb. 15 at three different businesses on S. Central Avenue. Firefighters saw the first damaged window while driving past a store when its alarm was activated. Police entered the business and saw a chandelier damaged in close proximity to the broken front window. The area was searched and two other businesses in the neighborhood also had damaged windows or broken front door glass. One of the other storeowners provided police with surveillance video and two cars were seen parked in the area that appeared suspicious as all the businesses were closed at that hour. No property was reported missing from any of the targeted stores.
Lost plates
A man went to police headquarters Feb. 15 to report he was in a collision in New York City in January and his car had been towed by an unknown tow company. His insurance declared his 2003 Mustang a total loss. The man told police he was not able to recover his license plates. The plates were entered into EJustice and a report was made.
Fraudulent purchases
An Old Army Road resident went to police headquarters Feb. 15 to report fraudulent purchases totaling nearly $5,000 were made on his credit card. He said the purchases were made at the Apple store at the Westchester Mall in White Plains. He called the store and they confirmed someone picked up the ordered items in person and at that time showed identification indicating the purchaser was that resident. The man said his credit card was never stolen and he feels confident his money will be reimbursed.
Aggravated unlicensed driving
Police responded to a two-car collision with no injuries Feb. 15 on Jackson Avenue at the Sprain Brook Parkway. One of the drivers, Rafael Posvar, 21, had a suspended license. Police charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and issued tickets including one to appear in Scarsdale Court March 8.
While on routine patrol Feb. 15, police stopped Samantha Clayton, 38, on W. Hartsdale Avenue at which time she, too, was arrested for unlicensed operation of a vehicle after her Nissan was observed with inoperable brake lights. A check of the police database showed Clayton had eight scofflaws. She was taken to police headquarters to be processed and subsequently released. Her car was towed to the police impound.
IPad missing from unlocked work van
A man went to police headquarters Feb. 16 to report his iPad was missing from his work van. He said he’d been at a job site on S. Central Avenue and then stopped at Home Depot, which is when he saw the item was gone. He said the van was unlocked while he was at the job site. He said he’s followed up with Apple and his bank. A report was made for documentation.
Unknown man on the property
An Old Colony Road resident Feb. 16 reported an unknown man on her property. He claimed he was there to pick up a package for his wife. She said she had no idea what he was talking about and he showed her his phone, which said a package was waiting for him at her address. She repeated she still didn’t know what was going on and asked him to leave. He got into a white Mercedes and drove away quickly.
Suspicious incident
Police went to a retail beauty business Feb. 16 on N. Central Avenue after store security reported three men and a woman entered the store and behaved in a suspicious manner, specifically the men were shielding the woman from store security cameras while she took items. Police detained her and explained why they were having this conversation. Ultimately no criminal activity could be proven and the woman was released.
Police returned to this same business Feb. 20 when store security reported three women stealing beauty merchandise totaling $5,000. The trio fled on foot; police looked for them but couldn’t find them. The store said it would press charges if the suspects were caught.
Sick raccoon
A sick raccoon was dispatched with two rounds Feb. 17 on Edgemont Circle. An officer took the body away for rabies testing.
Oil theft thwarted
Police went to the Fountain Diner Feb. 17 after the manager reported a possible used cooking oil theft attempted. He described a heavyset man approaching the area where used oil is stored; when the manager asked him what he was doing, the man fled in a white Chevy van the police recognized. The van is registered to an address in the Bronx. No oil was reported stolen at this time.
Thieving spree
Police responded to Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue Feb. 17 after a man was reported by store security for entering the store not once but twice, and putting more than $1,200 of merchandise in his backpack, then leaving without paying. When he left the store the second time, he went directly to the Hartsdale train station.
Really scary
Road rage was reported Feb. 18; the victim said he was driving northbound on Central Avenue near Red Lobster when a black pickup truck with a lift kit attached tapped his bumper. He stopped his car and the other driver became enraged and swerved in front of him, blocking both lanes of northbound traffic. The other driver then exited his car and began banging on the driver’s side window, shouting “I’m going to kill you,” while brandishing a sharp object that he then used to slash the reporting party’s tire. Police tried to obtain video from various cameras in the area without good result. Photos of the tire damage were taken and included in the report.
Belligerent drunk
Police responded to the Candlelight Inn Feb. 19 on a report of an intoxicated patron getting into an argument with restaurant staff after being told he would no longer be served alcohol. Management told police the man, who was identified, was in the restaurant for several hours. Police placed him in handcuffs as he was belligerent and claimed he’d done nothing wrong even though he’d knocked the hat off the head of one of the servers as they were trying to escort him off the premises. Management told police they didn’t want to press charges but wanted the man to leave and not come back. Due to his level of intoxication, he was turned over to the care of his dad.
Grocery thief
A theft in progress was reported Feb. 18 at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue. A man was reported stealing approximately $120 of items and walking southbound on S. Central Avenue. Police caught up with him and he was detained until the store security officer could arrive to identify him as the thief. Jimmie McKinney, 56, was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters to be charged with petty larceny. He was fingerprinted, photographed, released and issued paperwork to return to court March 15.
They don’t get along
A Jennifer Lane resident Feb. 20 asked police to come to her house, saying she no longer wanted to employ the health aide helping her grandmother due to what she perceived as a rude tone. The aide was not accused of having neglected or poorly cared for the grandmother, who has been in her care for a year. Police ascertained this was a civil matter and said there were no signs of mistreatment.
Makes off with expensive loot
A patron of a gym on S. Central Avenue reported to police Feb. 21 he returned to his locked locker after working out to discover a valuable piece of his property was missing. Police did not detail exactly what was stolen but valued the missing property at $16,375. The victim said when he entered the locker room, a man sitting in front of his locker had asked him what time he normally came to the gym. The man was still sitting there when the victim was leaving the area for his workout. The detective division was notified of the incident and camera footage was requested.
Who took her clothes?
Police went to a laundromat on S. Central Avenue Feb. 21 when a woman reported her clothes were missing. After doing her laundry and returning home, she realized she left clothes behind in one of the machines. She didn’t call the store until sometime later but when she did, management confirmed the items were still in the machine. She arrived soon after that, but the clothes were gone. The manager said they had no idea what happened and neither did any of the other store employees. A report was made for documentation. No value of the lost property was included in the report.
Arrested
Jaclyn Staats, 31, was arrested Feb. 16 on Fieldstone Drive, charged with criminal contempt and disobeying a court order.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Feb. 14 to Feb. 21, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.