Broken glass was reported at the HSBC bank on S. Central Avenue Feb. 15. It was called in by a bank security guard. Police saw the window was broken into a “spider web” pattern, but the building appeared secure. It was unclear if the damage was new or old. 

Criminal mischief was reported Feb. 15 at three different businesses on S. Central Avenue. Firefighters saw the first damaged window while driving past a store when its alarm was activated. Police entered the business and saw a chandelier damaged in close proximity to the broken front window. The area was searched and two other businesses in the neighborhood also had damaged windows or broken front door glass. One of the other storeowners provided police with surveillance video and two cars were seen parked in the area that appeared suspicious as all the businesses were closed at that hour. No property was reported missing from any of the targeted stores. 

