An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident reported Jan. 4 a Victoria’s Secret package was stolen after it had been delivered to the lobby of her building. Items in the package were valued at $79. Police spoke with the superintendent who provided video footage; a female suspect dressed in black, holding a Starbucks bag, was seen entering the building using the digital entry code. The superintendent said the woman went into the elevator, returned to the lobby a few minutes later and went to the package area where she allegedly sifted through multiple packages, and selected three before leaving the building.
The superintendent said the woman got into a gray or white sedan that was waiting for her. Cameras outside the building were unable to capture the license plate. Police have a screenshot of the suspect and the car and they think the suspect works for a food delivery service. Another resident in the building told police she ordered from Starbucks at that time on that date. Police have not found other residents whose packages may have been taken. The incident is under investigation.
Truck runs over leaf blower
Police went to a location on S. Central Avenue Jan. 4 on a report of an argument between a landscaper and a tractor-trailer driver. The landscaper said the tractor-trailer ran over a leaf blower and a chain saw that belongs to his business; he acknowledged it was an accident but still wants compensation. The value of the destroyed equipment was estimated at $1,900. The tractor-trailer driver said he didn’t have the money to reimburse, but offered to fix both pieces of equipment. The offer was declined and the landscaper said he would handle it through his insurance. A report was made for documentation.
Officers were dispatched to ShopRite Jan. 4 on S. Central Avenue for a report of a man and a woman in the store stealing items worth $185. En route to the location, police saw a black Toyota that fit the description of the fleeing car parked in front of Best Plumbing. The driver was asked to turn off the engine. Anthony Sales, 41, the driver, admitted stealing items from ShopRite but said the woman, whom he said was his sister, didn’t know anything about it. The loss prevention manager arrived on scene and confirmed the information. Sales was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters for processing. He is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19.
Police were back at ShopRite Jan. 9 after a loss prevention officer reported a suspect he identified by name who stole goods worth $129. The suspect reportedly dropped the items outside the store when confronted and made a beeline for the bus.
A mortally ill raccoon was dispatched by police with one round from a handgun Jan. 4 on S. Central Avenue. The animal was reported lying motionless in the grass; on arrival, police said it was breathing but unable to get up. The body was disposed of and no further action was taken.
On Jan. 4, police pulled over a car on S. Central Avenue for having heavy window tint. Police determined the driver, Burnett E. Wint, 39, was driving with a suspended license. Police said the suspension was active since October 2022. Wint was arrested, placed in handcuffs and put in the back seat of the police car to ensure officer safety. The suspect was released on scene and reclaimed his bag, his jacket, four cellphones and numerous credit cards. His car was impounded and towed to the police pound. While conducting an inventory search of the car, police found two laptops and two more phones. The items were taken into safekeeping and photos were attached to the report. Wint is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 26.
Police went to a beauty supply store on N. Central Avenue Jan. 6 after an employee reported two men who used a box cutter to remove security tags from five bottles of perfume and cologne valued at $704. The employee said she recognized the pair from a larceny in a branch of the same store located in Dobbs Ferry, which had been reported to the Dobbs Ferry police. She said she had photos of the suspects whose names are known to the police.
On Jan. 10, police returned to the beauty supply store in response to a report that two women and a man entered the store and the two women stole 49 bottles of perfume valued at approximately $1,600. The women allegedly put the goods in their bags and left the store with the man. They all got into a four-door red Hyundai with Pennsylvania license plates. Pictures of the three suspects were attached to the report.
On Jan. 6, a disabled water delivery truck blocked traffic on Ardsley Road. The driver told police he was making a delivery to a residence when he got stuck in the driveway on an incline. Traffic was interrupted in both directions. Glen’s Tow removed the truck. The driveway sustained heavy scrape marks as a result of the stuck truck. No one was at the house, so the police left a contact card. A report was made for documentation only.
On Jan. 6, a Birchwood Lane resident reported $56,000 was removed from her bank account by a fraudster after she attempted to Zelle her grandchildren each $200. Her transaction was unsuccessful so she Googled a number for Zelle service, and she had a lengthy exchange with someone she thought worked for Zelle but actually didn’t. That person guided her through multiple wire transactions, leading to a very large amount of money being removed from her account and wired to an account with Coinbase. One unsuccessful transaction for $9,000 was returned. The victim’s bank, when notified, canceled her account and opened a fraud complaint. Police advised the victim to contact her bank’s wire department to see if the other transactions could be blocked. The bank said it was already aware of the situation and was in contact with Coinbase.
A man was reported stealing $567 in merchandise from Rite Aid on E. Hartsdale Avenue Jan. 6. He was described as being dressed entirely in black. Employees said he went straight to the skin care aisle and put items in his jacket before leaving the store without paying. He reportedly went to the Hartsdale train station and boarded a train.
The manager of Buy Buy Baby on S. Central Avenue Jan. 7 reported a man stealing an Uppababy brand stroller valued at $1,099. The suspect left through the emergency exit door of the store, heading toward the Midway Shopping Center. He was described as 5 feet, 8 inches, dressed in blue jeans and wearing a face mask.
Police went to Marshalls on N. Central Avenue Jan. 7 after three people carrying black garbage bags stuffed full of store items were reported leaving the store without paying. One person was apprehended as he was about to get on a bus at the corner of N. Central and N. Washington avenues. He was holding a large black garbage bag and a pink suitcase. Two more garbage bags were found behind a bench. He told police the bag and the suitcase didn’t belong to him. The suitcase and three trash bags full of merchandise were returned to the store. Police said the bags contained 17 jackets and multiple packages of underwear. The other two suspects couldn’t be found. The store declined to press charges, so the apprehended man was released.
A car sideswiped Pizza Hut Jan. 7 on S. Central Avenue. Security personnel for the property said a tracto-trailer or a delivery truck hit the store, but the damage was merely cosmetic. The security manager said the truck was currently parked on the property but he couldn’t find the driver or any of its occupants. A report was made for documentation only.
Merissa K. Philip, 28, was arrested on N. Central Avenue Jan. 8 charged with acting in a manner to injure a child.
Kun Zhong Wang, 52, was arrested Jan. 8 on N. Central Avenue charged with assault in the third degree.
Jaclyn Staats, 31, was arrested Jan. 9 at Fieldstone Drive charged with criminal contempt and disobeying a court order.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, was compiled from official information.
