An E. Hartsdale Avenue resident reported Jan. 4 a Victoria’s Secret package was stolen after it had been delivered to the lobby of her building. Items in the package were valued at $79. Police spoke with the superintendent who provided video footage; a female suspect dressed in black, holding a Starbucks bag, was seen entering the building using the digital entry code. The superintendent said the woman went into the elevator, returned to the lobby a few minutes later and went to the package area where she allegedly sifted through multiple packages, and selected three before leaving the building.

The superintendent said the woman got into a gray or white sedan that was waiting for her. Cameras outside the building were unable to capture the license plate. Police have a screenshot of the suspect and the car and they think the suspect works for a food delivery service. Another resident in the building told police she ordered from Starbucks at that time on that date. Police have not found other residents whose packages may have been taken. The incident is under investigation. 

