The continued growth of Scarsdale’s food scrap recycling program — the first municipal food scrap recycling program in Westchester — and the importance of finding a way to beneficially handle food waste led Westchester County to announce plans to provide a shared service to address food waste in the county.
Over the three years since Scarsdale launched its food scrap recycling program, the results have been impressive, with more than 1 million pounds of food scraps recycled by Scarsdale residents. The program has also been spreading throughout Westchester, with 20 municipalities in Westchester that have started food scrap recycling programs modeled after Scarsdale’s program.
At a standing room only event Jan. 29, County Executive George Latimer announced several major new initiatives to support and grow food scrap recycling in Westchester. Three short-term initiatives will be launched this year as well as a long-term project to develop capacity to handle the recycling of food scraps locally in Westchester.
The first near term initiative will be a pilot to test using existing county infrastructure, such as its transfer stations and trucks, to manage food scraps. This pilot is expected to occur over a six-week period beginning in March.
Over the summer, the county is also planning to build a small-scale compost site at its H-MRF Recycling Center in Valhalla. This site will serve as a model for local composting as well as an education center.
By the fall, the county will also offer to municipalities the same shared service pricing for food scrap recycling as it gives for trash. By utilizing county infrastructure and economies of scale, Scarsdale and other municipalities will now receive the benefit of reduced costs for food scrap recycling.
These three near term proposals will help municipalities with existing food scrap recycling programs and will support the launch of programs in municipalities that have not yet launched. The shared service will be especially impactful for the larger cities where programs may require several drop-off locations. By reducing the cost of food scrap recycling and therefore making the programs more accessible, the county is addressing both its environmental priorities as well as its commitment to social justice.
The county is also considering more ambitious projects for the longer term. Having commissioned a study to address food waste on a large scale, the county plans to look into options to site a food scrap recycling facility in Westchester. There are several options being considered, all of which will require additional research and community input. According to Latimer, the county recognizes the importance of taking food scraps out of the trash and finding a beneficial way to recycle this valuable resource.
Scarsdale has been at the forefront of addressing food waste since the school district launched its lunchroom composting program in 2012, which is now in all seven Scarsdale schools. Several local houses of worship launched zero waste programs following the school’s model and the village of Scarsdale launched the first municipal program in Westchester. Scarsdale’s leadership and programs have been a model for the county.
Eating or donating leftover food when possible is important. According to Feeding Westchester, there are 200,000 food insecure people in Westchester County, 60,000 of whom are children. Food scraps that aren’t eaten or donated though contain energy and nutrients that can be recycled into useful compost.
Putting food scraps in the trash is the waste of a resource. To sign up for the Scarsdale food scrap recycling program, visit scarsdale.com/foodscraps or email composting@scarsdale.com. It’s a way to make a better tomorrow starting today.
