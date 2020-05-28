A 40-year-old man from Brooklyn was apprehended in Scarsdale Wednesday after taking police on a wild chase. The man, who was driving a stolen Honda Civic, was found on the grounds of private property on Morris Lane. Public Information Officer Kieran O’Leary of the state police said around 3:30 p.m. on May 27 Westchester County Police received notification about a stolen Honda Civic traveling northbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway. They located and pursued the car; the officer followed it as it exited the parkway to enter Mamaroneck Avenue when he signaled it to pull over for a traffic stop.
At first it seemed the driver was going to be cooperative, but changed his mind and did not stop; instead he took off at a high speed into a residential neighborhood. County police pursued but ended the chase because it was unsafe. Meanwhile Scarsdale police located the car in the area of Murray Hill. The driver came to a stop, exited the Honda, and fled on foot into the neighborhood. A perimeter was established for a search on foot using the county police, the County Canine Unit, helicopter assistance and Scarsdale police. With the assistance of a citizen report of suspicious activity, the man was apprehended on Morris Lane by Scarsdale and county police. He was taken into custody by Westchester County police who said he has an active warrant. At press time, his name was withheld pending arraignment.
Grand larceny arrest
Laurence Benjamin Haynes, 25, from Glassboro, New Jersey, was arrested on May 21 charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony, after he used a fraudulent credit card to purchase a Gibson guitar valued at $1,192.17 from a business on East Parkway. His arrest stemmed from a previous incident investigated by Scarsdale police detectives. Haynes was released on his own recognizance with a June 24 court date.
Customer loses it
Police responded to Bank of America on Christie Place May 18 on a report of an irate customer. The manager told police the woman became upset after being told she would have to contact the customer service phone number when she complained the online banking application on her phone wasn’t working. The manager said she shook a Plexiglass barrier at his counter workspace. The woman was calm when she spoke with police who stood by as she completed a withdrawal with the help of the manager.
Lost car key found
A motorist approached police on Wayside Lane May 18 after losing a car key somewhere in the area. Police helped the motorist look for it and found the key, which had been run over and damaged. The driver didn’t have a spare key. Police assisted the driver in contacting the Mercedes-Benz service center to order another key. Meanwhile, the car was secured in the Amore Pizza parking lot.
Mailbox and money missing
A 62-year-old woman reported May 18 the mailbox was missing from the front door of her Garth Road business. She said inside the missing mailbox was $640 in cash, placed there by a customer who bought something she sells on layaway. The business owner said she thought she had last noticed the mailbox on May 17 around 8 a.m. She spoke with her mail carrier who told her the mailbox was missing on May 16. The caller told police a patron had put the money in an envelope and left it in the mailbox on the morning of May 16. Police saw the mailbox was missing but nothing else seemed damaged or out of place. Police tried but couldn’t contact the person who had left the money. The caller filled out a report. In addition to the missing cash, the mailbox is valued at $50.
Identity frauds
A 34-year-old Post Road man reported May 18 a fraudulent transaction on his credit card. He said he received an email May 15 from his bank stating his card was used to make a payment on PayPal. He disputed the charges and asked police to make a report for his credit company.
A 47-year-old Penn Road woman on May 21 reported a fraudulent unemployment claim made in her name. She learned of the fake claim when her employer’s human resource department contacted her about it. The fraudulent claim said her last day of work was April 21, but the woman is employed and was not laid off. The victim contacted the Department of Labor who confirmed that a $1,008 payment was made using her identity. The Department of Labor initiated an investigation and contacted the IRS and FTC.
Suspicious activities
A Ferncliff Road woman on May 19 said a youngish man with a backpack went up her driveway but she had no idea why. She said she didn’t want police to respond to her address, but she wanted the incident reported.
Police received a report May 20 of a man wearing a blue mask, a blue sweatshirt and green pants on Taunton and Tinsdale roads. He was reported walking up to the front doors of houses, looking in and then walking away. The caller said the man seemed to be leaving business cards. He said the man got into a blue Honda and drove away.
A Brookby Road resident reported a thin man wearing a black mask walking toward her backyard on May 22. The caller said he was gone by the time she went outside to look for him.
Petty larceny
A 77-year-old Continental Road man reported May 18 someone removed about $25 in coins and $20 of music CDs from his car, which was parked in his driveway. He told police the car door was open but there was no damage.
A 38-year-old Colonial Road woman reported May 19 her car was entered sometime between May 16 and May 18 and credit cards, personal identification, a Tory Burch wallet, $300 cash, her Tesla key and a document containing all her banking numbers were stolen. There was no damage to the car.
A 48-year-old Colonial Road woman reported her key fob, her cellphone charger and some coins were taken from her Lincoln Navigator parked unlocked in her driveway between May 17 and May 20.
The manager of the CVS on Popham Road told police on May 18 a woman entered the store and stole shaving equipment. The woman was wearing black pants, a black jacket and a gray T-shirt and was carrying a red and white tote bag. Because she was wearing a hood and a mask, video surveillance didn’t show her face.
A Black Hawk Road woman reported May 19 someone entered her son’s girlfriend’s car and took $200 in cash, some coins, a TJ Maxx gift card and an empty wallet. She told police the car was left unlocked while parked in front of her house.
A Dickel Road caller reported May 19 someone entered her nanny’s unlocked car and took some cash.
Police responded to a Canterbury Road residence on a report that someone had just stolen a green Schwinn bicycle from the property on May 21. Upon arrival, police saw a child across the street with the described bike. The child told police that due to the age of the bike, he thought it was left free for the taking. The bicycle was returned to its owner without incident.
An Edgewood Road man called police to report someone entered and tossed three cars parked in his driveway overnight May 24. He said the cars were unlocked and nothing was taken.
Animal matters
A Haverford Avenue caller told police on May 18 that a badly injured bird on her property needed euthanizing. Upon arrival, police assisted the homeowner with disposal of the bird.
A caller reported May 18 a person walking a white-faced collie. The caller said the man picks up the poop and puts it in the sewer drain at Wakefield and Carthage roads. Police patrolled the area, but were unable to locate neither man nor dog.
Police were unable to locate a loose beagle on Heathcote Road on May 24. Multiple callers had reported it.
A Labrador off leash was reported loping along Sprague Road on May 24. It didn’t seem to be heading in any particular direction. Police searched, but were unable to locate the dog.
Secret admirer
A Mohican Trail woman told police on May 22 she has been the recipient of unsolicited calls and texts from an unknown man who calls himself her “secret admirer.” She told police the man claims the two met in the past and he knows where she lives and has prodded her for information she’s declined to give. On police advice, she blocked the caller’s number and hasn’t heard from him since.
Muttering man reported
Police responded May 23 on a report of a man sitting on a bench outside the Häagen-Dazs ice cream store on Spencer Place wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants, muttering to himself and calling out to pedestrians. When police located the man on Popham Road, he was not being a nuisance. He said he was just passing through the village on his way home to White Plains. No criminality was observed and he continued on his way.
Hypodermic needles found
A caller reported May 23 a hypodermic needle on a construction site at Boulevard and Clarence Road. Patrol removed the item and brought it to police headquarters for safe disposal.
A Clarence Road caller reported May 23 multiple hypodermic needles on the property and the roadway. Police picked the needles up for disposal and plan to monitor the area.
A Johnson Road caller reported finding a hypodermic needle in the driveway May 23.
Hey, my stuff’s in that Uber
Police responded to Edgewood Road on May 23 when a woman reported her belongings were still inside an Uber that was in a minor accident and then towed. Police advised her that it’s a civil matter and to keep an open line of communication with the Uber driver. Police later spoke with the Uber driver who said the woman was uncooperative and appeared to her to be under the influence of some substance at the time of the accident. The Uber driver declined to give any details about what had happened and said the woman was experiencing difficulty understanding the process of retrieving her property. Police felt their assistance was not required at the time. The Uber driver later followed up with police to report the woman’s property was at Prestige Auto Body in Yonkers. Police shared the information with the caller.
Car accidents
A one-car accident happened on May 19 on Madison Road when a driver in an Acura traveling northbound struck a man on an electric scooter traveling eastbound on Rodney Road. The Acura driver said the man on the scooter disregarded the stop sign and tried to go around the Acura toward Southwoods Lane, causing the accident. The man on the scooter left the scene prior to police arrival; he told the driver of the car that he didn’t wish to speak to police, and refused medical attention.
A dark gray sedan hit and damaged a parked car at Depot Plaza on May 22. The sedan left the scene, but the owner of the parked car told police the sedan will likely show damage on its right rear panel. His own car suffered a small scuff mark on the rear driver’s side bumper.
A driver backing down Dunham Road toward Brookline on May 22 hit the driver’s side of another car legally parked on Dunham Road. Information was exchanged.
A caller told police his car was damaged May 22 while parked in front of the 7-Eleven on Scarsdale Avenue while he and some family members were inside the store; he also said two other family members were inside the parked car. He told police he notice two small scratches on his car after he got home.
Fire
A gas-fired concrete saw was the source of a fire on Church Lane May 18 after contractors using the saw set off a carbon monoxide alarm. The basement area was vented and the property owner contacted to reset the alarm.
A ranch home on Edgewood Road in Hartsdale was the scene of a heavy fire on May 20. Scarsdale’s Ladder 28 unit was assigned to assist with opening up the walls and ceiling to look for hidden fire on the first floor at the rear of the house. Two adults and two children were uninjured and under the care of the Red Cross; the situation was declared under control about an hour in.
This report was compiled from official police reports from the Scarsdale police and fire departments covering the period of May 18 to May 27.
