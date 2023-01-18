Scarsdale Police blotter logo

A Putnam Road resident Jan. 9 reported a check he wrote in December came back altered and cashed for $18,000. He said it was stolen and forged. He is in touch with his bank and a report was made for documentation. 

Grand larceny was reported Jan. 11 by a Spencer Place business owner who reported forgery in the form of a check he wrote that was mailed, intercepted, washed and cashed for a new amount of close to $10,000. At the time of this report, the business owner is at a financial loss and is communicating with his bank. 

