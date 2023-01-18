A Putnam Road resident Jan. 9 reported a check he wrote in December came back altered and cashed for $18,000. He said it was stolen and forged. He is in touch with his bank and a report was made for documentation.
Grand larceny was reported Jan. 11 by a Spencer Place business owner who reported forgery in the form of a check he wrote that was mailed, intercepted, washed and cashed for a new amount of close to $10,000. At the time of this report, the business owner is at a financial loss and is communicating with his bank.
Theft was reported Jan. 13 by a Ridgecrest North resident who said one of her checks was stolen and forged or counterfeited in the amount of $8,260. The check was cashed, resulting in a loss of money from her account. A report was made for documentation.
Wire fraud
A Carman Road resident Jan. 12 reported $14,000 was removed from his bank account due to a fraudulent wire transfer. He asked for a report for documentation purposes only as his financial institutions are already working with him.
On Jan. 12, another Carman Road resident reported $38,000 was fraudulently removed by wire transfer from her bank account. Her bank is working with her and a report was made for documentation.
Unlocked car rummaged
A Birchall Road resident Jan. 9 reported her unlocked car parked outside the residence had been rummaged. Nothing was taken from the car and the keys were inside the house. The homeowner said in the morning they saw the car door was slightly ajar. A report was made for documentation.
Raccoon seeking shelter
A Brookline Road resident Jan. 9 reported a sick or injured raccoon in her backyard. Police arrived and saw the animal was neither sick nor injured; it appeared to be taking shelter from the weather in a woodpile. Nothing about its behavior appeared in any way aggressive. This was explained to the caller who said she was fine leaving it alone, or at least until her husband returned. She was given the name and contact of a wildlife trapper.
Loose dog
A white dog was reported running loose on Olmsted Road Jan. 9. The owner said it broke free of its leash and ran off into a wooded area. Police helped the owner look for the dog and found it. Given the circumstances that the dog’s owner was soaking wet and covered with mud from trying to find the dog, the officer issued only a verbal warning about dogs at large and gave the dog and owner a courtesy ride home.
Barking dogs
Barking dogs were reported Jan. 10 behind a residence on Heathcote Road. Police went to the location and saw numerous barking dogs. The homeowner didn’t seem to be at home. Police left them a summons at the house regarding the barking dogs. The resident was subsequently contacted via telephone at which time they said they were returning home.
Dog left outside
A caller Jan. 14 reported a dog left outside for a long period of time in the vicinity of Catherine Road and Quaker Center. She said the dog was huddled up against the front door and shivering. Police driving by didn’t see the dog.
Dead animal in the yard
A Palmer Avenue resident Jan. 10 called police to report a dead animal in the yard. She wanted the police to “take a look because strange things” are happening to her. When police arrived, the caller directed them to the carcass, which the officer moved out of the yard. Patrol clarified the caller’s questions and concerns, and no further action was taken.
Unwanted packages
A Rural Road resident reported receiving a package in the mail Jan. 9 that contained a Hasbro toy he had not ordered. Police advised him to dispose of the item if he didn’t wish to keep it and no police action was needed.
No (one) digging
A Tory Lane resident Jan. 10 reported someone digging at the end of her driveway. She said by the sound of it, they were using a drilling machine. Police on arrival saw no one drilling and nothing irregular about the driveway. The caller was notified of these findings and no further action was taken.
Too many scam calls
A Mamaroneck Road caller Jan. 10 reported receiving an unusually high number of scam calls and texts. After speaking with police, she was advised she’s taken the proper steps to preserve her credentials and no further action was taken.
Threatening calls
On Jan. 10, a Barry Road resident told police he received two phone calls from an unknown, out-of-state caller. He said the calls were threatening although he didn’t think the threats were credible. He requested additional drive-bys and police told him to block the caller.
You’re fired
Police responded to a Lyons Road residence Jan. 11 on a report from the homeowner about a contractor who had been working at the property. He told police he fired the contractor the day before, but the man was back at his house. The man told police he was parked down the street and was watching the contractor, who was unaware he was being watched. The caller said the contractor drove away in a white Ford transit van with tinted windows and a Batman logo on the grill. Police advised they would drive by the property frequently as the residence is unoccupied.
Broke in, took or disturbed nothing
On Jan. 12, a Murray Hill Road resident reported a burglary and criminal mischief. He told police a rear glass door valued at $3,500 was shattered when the burglar gained entry. Police responded, checked the interior of the house and reported everything was in good order. Nothing was reported stolen. Police are investigating.
Fake ID
Police went to the First Republic Bank on Popham Road Jan. 12 after an employee reported a man came into the bank to cash a check with what the teller immediately recognized as fake identification. When told his ID was fake, the man, who was described as in his 60s and wearing his hair in a ponytail, quickly left the building without conducting any business.
Caught by patrol
An officer patrolling Post Road Jan. 10 saw a box truck failing to maintain its lane. A traffic stop was conducted. The driver couldn’t produce a valid insurance card and a search of records showed the temporary Georgia plate affixed to the back of the truck was fraudulent. The truck was impounded, and the driver, a 42-year-old Yonkers man, was issued multiple summonses.
While conducting traffic enforcement Jan. 11 on Mamaroneck Road, an officer saw a car speeding in the vicinity of Leatherstocking Lane, going 35 mph in a marked 15 mph school zone. Emergency lights were activated and the car was stopped near Murray Hill Road. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Othello, Washington, was issued several summonses.
Pulled over
A 31-year-old Danbury man was pulled over Jan. 11 by an officer patrolling the area of Post and Huntington roads. He received summonses for equipment violation as well as driving without a valid license or insurance.
A 29-year-old White Plains man was pulled over Jan. 13 when an officer patrolling the area of Post and Mamaroneck roads saw a car with a side headlight out. The car was pulled over at Post and Rugby. The driver was found to be driving unlicensed and was issued summonses.
Collisions
One person was reported injured in a two-car collision Jan. 13 on Post Road near Huntington Avenue. One driver was attempting to make a left hand turn but failed to yield the right of way to another car. The second car was towed by R&D Towing. The injured party was not described, nor was any information available regarding hospital transport.
Arrested
Julio C. Sosa, 26, from the Bronx, was arrested Jan. 13, wanted on bench warrants issued by Scarsdale police and Westchester County police for failing to appear in court for charges listed on the warrants, but not in this report. Police say Sosa has an arrest and warrant history with New York City and Mount Vernon police departments.
Scarsdale police went to Central Booking in Manhattan and met with an NYPD sergeant who handed Sosa over to their custody; he was searched for contraband before being transported to Scarsdale police headquarters on Post Road where he was arraigned by a judge. Sosa was released on his own recognizance and given a summons to appear in Scarsdale court Jan. 18. A Westchester County police detective arrived and took custody of Sosa for charges in that jurisdiction.
Fire
A smoke/fire alarm activated twice Jan. 9 at a home on Stone Hill Road. Firefighters on scene were granted entry by the keyholder who didn’t understand why the alarm kept going off as the house was searched and no hazards were found. On the second visit the alarm company was able to isolate the problem and the alarm was reset for the keyholder.
Burnt food in a toaster brought firefighters to Rock Creek Lane Jan. 9. Ventilation was required and the resident was assisted in resetting the alarm.
Smoke from cooking also brought firefighters Jan. 9 to a residence on Forest Lane.
An injured hiker was reported Jan. 11 on Saxon Woods Road. Contact was made with the injured party who was located in the park, about 150-200 feet from the roadway. The hiker was treated for a head injury and moved via ATV by the Scarsdale Fire Department and EMS crews to an ambulance waiting on Saxon Woods Road. The hiker was transported to White Plains Hospital.
Firefighters were dispatched to a residence on Griffen Avenue Jan. 11 after the resident’s attempt to change the batteries in an alarm keypad accidentally set off the alarm. The alarm was reset; there were no problems.
Firefighters responded to a residence on Black Birch Lane Jan. 12 on a report of an elderly person having trouble breathing and unable to walk due to a hazardous odor. On arrival, no hazards were found and EMS on scene reported the person had a leg injury. It was determined there was a miscommunication about the hazardous condition, for which firefighters had checked but found nothing.
A carbon monoxide alarm was activated Jan. 12 at a residence on Axtell Road. On firefighters’ arrival, a gas-powered saw could be heard running in the basement addition. High CO levels were detected and all occupants were removed from the house. Workers on-site were interviewed and it appeared one worker was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide. Scarsdale ambulance, the police and a representative of the building department were summoned. The worker was evaluated but refused medical attention. The building department issued a stop work order and the construction area was ventilated. The finished portion of the building was ventilated and the alarm reset. The basement was unable to be ventilated due to lack of access. Firefighters made arrangements with the homeowner to return and continue the evaluation.
Food on the stove brought firefighters Jan. 13 to a residence on E. Hartsdale Avenue. No fire was found.
Carbon monoxide levels were detected Jan. 14 at a residence on Hanover Road. Readings were detected in the mudroom, but nowhere else. The homeowner said they had just returned home and parked the car in the adjacent garage. As there was no sign of combustion, the area was ventilated and no further action was taken.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire activity from Jan. 9 through Jan. 15, was made from official reports.
