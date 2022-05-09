New educators and new leaders will be coming to the Scarsdale School District for the 2022-23 school year. One of them will be Colleen Brown but she’ll be sitting on the other side as a board of education member.
Brown packed a career’s worth of duties into her decade building Léman Manhattan Preparatory School in New York City from the ground up — 34 students to over 600 K-12, including many international boarding students — and she plans to use not only what she’s learned as an educator and administrator, but as a parent, to continue to make Scarsdale’s schools top notch.
Brown was nominated along with fellow newcomer Suzie Hahn Pascutti and incumbent Ron Schulhof by Scarsdale’s School Board Nominating Committee. The trio runs unopposed in the May 17 election, the same day as the school budget vote. Incumbents Karen Ceske, the current BOE president, and Carl Finger opted not to seek a second term.
It was not Brown’s plan to leave the city and move to the suburbs, but when her son was entering kindergarten for the 2015-16 school year it was suggested that Léman, with a playground on its roof, might not be the best fit for her “very energetic” son, who needed space the school and the city could not provide.
“He needed to move, a place to run,” Brown said. “We started thinking maybe we need more room. It was hard to leave because I felt so much connection to something I had just spent 10 years building. Ultimately it’s what was best for my kids.
“I had ideas in my head of what kind of school we wanted because I helped build a school over the previous 10 years. We wanted schools with a reputation, similar curriculum, like what I had spent the time building. We narrowed it down to a small subset and ultimately chose Scarsdale.”
Brown did not return to work after moving to Scarsdale, instead she immersed herself in education “in a different way” as a volunteer through the PTA.
“I looked at those programs and decided they were important and decided that’s where I wanted to put my energy,” she said. “I go back and forth on going back [to her career] because I really loved it and I really miss it, but I also have this opportunity to be around for my kids. I struggle with both. It’s hard to do everything, so sometimes you have to make these hard choices.”
Brown’s son is now finishing sixth grade, her daughter fourth grade.
“It’s interesting because for me as a parent I saw things from the other side, so sometimes if you haven’t been in a school or you don’t understand all the logistics, it can be challenging to understand some of the decisions,” Brown said. “For me I felt like I can see why they did something, but I can see why the parents are upset with it. I felt like I have a little background knowledge. Unless you’re in there and know all the inner workings, it’s hard to understand some of the decisions that are made.”
At Léman, Brown, who is a registered dietician and who is certified to teach health and wellness, was originally hired when the school opened to create the health and wellness curriculum and the food service program. Then they needed a life science teacher. Then an adviser. Dean of students. Assistant head of school. Assistant head of school for grades 6-12. With each unexpected step and challenge came more leadership training and more growth for Brown professionally.
“It was a growing school, so I got to do a lot of cool things,” she said. “I got to implement and focus more on standards-based learning and grading, so getting the focus away from the grade and onto what the actual learning was. That was a super cool project I was able to undertake. We implemented a whole new way of assessing students. We implemented personal learning plans. We then had the whole AP/AT discussion and ultimately ended up going with the International Baccalaureate, which is more of a renowned international degree. Also because we were opening up a boarding school … we had this whole big international community that was coming. It was a very cool experience, a very cool project.”
Since Brown’s move to Scarsdale and her career pause coincided, many in the community were unaware of her extensive background in education until her nomination was made public.
“I think that’s the case for a lot of people who choose to stay home with their kids,” Brown said. “No one really realizes they had a whole other life before. That’s one of the challenges of walking away from a career, especially a successful one to be with your kids because there is a whole other part of probably everyone in this town. For me I feel fortunate that that other part could be used to help not only my kids but other kids, so I’m excited.”
Had Ceske not decided to step down, Brown said she would not have put her hat in the ring for school board. She believes in continuity and said Ceske was “great.”
The issues on the plate of the current board of education and the incoming board are weighty, including coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IRS penalty issue and the search for a new full-time superintendent to replace Dr. Thomas Hagerman, who announced he was breaking his contract early despite a one-year extension he was granted to go to the Latin School in Chicago effective at the end of the school year. There is controversy surrounding Scarsdale with the IRS being covered by administration for 10 months, and the Latin School for a recently publicized lawsuit concerning the bullying of a student.
“It’s very unfortunate the way Thomas chose to tender his resignation,” Brown said. “It put the district in a very bad spot. I think we can all agree on that. It didn’t give the board a lot of time and having searched for educational leaders, I knew this was terrible timing. By this time everyone has someone, which is why he had a new job. I thought the best thing the district could do to keep the continuity for the kids was to bring in someone who knew how things ran for the year.”
The board of education unanimously named assistant superintendent Dr. Drew Patrick as a one-year interim superintendent.
“Because they have chosen Drew — and I don’t know any of the backdrop — it allows them to now focus on a real search and not have to train someone who has no idea what’s going on,” Brown said. “Drew can help keep some continuity so the focus can remain on the kids and their education while everyone else focused on finding the right educational leader. For the sake of the kids and to not disrupt their education, it probably was best to hire from within.”
Brown’s experience in hiring heads of school at all levels will certainly come in handy as the search for a new superintendent gets underway.
Brown called the IRS penalties and lien “so unfortunate,” not only that it happened and was covered up, but because it took the focus off of education.
“I think it just confirms that a new educational leader is the right choice for this district, so I’m happy that’s the direction we’re going in,” she said. “I don’t know more than everyone else knows, so it’s disappointing how the whole thing played out, but it’s an opportunity to see how we got in this position and make sure we don’t get in this position again.
“Every mistake is an opportunity to fix something and I think now that we have a new leader coming in we can say these are the gaps, and maybe they are bigger than we thought, but thank God we know now. I hope it works itself out. In my heart I think it will work itself out. This is an opportunity now where we need to analyze and look closely at the hierarchy, the way things are communicated, the checks and balances that we have in place and if we need to fix those. Those are things the board needs to look at.”
Brown admitted budget time isn’t her favorite, but she has background in that, too. She looks forward to focusing on education and curriculum.
“For me I think there’s a lot of great conversation happening around curriculum and social-emotional support and DEI — those are all things I would love to support and continue to work on and I think I have experience to help move that in the right direction,” she said.
Supporting teachers is also a top priority.
“The best thing about education is it’s always evolving,” Brown said. “There’s always good data and research to show best practices. That’s the fun part, sharing cool research and helping the teachers. They work so hard. It’s a hard job I didn’t appreciate until I taught. I don’t think you realize how much goes into each and every day.”
