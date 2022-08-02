Sp-Paul-Bauersfeld-Victor-Cruz-Rippy-Philipps.jpg

Paul Bauersfeld, Victor Cruz and Rippy Philipps.

What was expected to be a normal day of golf ending with a nice dinner turned out to be every New York Giants fan’s dream. At the annual Scarsdale football booster and golf outing, Scarsdale football legend and youth coach Rippy Philipps was playing rounds with Victor Cruz. Cruz, a wide receiver for the New York Giants, won Super Bowl XLVI and scored the winning touchdown in it.

Cruz’s connection to Scarsdale football is quite interesting. Cruz played college football at University of Massachusetts Amherst. Coach Andrew Verboys’ son, Andrew Verboys Jr., also played football at UMass Amherst. Andrew Verboys Jr.’s quarterback coach, Liam Cohen, was roommates with Cruz. So, for the football booster, Philipps played his rounds with Cruz and the past and present of Scarsdale football got to play golf with a Giants legend.

Sp-Coaches.jpg

Scarsdale coach Ron Bouchier (1967-77), coach Richard Paladino (1984-93), Victor Cruz, coach Robert Keith (1996-2005), coach Andy Verboys (2006-present) and Scarsdale Youth coach Rippy Philipps.
Sp-Alums-b.jpg

Left, Scarsdale football alumni Ben Onoroto (1978), Dr. Stephen Nicholas (1978), Lewis Leone Jr (1977), Stephen Gulotta (1975), Doug Leone (1978), Scott Geiger (1975) and Lewis Leone Sr.
Sp-Award.jpg

Paul Fix (1999) and Dan DelGuercio (1989) received the Dr. Stephen Nicholas Alumni Award.

