What was expected to be a normal day of golf ending with a nice dinner turned out to be every New York Giants fan’s dream. At the annual Scarsdale football booster and golf outing, Scarsdale football legend and youth coach Rippy Philipps was playing rounds with Victor Cruz. Cruz, a wide receiver for the New York Giants, won Super Bowl XLVI and scored the winning touchdown in it.
Cruz’s connection to Scarsdale football is quite interesting. Cruz played college football at University of Massachusetts Amherst. Coach Andrew Verboys’ son, Andrew Verboys Jr., also played football at UMass Amherst. Andrew Verboys Jr.’s quarterback coach, Liam Cohen, was roommates with Cruz. So, for the football booster, Philipps played his rounds with Cruz and the past and present of Scarsdale football got to play golf with a Giants legend.
Current varsity football captain Noah Chappell was excited to meet Cruz and get to know him a little. As a young player, meeting an NFL legend can change one’s perspective.
“When I had found out that Victor Cruz was coming to the alumni golf outing I was looking forward to meeting him not only for his accomplishments on the field but also for his accomplishments off the field,” Chappell said. “While speaking to him about his time playing, what really resonated with me was how he wasn’t most proud of his many accolades but the relationships he built during his entire career. From college to the NFL he explained to me how important family was, whether that family was related by blood or a familylike bond he shared with his fellow teammates.”
With Cruz getting back into the high school football atmosphere, it has really made him miss the sport and the NFL.
“Game days are what I miss, the commutes and being with the team,” Cruz said. “Being around this football atmosphere taps me back into that moment. Maybe when I’m 68 years old I might circle back [and be a coach]. I don’t see a time where I won’t be giving back to the kids to some degree in the football space.”
The Scarsdale football family dates back many generations. There were people from youth to full-fledged alumni as 81 alumni competed in the golf outing. All the alumni spoke to one another as if they were still on the football team together. There is a strong bond between the past and present of Scarsdale football and it was the sport itself that made it possible.
At the football dinner, the Dr. Stephen Nicholas Alumni award was given to two people, Paul Fix and Dan DelGuercio.
Alumnus Vincent Nee said, “This is your fraternity and it’s what keeps people coming back. I’m going to quote John Madden: ‘We have to all remember where we came from,’ your high schools, especially. It’s not just the game we play, it’s what we learn from the game, what we gain from the game: the camaraderie, the friendships and also life skills as well as what our coaches teach us. When you have everybody come together from different years and different eras it shows that you’re part of something special.”
The Scarsdale football team had coaches from back in 1967 who showed up to the golf outing. For all the coaches and especially the current coach, Andy Verboys, the annual dinner and golf outing keeps making Scarsdale football a stronger and stronger program.
“To me, you can have great football teams but if they don’t understand what they’re playing for, that’s what gives us the edge,” Verboys said. “A family starts with the base of the tree and these guys that are here started the first couple of branches of the Raider tree. That’s why we started this back in 2006, to remember the glory days of Scarsdale, to help my players understand what they’re playing for.”
Not only does the booster help bring the alumni back together, it also shows the current players how much football has impacted the alumni.
Said Coach Verboys, “These guys have been so successful and the message to my kids is that football taught them the discipline to be so successful in life and for a high school kid to see a 1972 graduate who is the head of HBO sports talk to them… and say it all started with football.”
The Scarsdale football team dates back many generations and for alumni to come and speak with the current youth players is amazing. Not to mention that some kids got to meet a legend in Cruz. Scarsdale football has accomplished so much and it just goes to show what a close-knit family can do for a team.
