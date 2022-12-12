After years of patience playing behind later-professional Will Pulisic, Eliot Hamill (Edgemont ’18) took over as Duke men’s soccer goalie as a junior in the spring of 2021 following not having a season in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamill was the starter for that short season and kept the job as a senior in 2021 and as a graduate student this past fall, leading Duke all the way to the NCAA Division I quarterfinals as a second-year captain.
After an 11-0-4 regular season, Duke’s first loss came in the ACC tournament on Nov. 6 when the team fell 2-0 to No. 8 Clemson. Then in the second round of the NCAA tournament, No. 7 seed Duke topped Denver 3-1 and beat No. 10 FIU 1-0. In the quarterfinals, Duke lost 3-2 to Creighton on Dec. 3, finishing 13-2-4. Duke trailed 3-1 after Creighton scored two goals in the final three minutes of the first half and got its second goal in the 75th minute on a Creighton own goal.
Duke won the corner kicks battle 22-3 and outshot Creighton on goal 9-3, but Creighton made the most of its chances.
In his final season, Hamill let up 11 goals, made 60 saves (.845 save percentage) and had 12 shutouts playing every minute of the team’s 19 games. His 12 shutouts in one season are second all-time at Duke. Hamill was named ACC Goalkeeper of the Year, First Team All-ACC and First Team All-South Region by the United Soccer Coaches.
For his career, Hamill played 46 games, let up 44 goals, made 161 saves (.785), had 20 shutouts and was 27-10-8.
For more on Hamill, visit https://bit.ly/3iBbewP and https://bit.ly/3uACs9S.
Junior midfielder Olivia Bryant (Scarsdale ’20) and Virginia Wesleyan University made it to the NCAA Division III women’s soccer semifinals. The team ended the season 18-3-4 with a 2-0 loss to No. 4 Case Western Reserve on Dec. 2. Bryant subbed in and took a shot on goal.
Bryant started the previous five games for Virginia Wesleyan and scored against Lynchburg and Puget Sound and had an assist against Wisconsin-La Crosse.
After going 8-1-1 in ODAC play, the team beat Guilford College 1-0, RV Washington and Lee University 2-1 and after tying University of Lynchburg 1-1, lost 5-4 on penalty kicks in the ODAC finals.
In the NCAA tournament, Virginia Wesleyan beat University of Puget Sound 3-0, No. 23 Rowan University 1-0, No. 13 University of Wisconsin-La Crosse 2-1 and after tying No. 3 Christopher Newport University 0-0, won 4-3 in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.
Bryant played in 22 games, making six starts. She scored five goals, including two game-winners, and had five assists.
Sophomore Jake Coleman (Scarsdale ’21) had a historic season for University of San Diego men’s cross-country. At the Division I NCAA West Regional on Nov. 11, Coleman finished 126th, but led USD with a time of 31:05.3, the school’s second fastest 10K time ever, six seconds shy of the record. The team placed 29th.
At the WCC championship on Oct. 28, the team took ninth. Coleman was second for the team, taking 51st with a personal record 24:24.5 for the 8K.
Senior captain George Brady (Scarsdale ’19) had a stellar senior year for Hamilton College men’s cross-country. He competed in seven 5Ks and 8Ks this season, placing top nine in the first six meets. Brady was ninth in the NESCAC championship 8K on Oct. 29 in 24:28.9 and fifth in the NCAA Division III Niagara Region 8K in 25:23.9 on Nov. 12. Brady took 128th at the NCAA Division III 8K on Nov. 19 in 26:13.9.
Brady earned All-Region honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Senior back Allison Stafford (Scarsdale ’19) played nine games for Amherst women’s soccer, which was 18-3, 8-2 NESCAC. In the NESCAC tournament, Amherst beat Connecticut College 3-0, Tufts 1-0 in overtime and Wesleyan 2-0 to take the title. In Division III NCAAs, the team topped Westminster College 3-0, beat RIT 1-0 and lost 2-1 to William Smith in the round of 16. Stafford played 52 minutes against Westminster.
Due to COVID-19, Stafford played 29 games over three seasons.
Junior midfielder Liz Scarcella (Scarsdale ’20) and Williams College made the NCAA Division III field hockey semifinals, where they ended the season with a 1-0 loss to No. 4 Johns Hopkins. The team had previously won 8-0 over Johnson & Wales, 3-0 vs. No. 13 Washington & Lee and 2-0 over No. 1 Salisbury.
The team finished 15-6, 6-4 NESCAC, and made the NESCAC semifinals with a 2-1 win over Amherst before falling to top seed Middlebury. Scarcella made 21 starts, scored one goal and had four assists.
After playing for Division I High Point University, sophomore middle hitter Jackie Joyce (Scarsdale ’21) is playing for Division III powerhouse Emory women’s volleyball team, which went 22-7, 4-3 UAA, won the UAA title and made the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Emory took the UAA title with a 3-0 win over Case Western Reserve, a 3-1 win vs. NYU and a 2-0 finals victory against Washington (Mo.). In NCAA action, the team beat Bethany (W.V.) 3-0 and lost 3-2 to Transylvania in the second round, 25-27, 17-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-13, after winning the first two sets.
Joyce did not see action this season, but at High Point she had played in 20 matches and made 17 starts.
Rolfe plays in FCS playoffs
Rob Rolfe (Scarsdale resident/Lawrenceville School ’19) is a redshirt junior for the University of Richmond football team. The wide receiver played all 13 games this year as Richmond went 8-3 in the regular season, defeated Davidson 41-0 in the FCS playoffs on Nov. 26 and ended the season with a 38-31 loss to No. 2 Sacramento State on Dec. 3. Richmond led after three quarters, but got outscored 14-0 in the fourth.
Returning starting defensive lineman Noah Glantz (Scarsdale ’18) and the Trinity football team went 9-0 in NESCAC play this fall. Glantz, a graduate student, was third on the team with 34 tackles, had 11.5 tackles for a loss of 60 yards and led the team with nine sacks (second on the team was two sacks) for a loss of 55 yards. He also led the team with eight quarterback hits and one breakup.
Glantz was named All-Academic and All-NESCAC. Over his four-year career, Glantz played 25 games and had 77 tackles and 14 sacks.
Sophomore Brendan Knopp (Scarsdale ’21) was a linebacker for Franklin & Marshall and made his debut this season by playing in three gams. He had one assisted tackle. F&M was 6-4.
Freshman Jake Rosen (Edgemont ’22) also debuted for F&M, playing two games at running back.
Freshman Julian Glantz (Scarsdale ’22) was a running back for Villanova and had a carry for 9 yards against Maine on Oct. 1. Villanova finished 6-5.
Junior Sam Feldman (Scarsdale ’20) was an outside lineman for Hamilton College football, which was 2-7.
Sophomore Dexter Seely (Edgemont ’21) was a defensive lineman for St. Lawrence, which finished 4-6.
Freshman Bennett Abbe (Scarsdale ’22) was a kicker for University of Massachusetts, which was 1-11.
Volleyball specialist
Senior defensive specialist Manya Kula (Scarsdale ’19) and Middlebury women’s volleyball went 14-10, 5-5 NESCAC. The team lost 3-1 to Williams College in the opening round of the NESCAC tournament.
Kula played 61 sets over 22 matches and had 24 digs. Over her career, she played 108 sets in 45 matches and had 49 digs.
Going the distance
Freshman Rafaella Vogt (Scarsdale ’22) helped Lesley University repeat as NECC women’s cross-country champions with 19 points to runner-up Mitchell College’s 36. Vogt placed sixth in 26:39. Vogt was named All-Conference and the team won the Del Malloy Sportsmanship Award.
Senior Elizabeth Elcik (Scarsdale ’19) had strong results for Santa Clara University women’s cross-country. Elcik won the 1-mile race against SMC in September in 5:34.0 and took 45th on Oct. 15 in the Santa Clara Bronco Invitational 6K in 22:05.7.
Junior Daniel Asher (Scarsdale ’20) placed 40th in the Jasper Invitational 8K on Sept. 17 in 27.56.3 for Fordham men’s cross-country.
Freshman Lizzie Hurshman (Scarsdale ’22) was a member of the Lafayette College cross-country team.
Final voyage
Senior captain Eric Hansen (Scarsdale ’18) and the Harvard sailing team had another successful season on the water. At the Danmark Trophy, Hansen helped his team take seventh place in the B division along with Dylan Ascencios and Ariel Wang.
Field hockey fire
Senior forward Julia Jamesley (Scarsdale ’19) and Colgate field hockey were 3-15 this fall. Jamesley played 16 games, making six starts, and scored four goals. During her career, she played 35 games and scored five goals.
Junior midfielder Sophie Carroll (Scarsdale ’20) and Franklin & Marshall field hockey went 13-5, 9-1 Centennial Conference. F&M lost 3-2 in double overtime to Bryn Mawr in the conference semifinals. Carroll started 18 games, scored nine goals, including three game-winners, and had four assists.
Leading the cheers
Kayla Hunt (Scarsdale ’20) at Stony Brook University and Melissa Lass (Scarsdale ’21) at Lafayette College have continued their cheerleading careers in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.