eliot hamill courtesy duke soccer.jpg

Eliot Hamill, Duke men’s soccer

 Duke Soccer Photo

After years of patience playing behind later-professional Will Pulisic, Eliot Hamill (Edgemont ’18) took over as Duke men’s soccer goalie as a junior in the spring of 2021 following not having a season in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hamill was the starter for that short season and kept the job as a senior in 2021 and as a graduate student this past fall, leading Duke all the way to the NCAA Division I quarterfinals as a second-year captain.

After an 11-0-4 regular season, Duke’s first loss came in the ACC tournament on Nov. 6 when the team fell 2-0 to No. 8 Clemson. Then in the second round of the NCAA tournament, No. 7 seed Duke topped Denver 3-1 and beat No. 10 FIU 1-0. In the quarterfinals, Duke lost 3-2 to Creighton on Dec. 3, finishing 13-2-4. Duke trailed 3-1 after Creighton scored two goals in the final three minutes of the first half and got its second goal in the 75th minute on a Creighton own goal.

