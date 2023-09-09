p1-Jane-Veron_110821_83c-(2).jpg

Jane Veron

 Contributed Photo

Jane Veron, former mayor of Scarsdale and CEO and co-founder of The Acceleration Project (TAP), has been appointed to join the SBA Investment Capital Advisory Committee, a new federal committee of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the leading advocate for America’s 33 million small businesses.

The focus of the committee is to foster the success of small businesses across the U.S. According to a statement released Sept. 7, the committee will “play a crucial role in enhancing access to investment capital for small businesses and startups across the nation.”

