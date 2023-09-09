Jane Veron, former mayor of Scarsdale and CEO and co-founder of The Acceleration Project (TAP), has been appointed to join the SBA Investment Capital Advisory Committee, a new federal committee of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the leading advocate for America’s 33 million small businesses.
The focus of the committee is to foster the success of small businesses across the U.S. According to a statement released Sept. 7, the committee will “play a crucial role in enhancing access to investment capital for small businesses and startups across the nation.”
Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the SBA, appointed Veron to the 14-member ICAC. TAP, a nonprofit organization, is creating a more equitable and inclusive economy by providing advisory services to under-resourced small business owners across the country, the press release said, and since co-founding TAP in 2012, Veron has grown the organization to nearly 200 consultants who serve thousands of small business owners annually.
TAP’s areas of expertise include finance, operations, strategy, marketing and support throughout the entire capital lifecycle.
In addition to her leadership of TAP, Veron’s commitment to public service led her to serve as mayor of Scarsdale from March 2021 to March 2023.
She also is the president of EJA Industries, a holding company for middle market private equity investments. Previously, Veron worked in strategy and marketing at Bain & Co. and American Express.
In announcing the formation of the new committee, Guzman wrote: “The launch of SBA’s inaugural Investment Capital Advisory Committee with its distinguished membership will serve as a critical resource to the Biden-Harris Administration as we strengthen our policies and programs to foster a more inclusive investment ecosystem.”
She added: “ICAC’s insights and recommendations will help the SBA expand access to investment capital, increase public awareness of SBA resources, and identify and fill capital gaps facing small businesses and the fund managers seeking to support them.”
Veron stated: “I’m honored to serve on the ICAC and am committed to furthering the committee’s goals. At TAP, we believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to drive change. I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to advance the interests of small businesses and start-ups across the nation.”
The ICAC, composed of diverse experts with extensive backgrounds in the U.S. private investment industry, is dedicated to advancing the mission of promoting, expanding and fortifying the ecosystem of private funds that finance U.S. small businesses and start-ups. By doing so, it aims to facilitate funding opportunities for entrepreneurs and small business owners in traditionally underserved communities, thereby contributing to a more inclusive and equitable economic landscape.
