Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, medical director of the Bronxville Schools and former mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of the Westchester Republican County Committee to run for Congress in New York’s 16th Congressional District.
“I am running because our great country is straying from the American Dream, which has offered so many hard-working people opportunities for success and achievement,” Levitt Flisser was quoted in a press release Aug. 16.
“Current policies and legislation passed by Congress are making us poorer, due to inflation and higher taxes. Too many cities and states are forcing our public education systems into a race to the bottom, rather than valuing educational support, achievement, self-reliance and dedication,” she said.
These issues are deeply felt by Levitt Flisser due to her background. Born in Eastern Europe, she immigrated with her parents to the United States, where her family settled in the Bronx and ran a local food market. She and her husband, Harvey Flisser, a retired science teacher, met in high school and have lived in Westchester for more than 40 years.
“As a longtime resident and dedicated civic volunteer in Westchester County, with my Bronx roots and continuous voluntary Bronx pediatric service, I understand what is important to residents of District 16, and I will represent them.”
The recently redrawn 16th Congressional District includes all of Southern Westchester and parts of the North Bronx. In the Nov. 8 election, Levitt Flisser will face the candidate picked in the Democratic primary on Aug. 23.
