Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Localized flooding is possible.