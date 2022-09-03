Former mayor Mark and Paulin law for hybrid meetings

Former Scarsdale Mayor Jonathan Mark with Assembly Member Amy Paulin Aug. 20.

 Michelle Sterling photo

Sometimes you just have to ask. Scarsdale resident and former Mayor Jonathan Mark did just that when he noticed New York State law didn’t clearly allow hybrid virtual and in-person meetings for religious institutions.

While legislation previously passed in the wake of the pandemic stated that religious institutions could hold meetings remotely, it did not clarify the protocol for hybrid meetings as it did with legislation for other corporations. Specifically, Mark found that New York’s Not-for-Profit-Corporation Law specified nonprofit organizations could hold board meetings “partially or solely” using electronic platforms such as Zoom, however New York State’s Religious Corporations Law, which governs religious institutions organized in the state, seemed to permit meetings to be held on electronic platforms only if they were solely held in that manner. In other words “hybrid” meetings did not seem to be permitted.

