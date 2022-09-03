Sometimes you just have to ask. Scarsdale resident and former Mayor Jonathan Mark did just that when he noticed New York State law didn’t clearly allow hybrid virtual and in-person meetings for religious institutions.
While legislation previously passed in the wake of the pandemic stated that religious institutions could hold meetings remotely, it did not clarify the protocol for hybrid meetings as it did with legislation for other corporations. Specifically, Mark found that New York’s Not-for-Profit-Corporation Law specified nonprofit organizations could hold board meetings “partially or solely” using electronic platforms such as Zoom, however New York State’s Religious Corporations Law, which governs religious institutions organized in the state, seemed to permit meetings to be held on electronic platforms only if they were solely held in that manner. In other words “hybrid” meetings did not seem to be permitted.
The discrepancy concerned Mark who serves on the board of a Scarsdale religious institution where the use of hybrid meetings provided a practical method of accommodating both participants desiring to attend meetings in person and those who wished to participate remotely.
Mark drafted a brief memorandum focusing on the issue and suggesting wording that would bring the Religious Corporations Law in line with the other New York statute. He sent his memo to New York State Assembly Member Amy Paulin to see if she could help.
Paulin responded promptly and drafted a bill to make it clear that it was allowed.
She introduced A90409/S8663, “An act to amend the religious corporations law, in relation to electronic meetings conducted partially or solely by means of electronic communication; and repealing certain provisions of such law relating thereto,” which clarifies that religious entities may conduct hybrid meetings, allowing participants to both gather in person and join remotely.
She brought the bill to the NYS Assembly and gained a sponsor in the Senate. The bill passed in both houses and ultimately landed on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s desk, where it was signed into law on Aug. 18.
“I feel good about sending it to the right person to get it done,” said Mark. “I’m very pleased with the outcome.”
The law further specifies that, if the board of trustees of a religious corporation is authorized to determine the place of trustee meetings, corporate meetings, congregant or membership meetings, then the board can “determine whether those meetings shall be held partially or solely by means of electronic communication.”
Paulin said she was “happy to help amend the law to achieve the clarification. More often than not, meetings nowadays have a virtual component. It helps attendance, allows for greater transparency, and of course is extremely helpful given the pandemic. Boards of religious institutions should have the ability to meet in a hybrid format to the same extent as other corporations. It was astute of Jon [Mark] to pick up on the discrepancy in the law. Now religious institutions throughout New York State will have the clear ability to hold hybrid meetings if they choose to do so.”
Mark describes Paulin as a “great state assemblywoman” who we are “lucky to have representing our community. … Whether it’s addressing something relatively small like amending a corporate governance law to fill in a gap, as she did in this case, or fighting to pass legislation on larger issues such as gun control, women’s rights and the environment,” continued Mark, “Assembly Member Paulin really has our community at heart.”
