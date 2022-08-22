Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester-based pediatrician, medical director of the Bronxville Schools and former mayor of Scarsdale, was nominated this week by the Westchester County Republican Committee to run for New York’s 16th Congressional seat in the election Nov. 8.
Announcing her candidacy in a press release issued Aug. 16, Levitt Flisser said, “I am running because our great country is straying from the American Dream, which has offered so many hard-working people opportunities for success and achievement.”
She continued: “Current policies and legislation passed by Congress are making us poorer, due to inflation and higher taxes. Too many cities and states are forcing our public education systems into a race to the bottom, rather than valuing educational support, achievement, self-reliance and dedication.”
Born in Eastern Europe, she immigrated with her parents to the United States, where her family settled in the Bronx and ran a local food market. She and her husband, Harvey Flisser, a retired science teacher, met in high school and have lived in Westchester for more than 40 years. They have three adult children and seven grandchildren.
“As a longtime resident and dedicated civic volunteer in Westchester County, with my Bronx roots and continuous voluntary Bronx pediatric service, I understand what is important to residents of District 16, and I will represent them,” she stated.
The recently redrawn 16th Congressional District includes all of Southern Westchester and parts of the North Bronx. In the Nov. 8 election, Levitt Flisser will face the candidate selected by voters in the Democratic primary on Aug. 23.
In an interview with the Inquirer, Levitt Flisser noted three issues driving her candidacy: the economy, crime and education.
“For our residents, both in my town and in the entire district, I think the number one issue is the economy … particularly inflation. For some families it’s difficult to make ends meet when the prices are rising,” she said.
In addition, crime is an issue that “needs to be resolved because it’s a quality-of-life issue and a safety issue,” she said, noting that Scarsdale residents are especially concerned about car thefts and break-ins.
As a pediatrician providing medical support for several local schools, including Bronxville, St. Joseph’s School and Horace Mann, she said the quality of schools “has to be maintained, and one of the things that has to be maintained is the parental input … On a national basis [also] there are issues with this — people who want to express themselves are not permitted to do so … parents input has been reduced and I think that’s a big issue in the U.S.”
Levitt Flisser also discussed the importance of environmental protection programs, noting that paper, plastic and food scrap recycling “affect the environment in a positive way and I think it gets a tremendous amount of support from the residents.”
Scarsdale Republican Town Committee chair Linda Killian told the Inquirer she is “delighted” and the county GOP is “so honored that we have a candidate of the caliber of Miriam Flisser to run for Congress.”
As a GOP candidate running in the redrawn congressional district, Levitt Flisser is “unique,” Killian said. “She grew up in the Bronx. She was a refugee from Eastern Europe. Her folks ran a grocery store … She’s lived the American dream; she has a [medical] practice that is in Bronxville [and] a practice in the Bronx. So, she has feet firmly planted in both Westchester County as a long-term resident and in the Bronx where she grew up … and I think she is very attuned to what the people in the district are concerned about.”
This is not the first time Scarsdale has had a resident running for Congress. Jonathan E. Lewis, who lives in the Arthur Manor section of Edgewood and currently serves on the Scarsdale Board of Trustees, ran an unsuccessful campaign in 2018 against former Congressman Eliot Engel in NY16 Democratic Congressional District, where he garnered 19% of the vote.
Levitt Flisser said she brings volunteer and administrative experience to the table. She was elected to the board of trustees 2008-2011 and was elected mayor for a two-year term spanning 2011-2013. While serving as a trustee, she chaired the Municipal Services Committee and garnered a citation from the New York State Office of Flood Management for projects to build rain gardens that mitigated stormwater in the village. She also chaired the board’s Parks and Recreation Committee and the Technology Committee, and served as fire commissioner and police commissioner. All are unpaid, volunteer positions.
In 2013, she was endorsed as the Conservative/Republican candidate for Westchester County Legislator in District 5, which represents Scarsdale, White Plains and Harrison. In the run up to that election, which she lost, she ran a write-in effort to challenge Democratic candidate Ben Boykin for the Independent Party’s endorsement.
Regarding her years of public service, Levitt Flisser said, “My motivation is entirely gratitude … for America and what it has done for me, allowing me to be educated … I have to give back.”
She said her current run is motivated, in part, “because I feel that America is in a precarious position, and that is something I can’t ignore. So that’s why I want to go to the federal government and see what I can do to improve … America has had changes in its world position and positions at home and I’m hoping to solidify our democratic country and keep us on the right path.”
Asked about the four candidates running in the CD-16 Democratic primary race, Levitt Flisser said, “I’m always glad to see debate. … debate is always the right thing. If you can have a civil discourse then that’s how you can preserve a democratic government. So I’m always in favor of that.”
She continued, “I am appreciating the process that they’re going through to name a candidate and I’m ready to debate with that person when the time comes.”
Though Levitt Flisser was tapped by the GOP to run in November, she said she’s not registered with any party. “That’s because when I first came to Scarsdale, I had already learned how Scarsdale works, and I knew that we basically don’t have Republicans and Democrats as part of our process.”
Asked about claims that the 2020 election was “stolen,” she said: “I’m very in favor of fair election processes. I think that’s very important. It’s the key to representative democracy, constitutional democracy.”
She continued: “I would like to see an unbiased review of the situation [and] other situations that involve voting processes that seem to lean towards one candidate or another, of the voting system in general, and then I could make a decision.”
Levitt Flisser and her husband Harvey, who taught at Scarsdale Middle School for many years, live on Lockwood Road in Edgewood. Their three adult children, all graduates of Scarsdale Schools, “are quite happy to have me fight the good fight,” she said.
