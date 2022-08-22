Miriam Levitt Flisser photo

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser

 Scarsdale Inquirer/File Photo

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester-based pediatrician, medical director of the Bronxville Schools and former mayor of Scarsdale, was nominated this week by the Westchester County Republican Committee to run for New York’s 16th Congressional seat in the election Nov. 8.

Announcing her candidacy in a press release issued Aug. 16, Levitt Flisser said, “I am running because our great country is straying from the American Dream, which has offered so many hard-working people opportunities for success and achievement.”

