Steve Israel’s sardonic novel, “Big Guns,” is a blunt and biting sendup of Washington’s powerful gun lobby that goes behind the scenes to reveal the kinds of back door strategies and divisive deals only a political insider could really know.
“Every character is an aggregate of civic leaders, congressional members that I worked with, and the people who represent the gun manufacturers,” said Congressman Israel, who will be a guest speaker at the JCC of Mid-Westchester’s Arts & Talks event March 12.
Israel speaks truth to power by taking readers to the most private places on Capitol Hill, pulling back the curtain on the absurdities and machinations connected to the gun lobby. Though the subject matter is hard, he said, “pointing out in a humorous way why Congress can’t pass any meaningful gun safety laws was actually quite easy.”
From the violent streets of Chicago and the musty basement of a Doritos-chomping pro-gun activist, to the billionaire estates in the fictional Long Island seaside community of Asabogue (“the joke was that it was an Indian phrase meaning “place of many — holes”), the book answers the question that Israel confronted after every major gun violence incident: “Why won’t Congress act?”
Representing New York’s 2nd and 3rd Congressional districts, including parts of Long Island and Queens, Israel helped to write anti-gun violence laws, until, he said, “I realized that Congress wouldn’t pass a single one, so I left [in 2017] to write political satire, which at least has a better chance of actually being read. This story brings readers deep on the inside by sharing my seat in Congress with them and exposing them to the absurdity of the debate.”
It is a story best told through a comedic lens.
“If I had done a dry policy book on the dynamics of the gun safety debate in Congress, I suspect only my mother would have bought it. Satire takes on hard subjects and educates people by sprinkling those subjects with some humor and probing peoples’ consciences. It is one of the most accessible, entertaining. and important forms of dissent in our culture,” said Israel, who cites authors Christopher Buckley, Joseph Heller and Sinclair Lewis among his inspirations. “Mark Twain exposed slavery through satire; Joseph Heller exposed Vietnam through a satire of World War II.”
In researching the book, Israel spent time at a local firing range to familiarize himself with firearms technology and to better understand how many law-abiding gun owners experience gun ownership as a sport.
One of the biggest misconceptions about gun safety, he said, is that the National Rifle Association (NRA) controls Congress.
“That is wrong,” said Israel. “It’s the gun manufacturers who control the NRA, and that’s the root of the problem. The NRA is no more effective than any other significant and well-funded lobby in Congress. But it is controlled by massive donations from people who profit from the making of guns.”
According to Israel, 90% of Americans support background checks and 60% of Congress would vote for background checks, but members of the Republican Party fear that if they vote against a single gun safety bill, they will be “primaried from the right,” meaning members of their own party would nominate a replacement and they could lose their seat. “It’s called voter intensity,” said Israel.
He dedicates “Big Guns,” which has been optioned for a movie, to Col. William Church and Gen. George Wingate, who founded the NRA as an organization advocating the skilled use of guns for self-defense, sport and recreation, and “who never viewed the NRA as an ideological bulwark that would reject any and all compromise.”
Asked about the effectiveness of actions taken by Ed Stack, CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods, to discontinue the sale of assault-style guns, and the ideas of financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, author of “Too Big To Fail,” who advocates that banks and credit card companies stop doing business with gun shops that sell assault weapons, Israel conceded that there is willingness by the private sector to take reasonable steps that may ultimately encourage members of Congress. He also detects an attitude shift, mostly as a result of students who have mobilized after the Parkland School shooting in Florida. But he is not entirely optimistic.
“Until Congress is more concerned about the safety of kids going to school than Congressional members keeping their seats, you won’t see significant change.”
The JCC encourages those interested in attending to call 914-472-3300 as March 12 gets closer to make sure the event will still take place.
