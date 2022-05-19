We’ll never forget when toilet paper was a hot commodity in short supply soon after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. And personal protective equipment. Hand sanitizer. Sometimes the meat aisle looked as bare as the paper goods aisle. Then it was vaccines. And testing kits. Electronic components for car fobs. Construction materials.
This list goes on.
But imagine being a parent or guardian and not being able to feed your baby. Welcome to the spring of 2022. And this time it has nothing to do with the pandemic. Instead, the shortage is due to a Feb. 17 recall of formulas and the closing of the Abbott Nutrition plant in Michigan after four babies suffered bacterial infections.
With four major companies controlling 90% of the market share of baby formulas — powder and liquid — the recall and closing put a major strain and demand on the other companies. Store shelves are often bare due to the shortage and hoarding, while many brick-and-mortar stores and online sellers have limits on how much you can purchase when shelves and warehouses are restocked.
Though the recall and plant closing happened months ago, the shortage finally hit, and in recent weeks families have been scrambling to find what their babies need, reaching a real point of concern starting last week. This led the FDA to expedite a deal Tuesday, May 17, to allow Abbott to reopen. Meanwhile, politicians in New York and the White House are attempting to increase production through various measures, including New York Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, who introduced the bicameral Emergency Infant Formula Act as President Joe Biden invoked the Defense Production Act.
Still, it could take months for fresh products to make their way to consumers.
Valhalla resident Alise Curran, who has her own network of friends and family on the lookout for the formula she needs for her 8-month-old, saw that others didn’t have the same resources. On Friday, May 13, she started a Facebook group called Westchester Formula Finders, which by Wednesday, May 18, had more than 1,000 members either in search of specific types of formulas or offering to help others get what they need.
Whenever someone goes into a store they post a photo of what is in stock. Other people are driving to stores to help those who can’t make it there and meeting up to get the formula in the hands of grateful parents.
“It feels extremely scary to me, but then I also see people [posting] online,” Curran said. “Last night I helped a woman connect with someone who had three feedings left. It was really awful. She connected and then I was able to get her another canister this morning from Wegmans and we worked that out. For me I feel OK, like I’m in a decent position because I have friends and family all over the place with this. I feel badly for people who don’t have that social network.”
For many families with infants, formula is “their lifeline.”
“You feel like it’s the only thing your baby relies on to live, and some of them have sensitivities and reasons they’re on specific formulas. So while some are pretty resilient and able to switch back and forth, it’s really anxiety-inducing,” Curran said. “It’s scary and it makes you nervous as a mom to feel like you won’t be able to have what your kid needs.”
Curran saw her child’s formula phase out after the recall and then she switched to a CVS brand, which she later realized became more of a problem because it limited where she could purchase it during the shortage.
Curran brought friend Jennifer Lynch on board to help moderate the Facebook group. Lynch, from Yonkers, is a neonatal nurse practitioner at NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital who has also aimed to make sure people have correct information about formulas and what is safe and what is not, including reminders to check older products and samples to see if they were part of the recall.
The two were inspired by Greenburgh’s COVID Angels, started by Supervisor Paul Feiner soon after the COVID-19 vaccines were released and people were having trouble registering and getting appointments. Curran and Lynch had helped sign up thousands for that and saw the power of a grassroots effort.
“The challenge has been getting the actual product in the hands of people that need it, especially the people who don’t have the resources to be driving around all day looking at different stores for what they need,” Curran said. “It’s been heart-warming, really lovely to see how people have stepped up for each other and gone out of their way and taken their time to say they have it or people are dropping formula at each others’ houses. It’s lovely, but it’s really sad that there’s a need. We’re just trying to help fill that gap.”
Lynch called the shortage “unprecedented” both for families and hospitals. “Premature babies who go home from the NICU, even if they’re breastfed, often have to have their breast milk supplemented with powdered formula to give them the extra calories and nutrients they need to grow, so this is really an emergency,” she said.
She said the hospital is “OK for now” for in-patients, but noted “the bigger concern” is when babies are discharged.
Lynch is the mother of two and her son had a milk protein allergy, so she understands the stress families are going through now. “Besides the regular run-of-the-mill formula, we’ve got a lot of parents who are in desperate need of these specialty formulas, which seem to be even harder to come by — and you have less flexibility if your baby can’t tolerate regular formula,” she said.
White Plains Hospital pediatrician Dr. Samantha Lowe said the three biggest messages for families are:
- · Do not water down formula to try to make it last longer. “It’s extremely, extremely dangerous,” Lowe said. “Babies under the age of 6 months can’t have free water. Their kidneys can’t metabolize it, so it will mess up their electrolytes and can cause seizures.”
- · Do not attempt to make your own formula. Doing so “can affect growth, nutrition and electrolytes.”
- · If you are unsure about what you can switch your child to — or if you can — call your pediatrician.
One temporary strategy she offered for babies over 6 months — again, check with your pediatrician first — to stretch supply is to use whole milk for one or two feedings a day in the short term. Cow’s milk is not recommended until age 1 — it does not provide proper nutrition and is fatty and filling, which is why milk should not dominate the diet. In addition, any foods for older babies do not provide the same nutrition that breast milk and formula do — early solids feeding is more to get kids used to eating for sensory and textural adjustment and the social aspect, too.
For those without allergies and intolerances, Lowe said, “For the most part, actually, formulas are pretty interchangeable,” adding, “Even though the baby can be fussy for a few days we can get through it if we need to.” Most of the time it is discomfort due to the change of routine. With children with acid reflux, rice cereal can be added to the formula to thicken it.
“Where we’re seeing a real issue doing things interchangeably is babies who really need broken-down formulas, really can’t tolerate the longer chain proteins,” Lowe said. “In those situations, for the ones who are really having digestive issues, Abbott is releasing in slow supply formulas they have on reserve for that.”
Lowe said most people don’t keep a large stock of formula, noting that liquid formula has a shorter shelf life. Sometimes babies get “fussy” and parents have to change formulas and don’t want to get stuck with a large supply. “Now anything that becomes in short supply, people get nervous and start panicking. Anybody who can find formula is buying tons at a time,” Lowe said. “It’s not really a recommendation to buy any more than a 10-day to two-week supply.”
When it comes to breast milk, Lowe said breast milk banks are expensive and the banked milk is often reserved for premature babies whose mothers’ bodies aren’t yet ready to produce milk. You should also not take from a friend or any other source that is not regulated. “It’s dangerous,” Lowe said.
Another option is contacting the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) for those who are eligible. WIC normally has large supplies of formula and could be dipping into that reserve.
Lowe is concerned about the present and the future. “In terms of getting back to ‘normal,’ they’re saying the end of the year, which is insane,” she said. “That’s six months away.”
Elizabeth Taras, who lives in Quaker Ridge, has a 7-month-old son and is in the minority right now. When she was deciding what formula to go with, she chose to get a subscription to Bobbie organic formula over a European brand, which many of her friends use. She was concerned about shipping issues from overseas, so she went with the FDA approved brand that is based on the European model. Of course she never expected the supply issue to hit home, but while Bobbie has announced it is not taking on new customers, existing subscribers are expected not to have a disruption of service. “It’s pretty terrifying because any day they could say there’s no more for anyone,” Taras said.
Taras breastfed her son “for a long time” and had a “freezer stash” of breast milk at one point. When she was breastfeeding, her son was going through about four cans of formula a month and now she orders 10 cans a month since he uses exactly eight and there is no option to order nine. She got her last shipment about three weeks ago, so her next supply should arrive soon.
“It’s terrifying because not every woman has the ability to breastfeed and a lot of us working mothers stopped doing that because we had to go back into the office,” Taras said. “I’m a lawyer. I work insane hours. It’s impossible for me to be a sane human being and breastfeed my child and work and do all those things. I would absolutely lose it.
“To some extent that’s also part of corporate America in that we have terrible leave for women. We basically force women to come back to the office as soon as possible. We can’t breastfeed our kids. Now there’s no formula for our kids. It’s not something I would have ever expected to see in the United States to be honest.”
Taras knows she’s “fortunate” not to be “scouring the internet” like many other families. She has no reason to believe she won’t receive her next shipment from Bobbie, but would not be surprised to see a limit on cans in the near future. “I have plenty of friends who tried this formula, but they didn’t subscribe because they weren’t 100% sure how much they wanted and they got cut off,” Taras said. “You never know what’s going to happen given this current state of affairs.”
The topic is of particular interest to Taras, who is an anti-trust attorney.
“This is actually what happens when there is a great deal of concentration in a given market,” she said. “Being that it’s four companies that have 89% of the market for formula, this is what happens when one of them experiences a recall. Then others can’t keep up with the demand. Formula isn’t one of those products that is easily substitutable. There are certain babies that need a specific type of formula for whatever reason — an allergy or a sensitivity or your baby has gotten used to the taste. It’s not like you’re alternating between Coke and Pepsi.”
She added, “It’s a very sad state of affairs that this is what happened because four companies basically control the whole entire industry.”
Taras would like to see the government regulate the industry more and encourage more newer, smaller companies like Bobbie or ByHeart with incentives. “It will be interesting to see what measures will be put into place to see it doesn’t repeat itself,” Taras said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.