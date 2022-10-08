Scarsdale Forum Placemaking image

Creating Spencer Place Plaza would change the traffic flow in downtown Scarsdale.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Forum

The Scarsdale Forum has begun to weigh in on the village of Scarsdale’s placemaking and mobility conversation based on public meetings and proposals by consultant FHI Studio. On Oct. 2, the Forum’s Downtown Revitalization and Municipal Services committees released a 19-page report on Placemaking and Mobility Proposals for the Scarsdale Village Center, which has not yet been voted on by Forum membership.

Based on past studies and FHI’s findings, the Forum offered the following “major conclusions and recommendations”:

Download PDF Scarsdale Forum Report

