The Scarsdale Forum has begun to weigh in on the village of Scarsdale’s placemaking and mobility conversation based on public meetings and proposals by consultant FHI Studio. On Oct. 2, the Forum’s Downtown Revitalization and Municipal Services committees released a 19-page report on Placemaking and Mobility Proposals for the Scarsdale Village Center, which has not yet been voted on by Forum membership.
Based on past studies and FHI’s findings, the Forum offered the following “major conclusions and recommendations”:
• Create sustainable and strategic placemaking;
• Implement Complete Streets, Vision Zero, and Safe Streets strategies, and environmental sustainability initiatives in the Village Center to better protect all road users, and Scarsdale’s natural environment and ecosystems;
• Address deficiencies in parking and way-finding; and
• Consider how these improvements will be implemented, paid for, and maintained.
In a statement released Oct. 6, Madelaine Eppenstein, Municipal Services Committee chair, stated, “We should ensure that the Village Center is a user-friendly environment for everyone who lives and works in the village — pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Traffic-calming measures and improved signals and signage, including lowering the speed limit, implementing leading pedestrian intervals to give pedestrians a chance to begin crossing the street before cars make turns across crosswalks, and stationing enforcement at ‘hot spot’ intersections and crossings will go a long way toward creating a safer community.”
The Forum report broke down each area of discussion and with recommendations to be further explored and studied:
Placemaking
The creation of Spencer Place Plaza as an “extended public gathering space,” which would mean closing Spencer Place at the east end and linking it with Boniface Circle. This would include the installation of raised crosswalks to promote “safe access” across the street to Chase Park. “This creates a massive public gathering space to hold events such as festivals, or smaller-scale events such as farmers’ markets or senior exercise demonstrations,” the report said.
The report recommends the Dine the ’Dale tent not be made permanent in its current location at the end of Spencer Place. Instead, the tent area should be a “more compact and attractive seating and gathering place, with some form of overhead coverage from sun and rain” in Spencer Place Plaza. This can be tested by either relocating the current tent or replacing it and the current furniture without involving major construction with something “more attractive.”
This suggested change in the tent placement would also make it unnecessary to close off the western end of Spencer Place, which is currently occupied by the tent, according to the report.
There was talk of moving the below-grade World War II Memorial in Boniface Circle, which has limited access for the disabled. The report suggest moving it to Memorial Park on Mamaroneck Road, where it can be rebuilt at ground level by the flagpole to be “an accessible focal point” for Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies.
Road configuration and safety
The report favors increased signaling, signage and a lowering of speeds “to ensure public safety.” In keeping with its recommendation to move the Dine the ’Dale tent to Spencer Place Plaza, traffic for Spencer Place would flow from Chase Road through Boniface Circle, turn left onto Spencer and then have the option to turn left again onto Harwood Court or go straight toward the train station on East Parkway.
The report suggests having post office trucks and cars access the rear building alley via Christie Place, with additional parking created by moving the picket fence on Spencer Place. In the alternative, the sidewalk bump-out on the Spencer sidewalk could be eliminated so post office vehicles can “access the parking alley closer to the building and placing bollards along this right-of-way to protect pedestrians using the plaza.”
The report did not weigh in on the “extensive and important” options FHI has given for Sprague Road, Popham Road, Crane Road or Fox Meadow Road.
Parking and way-finding
Should Spencer Place Plaza be created and traffic closed, more parking spots could be created at the east end of Chase Road between the post office and Boniface Circle. “This stretch can also be used for a valet drop-off if such a program can be implemented,” the report said. More street parking could be gained using FHI’s suggestion to restripe Chase Road using the spaces on the west side of Spencer Place near DeCicco’s supermarket and eliminating the “large loading area” on East Parkway that used to serve Zachys, which has moved out of the village.
The report called FHI’s proposal to have private cars drop off and pick up train passengers at Depot Place “ill-conceived,” and “likely to substantially increase traffic” in an area that is “already challenged at choke points along Popham Road.” The Forum committees recommend Westchester County buses use Depot Place instead of East Parkway, making more room for private cars to drop off and pick up on East Parkway.
The report also recommends removing the head-in diagonal parking spots in the center of East Parkway in favor of adding diagonal spaces that “abut the sidewalk” on the station side of East Parkway without impacting the southbound lanes on East Parkway.
Implementation
According to the report:
1) An incremental approach is recommended where feasible to test certain design concepts on a small scale before investing in major construction costs, except for the signal, signage and speed-lowering improvements that require immediate implementation.
2) Incorporating environmental sustainability, Complete Streets and Vision Zero best practices, needs greater emphasis and attention than is included in the current FHI Plan.
3) The village should create an exploratory committee to evaluate the potential viability of a Business Improvement District (BID) for Scarsdale to fund some of these projects.
In the press release issued Oct. 6, Scarsdale Forum President and Downtown Revitalization Committee chair Susan Douglass stated, “We’re making good progress, and now it’s time to focus on making the Village Center even more welcoming, safe, convenient, and attractive. With some imagination, and within the context of Scarsdale’s 20th Century Tudor charm, we can create a vibrant place for our residents to gather, shop, dine, and enjoy amenities in town.” She added, “Let’s also pair beautification with sustainability. We can plant more shade trees and install rain gardens in addition to planters with seasonal, colorful plants, make improvements to lighting, and rethink traffic and bus service patterns.”
