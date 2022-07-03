On May 20, four freshmen girls rowed the first boat to ever represent Scarsdale at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This regatta hosts 181 teams, 5,260 high school students, 868 boats and has 30 events. It is known to be the largest high school regatta in the nation. What began as a local regatta in Philadelphia in 1927 has evolved into a world-renowned championship with 30 events. The Stotesbury Cup celebrated its 83rd anniversary this year and it reflects its competitive nature.
Four Scarsdale freshmen, who are now rising sophomores — Brooke Goldstein, Clara Bartalos, Claudia Kuhse and Paloma Garcia — represented the Raiders in the Girls Freshmen Quad Division. They rowed down the Schuylkill River, a 1,500-meter race, placing ninth in their heat and 12th in their division with a time of 6:12.32. This is a major accomplishment for Scarsdale and the four girls.
While the quartet represented Scarsdale at the Stotesbury Cup Regatta, they have been mainly representing Pelham Community Rowing Association (PCRA), a rowing club in Southern Westchester. This makes practice more difficult as rowers have to sit through long bus rides as well as strenuous practices. Practice is five to six times a week and it consists of 90 minutes of rowing in the water.
Since the regatta was in Philadelphia, the team’s equipment was fairly restricted, due to the difficulty of transportation, according to coach Deirdre Reid.
“When rowing through the spring season, they use PCRA equipment,” Reid said. “Since we could not transport our own boat, we rented a boat and had someone transport it to the Schuylkill River.”
Reid hopes to plan ahead and manage the equipment logistics better for future regattas. A big part of athletics is being comfortable and using equipment you have used. So, using new equipment can affect a team’s mindset and comfort.
Before Stotesbury, the four girls placed first in the Girls Freshmen Quad Division at the New York State Championships, representing PCRA. After this success, Reid tried to squeeze them into Stotesbury, representing Scarsdale, and in the end they got to compete on a National stage.
“For me, competing with rowers from other schools around the country was both frightening and exciting because this was my first year as a rower,” Goldstein said. “I was nervous for all the things that could happen such as ‘catching a crab’ (getting an oar caught in the water). I was excited to share this with my teammates after all of the practices and long bus rides we’ve been through together.”
The girls had no expectations going into the regatta. Winning at states was a tremendous achievement for them and they were just excited to get the chance to compete on a National stage.
Said Kuhse, “I was expecting us to place at the bottom, which we did, but I think we still did a great job.”
Reid, however, could not be happier for the four girls and the fact that they put Scarsdale rowing on the map.
“We were all very proud, including Ray Pappalardi, Scarsdale School District Athletic Director,” Reid said. “It’s been a goal of Scarsdale’s for a long time to have rowers represent Scarsdale and next year we intend to bring more boats.” Reid and Scarsdale athletics are looking forward to expanding crew options and they hope to have more boys and girls represent Scarsdale at future regattas. The freshmen girls surprised themselves and surpassed all expectations this season. Now they have their sights set on bigger and better goals.
Said Bartalos, “My goals are to improve my technique and work on our synchronization as a team.”
Scarsdale’s entire team wants to bring more rowing spirit to the school. The four team members achieved their goals with great success this season and they hope students recognize their success and wish to follow in their footsteps. The future is bright for Scarsdale crew and the girls’ quad of rising sophomores.
