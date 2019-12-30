In 2005, Alesia Simpson was 15 years old when she moved from Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, a town of about 10,000, to Scarsdale, sponsored by Scarsdale’s Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP).
A few months ago, Simpson, who is now the author of two children’s books, an artist with an online gallery, and an escrow coordinator, wrote an email to the Inquirer expressing her gratitude to those involved with STEP.
“The program literally saved my life,” she wrote.
STEP was founded in 1966 by the late Eric Rothschild, one of Scarsdale High School’s most prominent and beloved history teachers, with the goal of sharing SHS’s vast educational resources with students from segregated Southern schools. Today, the organization invites one student of color each year, from any state, to spend his or her junior and senior years at SHS, while staying with a Scarsdale host family.
Before moving to Scarsdale, Simpson attended Central High School, which currently is No. 12,650 out of 23,000 in U.S. News and World Reports’ rankings of public high schools. A little more than a third of CHS students are also considered economically disadvantaged. Nonetheless, Simpson, who is one of seven children, took advantage of every opportunity available to her. “I was pretty much a part of everything,” she rightfully boasted. “I was a cheerleader; I was in band; I was in choir for school and for church; I was on the student council; I was in Art Club, Drama Club, and I also worked for the Boys and Girls Club.”
Recognizing Simpson’s immense potential, one of her teachers encouraged her to apply to STEP. “I guess he felt like I wasn’t really getting everything I needed from school there,” she remarked.
After reviewing Simpson’s application and speaking to her over the phone, STEP board members sponsored a trip for her and her father to visit Scarsdale for an in-person interview, which led to her being selected for the program.
“Alesia wanted to make a difference and help others … She had a vision for her life,” recalled Béatrice Rocca-Stein, a STEP board member who became a supporter of and mentor to Simpson. Charlotte Carr, another STEP board member and supporter of Simpson, spoke about the role Simpson’s parents played in her being selected for STEP. “Alesia’s parents were wholeheartedly behind her. They felt it could make a difference in the trajectory of her life.”
Rocca-Stein and Carr, both Scarsdale residents, joined STEP more than a decade ago because they felt it had the ability to positively impact the lives of STEP participants and SHS students as well. “Without question, it made a difference for the STEP students,” Carr said, “but I could also see the difference it made in the lives of the STEP host families, board members and SHS community. Hearts and lives were opened, and everyone grew in the process.”
In September 2005, Simpson started at SHS and settled into her new home with hosts David and Ilene Nechamkin. “First and foremost, her STEP family was very warm and attentive to her needs,” Rocca-Stein said. “They were quite extraordinary … It was a great match.”
Typically, STEP students stay for two years, but Simpson’s experience was cut short. “Before I actually got to New York, I had been very very sick,” she explained. “And in my hometown, the hospital isn’t the greatest … Hurricane Katrina had just happened, and we lived right on the Mississippi, and so they thought because my immune system wasn’t that great, I had gotten some type of bacterial virus from all of the debris.” In fact, Simpson had Crohn’s disease, a severe intestinal inflammatory condition, which wasn’t correctly diagnosed until her host family and STEP board members took her to see doctors whom she credits with saving her life.
At SHS, Simpson thrived despite her debilitating health condition. She took multiple academic courses, volunteered at a homeless shelter in White Plains, and participated on both the volleyball team and the track team. Today, Simpson is adamant about how much STEP influenced her outlook on life and her future aspirations. “The program confirmed for me that there are people out there who think bigger, dream bigger, and who will help you get to where you want to go.”
Rocca-Stein and Carr both credit STEP’s success to the involvement of its board of directors and the advisory board, along with SHS faculty and staff, and the greater Scarsdale community. As a longstanding organization with a diverse and involved group of volunteers, STEP continues to provide its students with college advising (including financial aid and scholarship applications), academic tutoring, ACT/SAT prep, multicultural experiences, and pro bono medical and dental services.
After leaving Scarsdale to receive further care for her illness back at home, Simpson went on to attend the University of Central Arkansas, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a minor in art.
She has since written, illustrated and self-published two children’s books: “The Three Hungry Pigs” and “Edwina in the Land of Clouds.”
“These books mean the world to me and I have put everything I know into them,” Simpson wrote in an email to the Inquirer. In addition, she is an artist with an online store, AR Gallery.
“I just want to say thank you,” Simpson noted, “… if not for this program and all of their efforts, kindness, and I like to think their love, I would not be alive today … they showed me that there is much more to the world and that people truly care for others and want to see them succeed … it meant the world to me that they chose me.”
Those interested in learning more about STEP, donating funds or services, or becoming a host family, should email STEP at info@scarsdalestep.org, or visit its website,scarsdalestep.org.
To view Alesia Simpson’s art, visit artbyargallery.wixsite.com/mysite or follow her on Instagram @jadeapples and @artbyargallery.
