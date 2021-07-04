With New York opening up again, who can blame us Scarsdalians for heeding Manhattan’s siren call? Its world-famed restaurants, skyscrapers and eclectic stores beckon, a welcome change of scenery from our all-too-familiar (albeit beautiful) surroundings of quarantine.
Yet there’s no need to be meek on Metro-North, or feel like a traitor on the Triboro as you leave our hamlet for your NYC excursion. One of our own — Fox Meadow resident Paul Aresu — has given us all a perfectly legitimate reason to make a beeline for downtown: his photography exhibition, Jazz Legends, opens July 16 at 6 p.m. at the Soho Photo Gallery, 15 White St., in Manhattan.
Shot entirely in black and white, the exhibit will feature 16 to 20 fascinating portraits of jazz musicians that usually let their instruments speak for them. “I was trying to capture the personality of each musician, and how intense and how serious they are about the music and the art of jazz,” Aresu said.
And capture these qualities he did. Viewers will be struck by the musicians’ steely glances at the camera, or how their gaze settles devotedly on the instruments in their grasp. Then there’s the way the curvature of their bodies meld seamlessly with said instruments, a tribute to the fact that their flesh and their calling have forever bonded.
For Aresu, an advertising photographer by trade, shooting jazz musicians is a passion project, one he has been involved in for roughly 12 years. “I am a musician myself — I play guitar mostly, and some keyboards,” he said. (His band, Secret Song Society, appears at Westchester clubs several times a year, and has rocked out at Captain Lawrence Brewery.)
“I’ve always liked the genre of jazz,” Aresu said. “I started going to some jazz clubs in the city, and really liking the talent, the musicians that I was meeting. And I started to do a personal project on these guys, so that’s how it all started.”
Rounding up willing subjects was fortunately easy. The musicians Aresu approached “were very open once it started rolling through,” he said. “I think the word got out that we [Aresu and his team of assistants] were doing this amongst the musicians, and they were very receptive to it, totally positive.”
A jazz radio station in Newark, WBGO, touted the project on-air, amplifying its visibility and prestige. “I think some of the musicians heard about it on the radio,” Aresu reasoned. “And then, once we contacted them, they [had] heard about it there and they were more than receptive.”
Most of the portraits were shot in Aresu’s former studio on Varick Street, in Manhattan’s Hudson Square district. A smaller number of them were set in his newer studio on Park Avenue and 28th Street, to which he relocated several years ago. Not only did he take the photographs in the same studio, but also “in the same exact window, with the same exact background that I never got rid of over the course of 10 years, the same exact black seamless paper,” he noted.
The goal, he explained, was consistency and continuity. “Everybody will be photographed the exact same way — same lighting, same F-stop, same shutter speed, all the way through for years,” he said. (Aresu has taken pictures of about 250 musicians to date.) And his approach is strictly old school: the photographs are shot on film.
“That was an early-on decision that I made, that it would be shot in that same way that traditional film was captured in the day with jazz musicians,” Aresu said. “So everything had to be developed — I had to go to the dark room, I had to print it, you know, all of that.”
For photo aficionados, Aresu mentioned that the portraits were taken with Tri-X ASA 400 film, using a Hasselblad camera. “Since I was shooting in available light, it gave me the actual speed I needed to get a fast enough shutter speed, and a good enough F-stop for focus,” he specified.
The results are literally enlightening. “When you think of jazz pictures, you think of the guys in the dark, smoky lounges, playing,” he said. “We brought these guys — when I say ‘guys,’ I mean men and women — into the daylight, purposely. That’s one of the things that I wanted to change about jazz photography, or add to in a way: to show these guys in a different sort of light. To really show their faces, and show their personalities, not just that they’re hiding behind their instruments.”
Baritone saxophonist Claire Daly, one of the subjects featured in the exhibit, is thrilled with what Aresu has created. “Paul is a dynamic artist with a camera,” she said. “He really captures the essence of people … I’m a big fan. Plus he was a great person. In a photo session, the chemistry is part of the result … he was really masterful at allowing the chemistry to happen around him.”
Visitors to the show will see photographs of other notable performers as well, including Bill Saxton, Pharaoh Sanders and Regina Carter. Prints will be available for purchase at the gallery.
Having taken so many portraits, Aresu — whose bread and butter is working for clients such as Nike, Reebok and Gatorade — has turned his thoughts toward creating a book. “Now we’re revisiting a lot of the guys and actually doing video interviews with them,” he said, adding, “It could be an online book. We haven’t really thought it out all the way yet, but it might be something just online, where we have live video streaming of the guys who are part of this project.”
For now, Aresu’s primary focus remains taking still more incredible jazz portraits. “When I have time,” he said, “it’s going to continue forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.