A 70-year-old Pinecrest Road man told police July 3 an unknown individual opened a Chase bank account in his name and transferred $15,000 into it, then promptly withdrew the funds. The quick withdrawal caused some financial loss. The caller said the bank informed him the account was opened June 21 and the fraudulent wire transfers happened, in three separate transactions, on July 2. The caller’s personal information was used to open the account, which he later managed to close. Chase said he would be reimbursed for any monetary loss.
An Eastwoods Lane resident July 2 reported her 81-year-old husband went to CVS on Popham Road four hours earlier and had not returned. She described a tall thin man driving a Mercedes. She said he was intent because he’d just learned the couple’s Amazon account was hijacked and someone purchased a $4,000 TV on that account. While she was speaking with police, she got a call from her husband who said he was at Target in White Plains and on his way home. Police spoke with him when he arrived; he said he received an email from Amazon he now realized was fraudulent advising him to purchase gift cards in order to refund the $4,000 on the Amazon account. He purchased one $500 Target gift card and two $50 Google Play gift cards and gave those serial numbers to an unknown party who was giving him instructions by phone. Police gave the man a case number and told him to contact his bank and notify the FTC.
DWI arrests
While on patrol June 29 on a traffic enforcement detail, police saw a gray Mercedes-Benz going 66 mph in a posted 30 mph zone on Heathcote Road near Duck Pond Road. The car was followed and a traffic stop ensued. According to police, the operator pulled the car over in a haphazard manner, nearly striking a wall. Police said the driver smelled strongly of alcohol and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot.
The driver, identified as Juan Valentin, 48, from the Bronx, when asked to produce his driver’s license showed police an insurance card. His speech was slurred and he was unable to say where he’d been or where he was going. He was apologetic about his demeanor, and said, “I’m sorry,” multiple times, stumbling at the start of his field sobriety test and experiencing difficulty following directions. When asked if he’d been drinking, he said he’d had a Corona beer.
After failing various sobriety tests, Valentin was placed under arrest and transported to police headquarters for processing. He was placed in a holding cell and he damaged the lock while being held.
Valentin was remanded to the Westchester County jail after being charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 16, along with multiple intoxicated driving convictions in the previous 10 years. He was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle without a required Interlock device, refusal to take a breath test, speeding, criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child. His car was impounded. How his passengers, a 41-year-old woman from Connecticut and an 11-year-old male, found their way home was not included in the police report.
Richard H. Villegas Munoz, 42, of Yonkers, was arrested July 2 on Fenimore Road, charged with driving while intoxicated. Dispatch received a call regarding a hit-and-run accident on Post and Fenimore roads. The fleeing car was described as a red Honda CR-V with heavy front-end damage last seen traveling south on Post Road. Police located the Honda on Post Road near Boulevard; police saw the car cross the double yellow line while traveling west on Boulevard. A traffic stop was initiated.
When pulled over, Villegas Munoz provided an identity card. He said he was on his way home from White Plains where he’d had beers with friends. When asked about his missing front bumper, he said it had been that way for two years. He didn’t have an explanation for why his airbag was deployed, only to say it had also been that way for some time. Police noted his slurred speech and asked him to perform a standardized field sobriety test. He was unable to maintain his balance. He was placed under arrest after being administered an alcohol sensor test, charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage car accident. His car was impounded and Villegas Munoz was taken to White Plains Hospital to be treated for intoxication.
Order in the court
Court personnel June 30 requested police assistance at the courthouse on Post Road for an incident involving a disruptive, agitated individual whose source of distress was clerical confusion. Proper identification was provided and court proceeded accordingly.
Criminal mischief
An Elm Road resident June 28 reported two of his car tires were slashed or punctured overnight while it was parked on the street. Nothing else on the car was touched. When police arrived, the car was no longer in the area. The caller said he called an automobile service provider to fix the tires, which he thought were just flat; the responding service told him the tires had been punctured. No surveillance of the immediate area was available to review. The caller told police he wanted the incident documented.
Truck damages awning?
An Amazon delivery truck is believed to have damaged an awning above the employee’s entrance to a business on Chase Road, according to a supervisor at the business who reported the damage to the police June 28. No video surveillance of the area was available. The supervisor requested a report for insurance.
Don’t leave bike unlocked
A Jefferson Road resident June 28 reported his unlocked blue bike parked on the street in front of his house was missing three hours later. He said he purchased the bike about a year ago for $700. He didn’t provide a good description of the bike or its brand name or serial number. Police talked to the neighbors and looked for the bike with negative results.
Found sharps
While patrolling June 28 in the area of Fenimore Road and Oak Lane, police saw needles dumped on the side of the roadway. Police placed the needles in a sharps’ disposal container and brought them to the police station.
Doesn’t like his driving
A taxi driver June 29 temporarily parked on East Parkway reported to police an incident involving a female passenger. He said she argued with him after saying she wanted to get out of his car because she didn’t care for his driving. He said he was driving the car on the highway and it was unsafe for her to get out, so he pulled off the roadway at a safe place and the passenger got out and walked away. It’s unclear if she paid a fare or how she got home, but the driver sought no further police action.
Dispute with landscaper
A Heathcote Road resident June 30 reported arguing with a landscaper over a gas-powered leaf blower he thought he saw the landscaper using on a neighbor’s property. After some words were exchanged, the caller said the landscaper left the grounds. Police advised the caller not to argue with landscapers and notify police of code violations, rather than take matters into one’s own hands.
Noise
A loud party was reported on Farragut Road July 1. The hostess apologized when police told her about the noise complaint and said she didn’t realize it was so loud. When police arrived at the scene, they saw guests leaving the party.
A Cohawney Road caller July 3 reported hearing “an odd noise” in her neighborhood going on for more than an hour. Patrol saw and heard a white dog barking. Police contacted the dog’s owner, who was not at home, but told police his dog is outside most of the day and has access to food and water, and the property is equipped with Invisible Fence to contain the dog. He said he would be home in an hour and would bring the dog in. Patrol said when they left the area, the dog was no longer barking.
Taking pictures
A Chesterfield Road resident July 2 reported what she regarded as a suspicious incident; she said an unknown male parked in front of her house began taking pictures. When she tried to speak to him, he drove off. She noted his license plate, which police connected to an appraisal company. Attempts to contact the appraisal company were unsuccessful.
Missing jewelry found
A Brown Road resident July 2 reported a bag of jewelry missing she hadn’t seen in a year. She told police it had been in her house and she’s had maintenance people on the premises, but she doesn’t think they stole the items. She said she wanted a report made for her insurance and valued the missing jewelry at between $30,000 and $50,000. She later called back to say she found the bag and there was no problem.
Disgruntled tenant
Police received a report on July 2 from a Post Road caller who described a disgruntled man unhappy with a landlord/tenant arrangement. The caller said the man requested paperwork involving the dispute; she said he could only have it in the presence of an attorney at which time he became upset and police were called. She said no threats were made and no property was damaged. Police spoke to the man who left the scene without further incident.
Found phone
Police reported a 43-year-old Nelson Road man found a phone in Davis Park July 4. The Arthur Manor Fourth of July gathering took place earlier that day in the park. As the phone had a security lock code, police were unable to access it for further information. Police have the phone in safekeeping.
Sisters fighting
A Colvin Road caller July 4 reported having a verbal argument with her sister over the care of their elderly mother and what the mother eats. Both parties told police they would quit arguing for the evening and go to sleep.
Car accidents
Two cars collided June 29 on Brewster Road when one car stopped in southbound traffic and another car was in reverse going northbound in the vicinity of Oakstwain Road. The driver of the reversing car said he never saw the first car. Property damage was estimated at more than $1,000. No one was injured.
Fire
Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a car crash with injuries on the Bronx River Parkway June 20. Two people complained of back pain. The driver said the accident happened while driving on the parkway but the car had been moved prior to police arrival to an adjacent maintenance area. Police remained on the scene until Westchester County police arrived.
Firefighters responded to White Road June 29 on a report of an odor of gas. A realtor met police at the site and said prospective buyers detected an odor of gas in the basement. No odors were detected in either the basement or the second floor of the house. The gas range was checked and levels were detected above each burner with the valves in the off position. Con Edison Gas was notified. The prospective house buyers were advised that use of the range was restricted pending repairs or replacement. Con Edison confirmed there was a gas leak and advised the valve be shut off and red-tagged for repair.
A hazardous condition with arcing wires was reported at a home on Carthage Road June 29. On arrival, firefighters reported electric service to the house was off as wires were down on the front lawn. Wires were seen suspended from a pole, hanging about 10 feet above the road surface, but there was no indication of arcing or burning. Con Edison was contacted but no contact was made with the owner of the house where wires were on the yard, as it appeared the house was unoccupied. A neighbor was advised of the condition and potential hazards and the area was marked with traffic cones and caution tape.
Fire personnel responded to a house on Windsor Lane June 30 on a report of a water condition. The firefighters found a slow-leaking water pipe above a steel beam in a garage and shut off a valve to stop the leak.
A passerby went to the fire station July 1 seeking help for a passenger having an allergic reaction in a car. An EMS call for advanced life support was put in place and fire personnel aided the passenger until an ambulance arrived and the person was transported to a hospital.
This report, covering Scarsdale police and fire department activity from June 28 to July 4, was compiled from official information.
