An elderly Frost Lane resident went to police headquarters Sept. 1 to say she received her bank statement in the mail and saw several unauthorized transactions on her account totaling nearly $157,000. She filed a claim with her bank but it was unclear from her police report if her account was refunded. She told police she only has one checkbook and it is always in her possession. The bank said the unauthorized transactions occurred online. She said she only pays by check and never uses online payment services. She said she would pursue charges if the thief could be found.
Fraud
An elderly Clayton Road woman reported Aug. 31 she was defrauded of $16,000 after mailing two checks for large amounts that were intercepted, altered and cashed, removing money from her account. She contacted her bank and learned the names of the individuals the checks were cashed to. At the time of her report, she had not been reimbursed by her bank. She provided police with the names of the individuals who got her money and her report was forwarded to the detective division.
Arrested
Malachi D. Lattimore, 19, was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of criminal possession of stolen property at an address on West Hartsdale Avenue and Dobbs Ferry Road Sept. 4. Ronette K. Thompson, 36, was arrested on charges of criminal possession of stolen property on the same date at the same address. No further information was available.
Frustrated with the town
Police went to the vicinity of Robin Hill Road and Henry Street Sept. 1 and spoke with a man who said he is frustrated with the town’s decision to install asphalt sidewalks instead of concrete. He said he was trying to stop the work because he thought he was lied to by the town.
Police spoke with an employee of the building department on scene who said the first man and another man who had since walked off were yelling at the work crew and even attempted to jump into the worker’s truck. He said he had orders from the town to continue the work and the frustrated man was told not to interfere or intervene. That person said he would be following up with a town manager.
Unsecured premises
An alarm was activated at a residence on Club Way Aug. 31. On arrival police found an unsecured rear door and entered the residence to look for burglars. No one was found and there were no signs of forced entry. A house key was found on the property and police resecured the house. A report was made for documentation.
Argument over delivery
Police went to Cross Hill Road Aug. 31 and spoke with a UPS delivery driver who said he was delivering a package requiring a signature. A man came to the door but refused to sign for the package. The driver said he kept the package and turned to return to his delivery van, but the man jumped on his back and tried to grab the package. Police viewed Ring security video at the residence and saw the interaction. They saw the package grab but didn’t see the alleged jumping. No one was injured. The delivery driver took the package back to UPS and said he would be notifying his manager of what had happened. No further action was taken.
Missing plates
An Edgewood Road woman went to police headquarters Sept. 1 to report her license plates went missing after she was involved in a collision in December 2021. She said her car was towed by a specific company and has been in that company’s possession ever since. The tow company says it doesn’t have her plates. Police entered the plates into the EJustice system and gave her paperwork to follow up with the DMV.
Early Christmas shopping?
On Sept. 2, the manager of The Christmas Tree Shop on North Central Avenue reported a man entered the store near closing time, placed merchandise in a bag, and then tried to leave the store without paying. When intercepted by the manager, the man reportedly said he had money to pay and approached the register. The manager took his eyes off the man to announce that the store was about to close, at which point the thief made a second attempt to steal and was once again intercepted. On police arrival, the manager said he wasn’t interested in pressing charges, he just wanted to retrieve the merchandise. Police advised the man he’s not welcome at the store.
Fraudulent bank card
Police went to a business on North Central Avenue Sept. 2 and spoke with the business owner or manager who reported someone opened a credit card on his account at his bank. There were purchases on the card from Louis Vuitton and Burberry totaling $5,000, which he said he never made. He reported the incident to his local bank branch. The bank told him to deactivate the card and to provide a police report. Police gave him the proper paperwork.
Husky puppy
A Carlyle Place resident Sept. 2 reported a large husky puppy showed up on her property without any collar or tags. Police collected the pup and brought it to an animal hospital to test for an identity chip, but no chip was found. The pup was brought back to headquarters where it was given food and water. Police posted its picture on the department’s Facebook page. The dog was scheduled to be taken to an animal shelter if its owner didn’t retrieve it the next day.
This thief is a regular
The manager of Rite Aid on East Hartsdale Avenue reported Sept. 2 a man entered the store in the evening and began taking items off the shelves and putting them in his backpack. As he was walking out of the store without paying for his items, the manager grabbed the backpack at which point the man ran out of the store, hopped on a bicycle and fled.
An inventory of the items found in the backpack included a cellphone and three clear bottles of Methadone dispensed from a community service building located in the Bronx. The name on the bottle and a photo found of the suspect matches the manager’s description of the would-be thief. The manager is aware of the man and said he has stolen from this Rite Aid location in the past. In this instance, he allegedly tried to steal about $300 worth of merchandise. The manager said he would pursue charges if the man could be apprehended.
Alcoholic beverage thief
Police returned to Rite Aid Sept. 6 after the manager said a heavyset man took multiple alcoholic beverages out of a refrigerated case and put them in his bag. He paid for two Mike’s Hard Cranberry Lemonades he was holding in his hand, but not the beverages in his bag. The manager knows the man as “Louis.” The manager said “Louis” stole two more cans of the cranberry lemonade as well as three cans of White Claw Surge beverage. The value of the stolen merchandise is $12.85. The manager said he would pursue charges if “Louis” were caught.
Police searched the area and found the described person in the company of another man in a parking area, each of them holding a can of the hard cranberry lemonade. They said they’d purchased the drinks and were waiting for a train. The store manager was summoned and positively identified one of them as the store thief. Two empty cans of the beverage were located in a nearby trashcan. The White Claw Surge cans were not found. “Louis,” who was later identified as Luis Dulanto, 31, was placed under arrest and brought to police headquarters for processing. He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 16.
Frustrated with nursing staff
Police responded to a care facility on Jackson Avenue Sept. 2 on a report of an argument taking place in a patient’s room. On arrival, police spoke with a man who said he was upset with the nursing staff because they wouldn’t allow him to leave. He said he’s filed a grievance with the health department and has a hearing in front of a judge scheduled later that week. He said he’s been allowed to leave the facility in the past for a few hours and doesn’t understand why he’s not being allowed to leave.
The assistant director of the facility told police the man’s one-day pass was denied because of his aggressive behavior, and the facility reserves the right to grant or deny passes based on a patient’s attitude. The man was informed of the process by police, who noted the man did not appear malnourished or abused. No further action was taken.
Road rage
A man told police Sept. 4 at the Sunoco station on South Central Avenue that he got into an argument with a New Jersey driver who reportedly threw a bottle at his car. He said he followed her to get her license plate but she stopped her car, got out of it and punched the man’s car. He said the punch did not damage his car, but he wanted to document the encounter and gave police the other driver’s license plate number.
Shoe found in backyard
A Spencer Place resident Sept. 5 showed police a black shoe she found in her yard. A photo of the shoe was attached to the report.
Identity theft
A Highpoint Drive resident reported Sept. 5 he got a letter from the tax department of New York saying he had not declared about $1,100 in unemployment benefits he supposedly received. The man told police he never filed for unemployment. He’s filed a fraud complaint with the state tax and finance department. A report was made for documentation.
Sick skunk
A sick skunk was dispatched by one round from a police officer’s handgun on Fieldstone Drive Sept. 6. No one reported any contact with the animal.
Involved in crash; suspension detected
Police responding to a two-car collision on South Central Avenue Sept. 6 soon determined the driver, Dane D. Johns, 36, had a suspension on his license since December 2021 for being a persistent violator. He was given more tickets, including one to appear in Greenburgh Court Sept. 23. He was released at the scene.
Flagger struck by car
A woman, 59, working as a flagger for Con Edison on Old Army Road Sept. 6 said she was holding a stop sign facing northbound when the passenger side mirror on a car driving past her hit her arm. Her co-worker said it was a gray Mercedes and provided partial license plate information. She told police she didn’t report the incident right away because her job relocated her to a different area. She was evaluated by a medic at Greenburgh Police Headquarters but refused medical attention.
This report, covering Greenburgh police activity in Edgemont and Hartsdale from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6, was compiled from official information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.