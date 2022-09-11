Greenburgh Police blotter logo

An elderly Frost Lane resident went to police headquarters Sept. 1 to say she received her bank statement in the mail and saw several unauthorized transactions on her account totaling nearly $157,000. She filed a claim with her bank but it was unclear from her police report if her account was refunded. She told police she only has one checkbook and it is always in her possession. The bank said the unauthorized transactions occurred online. She said she only pays by check and never uses online payment services. She said she would pursue charges if the thief could be found. 

