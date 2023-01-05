When Shana Frazin was hired as Scarsdale Middle School librarian prior to the 2021-22 school year, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic were still being felt. She didn’t even get to see the library when she interviewed, and it was being used as a large classroom space at that time. Once she was able, Frazin re-transitioned the space into a fully functional library and created a new vibe in the same physical space that has existed for decades.
“I went through a very rigorous hiring process in Scarsdale and one of the things I did was my first live teaching in 18 months on the second to last day of school where the kids are masked and I’m masked and through all of this I never saw the library,” Frazin said. “You have an idea of what you think the library’s going to look like in Scarsdale, and I love my job and I love my organization and I don’t want anyone to take this the wrong way, but I just sank when I saw the library. It just felt unloved and also lacking in possibility and vision. So what I have tried to do is slowly make lots of different changes.”
Middle school principal Meghan Troy credited Frazin with carrying on a tradition of past librarians like Sharon Waskow and Liz Waltzman —Waltzman is now at the high school — and taking it to an entirely new level after there were “a few people in that role” pre-COVID.
The library serves the nearly 1,200 middle school students and dozens of faculty and staff. It’s located in the middle of the campus building between Butler and Fountain Houses.
“We’re a big school and our vision was to have it be a central feature in the lives of our students and our faculty and staff members,” Troy said. “We were looking for the person who would be able to energize the library and continue the work they had done. I think Shana has been really a perfect match. If you had asked me a number of years ago what I would envision I would tell you what I wanted it to feel like, but I never sort of dreamed Shana would be able to do so much in terms of transforming the library in such a short amount of time.”
The library, Troy said, is not only a “hub” for students to learn to love books and reading, but also a place for faculty and staff to collaborate and “see the library as the tremendous resource it can be and is.”
“It now is a place when you go in there is an energy and a buzz and kids love being in there,” Troy said. “They have comfortable seating she’s managed to create with current resources and made open spaces for students.”
Troy, who began teaching at SMS in 2001 and is in her sixth year as principal, likened the school library to the Scarsdale Public Library near the high school, calling it “a gathering place.”
“It’s a library, so students are working, but it’s never the type of school library we all had when we were growing up where [we were shushed] to be quiet all the time, though I’m sure that happens once in a while,” Troy said. “When I’m in that space and I hear Shana talking to kids, she can direct them so easily to books they might have an interest in and just the way the books are presented and displayed, it’s more like a Barnes & Noble by genre, the way we shop for books vs. the way it used to be. There’s been a lot of amazing physical changes.”
One unanticipated benefit in hiring Frazin was her “real knowledge and understanding” of diversity, equity and inclusion as it relates to books, reading and education. She’s become a DEI leader in the district and started a community book club with the PTA and helps run the district’s Social Action Book Group. She’s also brought parent volunteers back into the fold during the school day.
One of the key moments that led Troy and the district to reexamine the library was when assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and assessment Dr. Edgar McIntosh, Troy and the five elementary school principals attended a National Conference for Teaching English prior to the pandemic.
“It was there that a lot of these conversations really started and that conference focused on incorporating different voices,” Troy said. “I really do credit Edgar, who had a working relationship with Shana prior, and it all came together nicely. It’s lovely when that happens. I credit that experience being with the elementary principals and Edgar for really planting the seeds of what it could potentially be at the middle school.”
One of Frazin’s first tasks was doing an audit spanning the more than 20,000 books in the library’s collection. She started with fiction and later moved on to nonfiction to see what was old, what was outdated and what might be missing, which she noted was largely missing indigenous authors. McIntosh said Frazin “looked across the collections” to create a catalog that is “diverse, relevant, modern and balanced.”
McIntosh used the analogy of literature serving as windows — “a way of looking at other ways of being, ways of living, ways of understanding” — and mirrors — “opportunities to see yourself in the books that you’re reading.”
“Because she has such a child-centered approach she has created a really welcoming environment in which students feel comfortable because they see themselves represented,” McIntosh said. “They’re invited in and she exemplifies being a hub, being a heart of a school and that’s what we really want our library media centers to be, to be places where educators and students and families feel a sense of welcome and belonging.”
McIntosh said Frazin is “an active listener” who is “responsive to the needs of students and needs of teachers in curating resources for them.” She also works with Troy to focus on the “whole child” and their social-emotional well-being. She does that through encouraging literary exploration, getting to know students and making them feel welcome at all times.
“The thing I like best about being a librarian, working in a library, being a library worker is your job is to help,” Frazin said. “That’s it. Your job is to be helpful. You figure out how to be helpful in whatever category. We help kids print. We help kids research. We help kids find books they want to read. We help teachers.”
Frazin knew the district had been through a handful of librarians the last few years for a variety of reasons and that Troy was looking for “what she would probably call a nontraditional librarian” who could rally the school community.
“I didn’t know what came before, I just knew where I came from, so my mentor last year after six months said to me, ‘Do you realize you’ve seen more teachers and have more kids come through here in six months than in the past six years?’” Frazin said.
For 16 years, Frazin was a literacy staff developer at Teachers College Reading and Writing Project, the co-director of the Classroom Libraries Project, which helped curate for grades K-8 in schools throughout New York City.
“Their classroom is the first point, the school library is the next point,” Frazin said. “The public library is the next point. In Scarsdale being able to go to the bookstore and shop is the next point. I just see the more the better.”
Though judging a book by its cover has long been frowned upon, Frazin has taken to making book displays and sections more appealing by grouping books together, using flashy signage and using student artwork to grab the attention of students. Though books are arranged and categorized a little differently than traditional libraries, Frazin insists the Dewey Decimal System is “alive and well.”
“Like most adolescents, many of my students like to read the same four books, so I work very hard to ‘sell’ books,” Frazin said. “You can see those four books that get their attention and show them other stuff they can try. When I got here, the posters on the wall were like those milk commercials. I was like, ‘No, we’re going to get books up for kids to see.’ Then we’ve slowly just started to make the collection make sense for kids.”
With software that helps keep track of and evaluate the books, Frazin learned that 42% of the nonfiction collection is “aged,” that updating it is “going to be a behemoth job, a multiyear job to get it done.” Frazin describes herself as “a systems person,” and uses that approach to sort digital and physical materials.
As part of a mission to help teach students how to think, rather than just what to think, Frazin has also collaborated with new K-12 coordinator of digital literacy and learning William Yang to “map out something incredibly comprehensive in terms of kids’ media literacy,” Frazin said, adding, “And not just the credibility of a source, but it’s all of it like awareness and access and analysis and creation — all of those pieces and parts.”
Building “media literacy muscles” by the time they enter high school is a priority. “I really want them to leave with a sense of who they are as a reader,” Frazin said. “They have a sense of who they are as fiction readers for the most part, less so as nonfiction readers.”
Every time the library gets new books, Frazin and her staff create QR codes with book trailers and let students know about the new books. She uses Schoology to send out daily book recommendations. She also coordinates author visits to the school.
Technology is a focus as the online resources are greater than ever before. In addition to finding books, reading books, doing research and accessing curated databases online, there are many apps that are relevant and appropriate for the students. There is even a digital “calm room” with “visualization activities, nature cams, meditation apps, a puppy playroom cam,” that students can access to refocus themselves on a moment’s notice.
Frazin is a traveling salesman, taking her cart of books on the road with her, even though all of the classroom libraries have been bolstered as well. There can never be too many choices for the students, especially when they have guidance in making their selections.
Frazin has partnered with the public library for reading retreats and is a “huge fan” of Jennifer Brinley, the teen services manager at Scarsdale Public Library.
“It’s phenomenal because that is just a beautiful space,” Frazin said. “Some kids have never been, some kids didn’t have the library card. Now they come to me and say, ‘Is it on SORA?’ No. ‘Is it in our collection?’ No. ‘Can I get it on my library card!?’ Sure, let’s go check! That’s been really wonderful.”
Frazin also markets herself to teachers. She has a “100% flex” schedule, so she can make appointments with classes and teachers throughout the day. The challenge is “I have to make teachers want to work with me. I have to offer what I call compelling invitations.”
“I have so many ideas,” Frazin said. “The big one is to find a way to partner with as many [as possible], not just core teachers — English, social studies, science and math. I partner with world language, I partnered with health.” She hasn’t partnered yet with the music department or with technology yet, but hopes to.
Frazin is even going a bit out of her own comfort zone beyond books with some “light” makerspace areas in the library for mosaics, art, chess and other “mindfulness activities.”
“That doesn’t come as authentically to me,” Frazin said, adding, “Since the library is not just a bookish place I have to learn and grow in that area.”
During the World Cup she put soccer games on in the library classroom during lunch periods. For classes that come into the library and for those she goes around the building to visit, she has activities, games and icebreakers, in addition to developing lessons in conjunction with teachers.
Frazin is currently assisted by two library aides — one, Barbara Capulli, has been at the middle school for 47 years. The 82-year-old who assists at the circulation desk “is just a gem.”
“She’s in every day at 7:19 — I kid you not — so she can start at 7:30,” Frazin said.
The library has extended hours before and after school, and is open to students during lunch periods. Friday after school is known as Smartie Friday and students who spend time there before closing get a roll of Smarties candy. There was a summer reading program this year, and Frazin wonders if summer hours or lending could be a future endeavor.
Frazin feels the tremendous weight of her position — not necessarily pressure — as the person “responsible” for the future of generations of readers and thinkers.
“I used to be a middle school principal so I know the potential for a library and the library isn’t bound by those walls,” McIntosh said. “It’s her as an educator, as an experienced educator who deeply understands literacy and students. She is an author who has written about classroom libraries. She comes with that level of expertise, but she also has that relatability and approachability and connection with students. I feel like she’s been a real game-changer.”
Added McIntosh, “I wish my middle school library was like that. I wish my middle school librarian was Shana Frazin.”
