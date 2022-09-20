Farmers Market

Farmers markets are in full swing for the harvest season. Check out the fresh produce and more at these area markets.

Pre-holiday farmers market, every Thursday from Sept. 29 to Oct. 27 at Greenburgh Town Hall there will be a pre-holiday farmers market featuring many vendors and a weekly raffle with a purchase to win a prize.

