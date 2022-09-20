Farmers markets are in full swing for the harvest season. Check out the fresh produce and more at these area markets.
Pre-holiday farmers market, every Thursday from Sept. 29 to Oct. 27 at Greenburgh Town Hall there will be a pre-holiday farmers market featuring many vendors and a weekly raffle with a purchase to win a prize.
Hastings Farmers Market, in the Zinsser Commuter Lot on Southside Avenue, across from the Metro-North train tracks. hastingsfarmersmarket.org. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For updates, follow the market on Facebook or sign up on the website to get an email newsletter.
Irvington Farmers Market in the Main Street School parking lot, 101 Main St. Sundays, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Visit theirvingtonfarmersmarket.org or the market’s Facebook page.
TaSH Farmers Market, Patriots Park, Tarrytown. tashfarmersmarket.org. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free parking at John Paulding School, 154 Broadway.
Hartsdale Farmers Market, in the alley of 220-230 E. Hartsdale Ave. Saturdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
White Plains Farmers Market, Court Street, between Martine Avenue and Main Street. Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., through Nov. 23.
Pleasantville Farmers Market, 10 Memorial Plaza. pleasantvillefarmersmarket.org. Saturdays, through Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Preorder online from Tuesday, 7 p.m., through Thursday, 7 p.m., and stop by the market for pickup.
Muscoot Farm Market, Route 51 NY-100, Katonah. muscootfarm.org. Sundays, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., through November.
Ossining’s Down to Earth Market, in the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Main streets. downtoearthmarkets.com. Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. See the website for information about preordering from vendors and vendors who make deliveries.
Larchmont’s Down to Earth Market, Metro-North upper lot at the intersection of Chatsworth Avenue and Myrtle Boulevard. downtoearthmarkets.com. Saturdays through Dec. 17, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. See the website for participating vendors.
Farm Market at John Jay Homestead Historic Site, 400 Jay St., Katonah. johnjayhomestead.org. Saturdays through Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with the first half hour reserved for members of the Homestead.
Gossett Brothers Nursery, 1202 Route 35, South Salem. gossettbrothers.com. Vendors offer farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, fish, meat, butter, baked goods, local honey and prepared food on Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., outdoors rain or shine. For more information, call 914-763-3001.
Cold Spring Farmers Market at Boscobel, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison. Boscobel.org or csfarmmarket.org. Open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. See the website for information about preordering from vendors.
